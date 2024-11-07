

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World markets digested the emphatic victory by Donald Trump while getting ready for the interest rate decisions of the Federal Reserve and Bank of England. Markets expect both the central banks to deliver a quarter-point rate cut.



Wall Street Futures have rallied. European benchmarks are also trading with strong gains. Asian benchmarks closed on a mostly positive note.



The Dollar Index has declined mildly. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices slumped further. Gold extended losses after Wednesday's massive slippage. Crypto rally continues unabated.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 43,810.60 up 0.18% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,938.60, up 0.16% Germany's DAX at 19,284.45, up 1.30% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,173.15, up 0.08% France's CAC 40 at 7,412.83, up 0.59% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,834.55, up 0.71% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,394.00, down 0.09% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,226.30, up 0.33% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,470.66, up 2.57% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,953.34, up 2.02%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0753, up 0.24% GBP/USD at 1.2904, up 0.20% USD/JPY at 154.09, down 0.35% AUD/USD at 0.6628, up 0.92% USD/CAD at 1.3889, down 0.35% Dollar Index at 104.88, down 0.20%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.450%, up 0.43% Germany at 2.4910%, up 4.10% France at 3.258%, up 3.13% U.K. at 4.6000%, up 0.79% Japan at 1.000%, down 1.09%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $74.42, down 0.67%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $71.09, down 0.84%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,674.50, down 0.07%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $74,988.56, up 1.47% Ethereum at $2,817.52, up 7.34% Solana at $187.40, up 1.11% BNB at $594.78, up 2.21% XRP at $0.5506, up 2.86%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News