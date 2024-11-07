Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 12:48 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Consumers expect food and drink to promote wellness, prevent illnesses and taste delicious: Euromonitor International

  • Health and Wellness products continue to see growth, boosted by e-commerce and social media
  • Avoiding sugar remains a crucial crusade in soft drinks and other beverages
  • Key trends pave the way for mind-orientated products

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers expect food and drink to be holistically good for their health, fend off illnesses and taste delicious, according to data analytics company Euromonitor International.

Health and wellness spending is growing steadily globally, reaching USD871 billion last year across food and drinks and growing 7% the previous year as per findings from Euromonitor's World Market for Health and Wellness report.

Karine Dussimon, industry manager for health and wellness at Euromonitor International, said: "Digitalisation fuels health and wellness as a general trend in two ways. E-commerce acts as a catalyst in the internationalisation of health-orientated products, including food and drink. Results of the 2024 Euromonitor Voice of the Consumer: Health and Nutrition Survey reveal that recommendation from social media was among the fastest-growing factors behind the purchase of healthy food and drinks."

'Natural' claim among the category's ever-present

Dussimon said despite challenges for plant-based food, these labels have consistently featured the most dynamic claims over the last four years. Vegan and plant-based remain compelling to consumers on health and sustainability fronts. High protein should help plant-based products compete more closely with animal-based foods helping wider challenge of global food security.

"As the number one claim by far, natural is also among the most ubiquitous across food and drinks, and significant in value sales terms."

Quest for gut health becomes universal while biotics magnify

The explosion of interest in gut health in 2024 is based on research findings into the benefits of a healthy microbiome and the so-called "gut-organ axis" pushing digestive health sales.

Dussimon noted: "Exciting potential and investments in fermentation will provide opportunities for gut health to venture well outside of a few traditional tasting products such as kefir, pickled vegetables and kombucha."

Bittersweet goodbye to sugar

Dussimon said that avoiding sugar content remains crucial in soft drinks and across food and hot beverages. Legislation will increasingly influence the success of various sugar avoidance claims; while no added sugar will help brand owners convey a natural character.

"No sugar propositions largely dominate the movement in this industry, representing a major growth catalyst for Coca-Cola in cola carbonates and still seeing innovation from Red Bull in energy drinks such as the Pink edition in 2024."

Feeding the brain to maximise wellbeing

With rising interest in maintaining brain function and mental health, consumers are increasingly turning to food and drinks as a potential therapy alternative.

Dussimon said: "This is the new frontier in health prevention through food and drinks, undoubtedly signalling much innovation and growth to come in this space. Hot and soft drinks are leading the way in mood and cognitive products, particularly through tea, functional bottled water, and a new generation of softer mind-altering energy drinks."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/consumers-expect-food-and-drink-to-promote-wellness-prevent-illnesses-and-taste-delicious-euromonitor-international-302298687.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.