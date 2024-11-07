

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $186.6 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $195.0 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Tapestry, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $241.6 million or $1.02 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $1.507 billion from $1.513 billion last year.



Tapestry, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 to $4.55 Full year revenue guidance: $6.75 Bln



