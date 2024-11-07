Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A0B987 | ISIN: SE0001174970 | Ticker-Symbol: M4M
Stuttgart
06.11.24
14:58 Uhr
24,840 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
07.11.2024 12:06 Uhr
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) Q3 2024 Earnings Release

Millicom (Tigo) Q3 2024 Earnings Release

Luxembourg, November 7, 2024 - Millicom is pleased to announce its third quarter 2024 results. Please find below links to the Q3 2024 Earnings Release and IAS 34 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Highlights*

  • Revenue $1.43 billion up 0.5% - Service Revenue up 1.8% (2.4% organically)
  • Robust commercial activity: 299,000 Postpaid Mobile and 68,000 Home FTTH/HFC net additions
  • Operating profit $300 million, up 43.1%
  • EBITDA $585 million, up 9.8%
  • Net income $51 million ($0.30 per share)
  • Equity free cash flow $271 million, up from $100 million in Q3 2023
  • Leverage 2.59x, down 0.18x from 2.77x at Q2
Financial highlights ($ millions)Q3 2024Q3 2023Change %Organic % Change9M 20249M 2023Change %Organic % Change
Revenue 1,431 1,424 0.5% 1.0% 4,376 4,186 4.5% 2.1%
Operating Profit 300 209 43.1% 968 597 62.1%
Net Profit / (Loss) 51 - NM 221 (19) NM
Non-IFRS measures (*)
Service Revenue 1,344 1,320 1.8% 2.4% 4,082 3,875 5.3% 2.8%
EBITDA 585 533 9.8% 10.2% 1,851 1,555 19.0% 16.6%
Capex 166 180 (7.4)% 414 547 (24.4)%
Operating Cash Flow (OCF) 419 353 18.6% 19.3% 1,437 1,008 42.6% 38.7%
Equity free cash flow (EFCF) 271 100 NM 540 (57) NM

*See page 10 for a description of non-IFRS measures and for reconciliations to the nearest equivalent IFRS measures.

Millicom Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Benitez commented:

"Millicom's transformation gained momentum in Q3, with solid equity free cash flow sustained alongside significant customer net additions driven by new commercial initiatives launched in H1. The increase in customer growth during Q3 underscores the resilience of our cash flow generation, enabled by our efficiency programs. As we finalize our 2025 budget, a core focus will be on continued EFCF growth, accelerating service revenue, and advancing strategic milestones-including the completion of our announced initiatives in Costa Rica and Colombia, as well as the tower disposal in Central America."

2024 Financial Targets

In light of stronger than expected EFCF generation in the first nine months of the year, Millicom now targets EFCF of around $650 million for 2024. This is an increase from the prior target of more than $600 million. The target excludes net proceeds of approximately $41 million from the previously-announced tower sale in Colombia and taxes related to the planned disposal of Lati International S.A. Millicom continues to target leverage to near 2.5x at year-end 2024.

Q3 2024 Earnings Release

IAS 34 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on November 7, 2024, at 15:00 (Stockholm) / 14:00 (London) / 09:00 (Miami).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to investors@millicom.com after the start of the event.

Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 864 7447 9329:

US: +1 929 205 6099 Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830 Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Sofía Corral, Communications Director
press@millicom.com		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 15,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Regulatory Statement

This information was prior to this release inside information and is information that Millicom is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CET on November 7, 2024.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
