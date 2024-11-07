

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $465.6 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $351.6 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $1.811 billion from $1.669 billion last year.



Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $465.6 Mln. vs. $351.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.02 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.811 Bln vs. $1.669 Bln last year.



