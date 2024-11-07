

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Murphy Oil (MUR) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $139.09 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $255.34 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of $110.7 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.0% to $758.33 million from $959.65 million last year.



Murphy Oil earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $139.09 Mln. vs. $255.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.93 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $758.33 Mln vs. $959.65 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News