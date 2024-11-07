Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of subscription rights of Flat Capital AB (publ)

Correction: listed instrument With effect from November 07, 2024, the subscription rights in Flat Capital AB (publ) are traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 18, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: FLAT TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023113907 Order book ID: 368823 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB