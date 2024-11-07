

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $136.35 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $97.20 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, EPAM Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $179.09 million or $3.12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $1.168 billion from $1.152 billion last year.



EPAM Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



