

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI):



Earnings: $29.95 million in Q3 vs. -$38.80 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.08 in Q3 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $51.55 million or $0.15 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $937.10 million in Q3 vs. $961.29 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.14 Next quarter revenue guidance: $900 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $0.39 Full year revenue guidance: $3.61 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News