Consumers expect food and drink to promote wellness, prevent illnesses and taste delicious: Euromonitor International

Health and Wellness products continue to see growth, boosted by e-commerce and social media

Avoiding sugar remains a crucial crusade in soft drinks and other beverages

Key trends pave the way for mind-orientated products

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers expect food and drink to be holistically good for their health, fend off illnesses and taste delicious, according to data analytics company Euromonitor International.

Health and wellness spending is growing steadily globally, reaching USD871 billion last year across food and drinks and growing 7% the previous year as per findings from Euromonitor's World Market for Health and Wellness report.

Karine Dussimon, industry manager for health and wellness at Euromonitor International, said: "Digitalisation fuels health and wellness as a general trend in two ways. E-commerce acts as a catalyst in the internationalisation of health-orientated products, including food and drink. Results of the 2024 Euromonitor Voice of the Consumer: Health and Nutrition Survey reveal that recommendation from social media was among the fastest-growing factors behind the purchase of healthy food and drinks."

'Natural' claim among the category's ever-present

Dussimon said despite challenges for plant-based food, these labels have consistently featured the most dynamic claims over the last four years. Vegan and plant-based remain compelling to consumers on health and sustainability fronts. High protein should help plant-based products compete more closely with animal-based foods helping wider challenge of global food security.

"As the number one claim by far, natural is also among the most ubiquitous across food and drinks, and significant in value sales terms."

Quest for gut health becomes universal while biotics magnify

The explosion of interest in gut health in 2024 is based on research findings into the benefits of a healthy microbiome and the so-called "gut-organ axis" pushing digestive health sales.

Dussimon noted: "Exciting potential and investments in fermentation will provide opportunities for gut health to venture well outside of a few traditional tasting products such as kefir, pickled vegetables and kombucha."

Bittersweet goodbye to sugar

Dussimon said that avoiding sugar content remains crucial in soft drinks and across food and hot beverages. Legislation will increasingly influence the success of various sugar avoidance claims; while no added sugar will help brand owners convey a natural character.

"No sugar propositions largely dominate the movement in this industry, representing a major growth catalyst for Coca-Cola in cola carbonates and still seeing innovation from Red Bull in energy drinks such as the Pink edition in 2024."

Feeding the brain to maximise wellbeing

With rising interest in maintaining brain function and mental health, consumers are increasingly turning to food and drinks as a potential therapy alternative.

Dussimon said: "This is the new frontier in health prevention through food and drinks, undoubtedly signalling much innovation and growth to come in this space. Hot and soft drinks are leading the way in mood and cognitive products, particularly through tea, functional bottled water, and a new generation of softer mind-altering energy drinks."

