

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.226 billion, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $1.213 billion, or $1.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.236 billion or $1.62 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $8.154 billion from $7.994 billion last year.



Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.226 Bln. vs. $1.213 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.60 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $8.154 Bln vs. $7.994 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.85 to $6.10



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News