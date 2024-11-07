

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $51.70 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $22.63 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Datadog, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $205.35 million or $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.0% to $690.02 million from $547.54 million last year.



Datadog, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $51.70 Mln. vs. $22.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.14 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $690.02 Mln vs. $547.54 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 - $0.44 Next quarter revenue guidance: $709 - $713 Mln Full year EPS guidance: 2.656 - $2.660 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $1.75 - $1.77



