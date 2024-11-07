

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP-A) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $199.8 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $430.7 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Molson Coors Beverage Company reported adjusted earnings of $374.4 million or $1.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.7% to $3.043 billion from $3.298 billion last year.



Molson Coors Beverage Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



