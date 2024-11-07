BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

November 07

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 6 November 2024 were:

222.48p Capital only

223.22p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 43,483 ordinary shares on 6th November 2024, the Company has 71,335,307 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 29,025,998 shares which are held in Treasury.