Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
07.11.2024 14:06 Uhr
ENGWE Kicks Off 2024 Black Friday with Bottom Prices and the Chance to Win Your Order Back!

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leading brand in fat tire electric bikes with a strong following in Europe and the U.S., is launching its biggest sale of the year for Black Friday. From November 1st to December 2nd, customers can enjoy massive discounts-up to €800 off-and a chance to win a full order back. Each week, two lucky winners will be drawn, giving eight customers the opportunity to get their order for free, with no spending limit.

This year, ENGWE has expanded its lineup based on customer feedback, introducing new models such as the urban commuter P20 and P275 pro ebike, and the highly praised LE20 cargo e-bike, ideal for carrying kids, groceries, and gear. ENGWE's focus on innovation and green travel is evident in this Black Friday sale, offering an unbeatable chance to switch to eco-friendly transport at the best prices.

Highlighted Models on Sale:

ENGWE LE20 Cargo Electric Bike - €250 Off
Designed for families and errands, the LE20 offers a 350 km range, 1125W of power (100 Nm, 250W mid-drive motor for the EU version), and fast charging capabilities. It's ideal for carrying kids, groceries, or outdoor gear.

P275 Pro Commuter E-Bike - €800 Off
The P275 Pro redefines commuting with a 260 km range, 65 Nm torque, a 250W Bafang mid-drive motor, and a maintenance-free Gates carbon belt. With €800 off, it's a top choice for urban commuters looking for performance and comfort.

ENGWE E26 All-Terrain E-Bike - €200 Off
This model combines style and power with a bold color palette, larger frame, and enhanced performance. It offers a 140 km range, 70 Nm high torque, hydraulic brakes, and 26-inch fat tires with dual shock absorbers. Priced at €1349 for Black Friday.

M20 Moped-Bike E-Bike - €300 Off
Inspired by motorcycle design, the M20 offers a 1000W peak motor, 150-mile range, dual battery, and dual shock absorption, making it a perfect choice for adventure-seekers. Priced at €1199 this Black Friday.

Seize the moment with ENGWE's Black Friday event-enjoy the year's best prices and enter for a chance to win your entire order for free! Visit ENGWE's official websites in the US, EU, and UK for full details, and don't miss out on these unbeatable deals!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2550117/ENGWE_fat_tire_ebike_Black_Friday_promotions.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2451406/ENGWE_logo_03_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-kicks-off-2024-black-friday-with-bottom-prices-and-the-chance-to-win-your-order-back-302298274.html

