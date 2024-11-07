Taboola, Inc.: Taboola Reports Strong Q3 2024, Beating Revenues, ex-TAC and Adj. EBITDA; Reiterating 2024 Revenues, ex-TAC, & Adj. EBITDA Guidance; Raising 2024 Free Cash Flow Target

Q3 2024 and FY 2024 Key Highlights Q3 Financials - Beat on Revenues, ex-TAC, and Adj. EBITDA; $97M YTD FCF already approaching FY 2024 target of $100M+



Q3 2024 Results: Revenues $433M, Gross profit $133M, ex-TAC Gross Profit $166M, Net loss $6M, Non-GAAP Net Income $22M, Adj. EBITDA $48M, Free Cash Flow $43M

Revenues $433M, Gross profit $133M, ex-TAC Gross Profit $166M, Net loss $6M, Non-GAAP Net Income $22M, Adj. EBITDA $48M, Free Cash Flow $43M Strong YoY growth: Revenues +20%, ex-TAC +30%, Adj. EBITDA +110%, FCF +88%

Revenues +20%, ex-TAC +30%, Adj. EBITDA +110%, FCF +88% Strong Free Cash Flow conversion: 89% conversion from Adj. EBITDA Reiterating 2024 Revenues, ex-TAC, Adj. EBITDA guidance; Growth rates accelerate across all metrics; Raising 2024 FCF Target to $105M+



Q4 guidance: $475M in Revenues (+13% YoY), $188M Gross profit (+36% YoY), $213M ex-TAC Gross Profit (+26% YoY), $91M Adj. EBITDA (+82% YoY)*

$475M in Revenues (+13% YoY), $188M Gross profit (+36% YoY), $213M ex-TAC Gross Profit (+26% YoY), $91M Adj. EBITDA (+82% YoY)* Reiterating 2024 guidance : $1,750M Revenues (+22% YoY), $667M ex-TAC Gross Profit (+25% YoY), $200M+ Adj. EBITDA (2x+ YoY; ~30% margin)*

: $1,750M Revenues (+22% YoY), $667M ex-TAC Gross Profit (+25% YoY), $200M+ Adj. EBITDA (2x+ YoY; ~30% margin)* Raising 2024 FCF target from $100M+ FCF (2x+ YoY) to $105M+ Business highlights - Yield growth turns positive in Q3 driven by growth in ad spend; met our internal Q3 Yahoo advertiser spend targets



Released Abby, advanced GenAI ad assistant, allowing advertisers to "talk" to Taboola and successfully launch ads in minutes

Max Conversions adoption of ~70%; +1,500 advertisers QoQ; # of campaigns +36% QoQ

Tier 1 brand & agency spend very strong led by auto, e-commerce, and finance verticals

Another quarter when ad spend out of China is up 2x vs last year

Apple News/Stocks seeing significant commercial traction - Sept # advertisers 2x vs July

Taboola News - Xiaomi expands partnership to more global markets and across more touchpoints per device * References midpoints of guidance ranges, where applicable.



NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"I'm happy with our Q3 performance, beating our Revenues, ex-TAC and Adjusted EBITDA guidance and raising our 2024 Free Cash Flow target," said Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola. "2024 is a big year for us, and I'm so proud of our execution, leading into a strong Q4. We are looking forward to delivering on our guidance, and having a very strong close to the year. We remain laser focused on driving demand and improving advertiser success. We are confident in our strategy of building the largest scale performance advertising company in the open web outside of the walled gardens, and look forward to sharing more about our long-term strategy at Taboola's Investor Day early next year."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: (dollars in millions, except per share data) Three months ended September 30, 2024 ? 2023 Unaudited Revenues $ 433.0 $ 360.2 Gross profit $ 132.9 $ 100.7 Net loss $ (6.5) $ (23.1) EPS diluted (1) $ (0.02) $ (0.07) Ratio of net loss to gross profit (4.9%) (23.0%) Cash flow provided by operating activities $ 49.8 $ 32.5 Cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and investments $ 217.2 $ 250.7 Non-GAAP Financial Data * ex-TAC Gross Profit $ 166.4 $ 128.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 47.9 $ 22.8 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 22.2 $ 6.7 Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit 28.8%

17.8%

Free Cash Flow $ 42.9 $ 22.8 1 The weighted-average shares for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 were 342,886,216 and 352,591,043 shares, respectively. The weighted-average share count for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 includes 298,675,810 and 307,392,341 Ordinary shares and 44,210,406 and 45,198,702 Non-voting Ordinary shares, respectively.

Third Quarter 2024 Business Highlights

Revenue Highlights Revenue growth driven by the addition of new publisher partners and Tier 1 advertisers to the Taboola network. Publisher wins that were new and from competitors included National World and Axiom Media Alliance. Renewed relationships with many well-known publishers and OEM partners including Xiaomi, El Universal, and Network18.

Notable product launches and advancements Introduction of Abby, a Generative AI technology that advertisers can use to start and manage campaigns, even without being an expert in advertising. Taboola was chosen as a winner for 'Best Native Advertising Platform' with the Digiday Technology Awards. Taboola was re-awarded the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) UK Gold Standard Certification in recognition of its commitment to upholding the latest key advertising industry standards.



Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance For the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024, the Company currently expects (dollars in millions): Q4 2024 ? FY 2024 Guidance Guidance Unaudited (dollars in millions) Revenues $460 - $490 $1,735 - $1,765 Gross profit $180 - $196 $535 - $555 ex-TAC Gross Profit* $205 - $221 $656 - $679 Adjusted EBITDA* $83 - $99 $200+ Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)* $37 - $53 $84 - $104 Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), we are not able to provide guidance for projected net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of net income (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide guidance on net income (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) guidance without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected net income (loss) is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

For more commentary on the quarter, please refer to Taboola's Q3 2024 Shareholder Letter and Investor Presentation , both of which are posted on Taboola's website today at investors.taboola.com

Webcast Details

Taboola's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that will take place on November 7, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET. The call can be accessed via webcast at https://investors.taboola.com . To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register https://register.vevent.com/register/BI066e4776a6904de2b616a491677f1c32 and you will be provided with dial in details. The webcast will be available for replay for one year, through the close of business on November 7, 2025.

*About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes ex-TAC Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to revenues, gross profit, net income (loss), cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

The Company believes non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding future financial and business trends relating to the Company. The Company believes that the use of these measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations because they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items are excluded or included in calculating them, which may vary from period to period. Please refer to the appendix at the end of this press release for reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures in accordance with GAAP.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events including future financial or operating performance of Taboola.com Ltd. (the "Company"). In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "guidance", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "target", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect the Company's future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and retain its management and key employees; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the Company's estimates of expenses and profitability and underlying assumptions with respect to accounting presentations and purchase price and other adjustments; the extent to which we will buyback any of our Ordinary shares pursuant to authority granted by the Company's Board of Directors, which may depend upon market and economic conditions, other business opportunities and priorities, satisfying required conditions under the Israeli Companies Law and the Companies Regulations or other factors; the ability to generate or achieve the increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow in 2024 or our expected revenue now that the Yahoo integration is live, in each case to the levels assumed in this press release or at all; ability to attract new digital properties and advertisers; ability to meet minimum guarantee requirements in contracts with digital properties; intense competition in the digital advertising space, including with competitors who have significantly more resources; ability to grow and scale the Company's ad and content platform through new relationships with advertisers and digital properties; ability to secure high quality content from digital properties; ability to maintain relationships with current advertiser and digital property partners; ability to prioritize investments to improve profitability and free cash flow; ability to make continued investments in the Company's AI-powered technology platform; the need to attract, train and retain highly-skilled technical workforce; changes in the regulation of, or market practice with respect to, "third party cookies" and its impact on digital advertising; continued engagement by users who interact with the Company's platform on various digital properties; reliance on a limited number of partners for a significant portion of the Company's revenue; changes in laws and regulations related to privacy, data protection, advertising regulation, competition and other areas related to digital advertising; ability to enforce, protect and maintain intellectual property rights; risks related to the fact that we are incorporated in Israel and governed by Israeli law; the potential impacts of the war in Israel to the Company's operations; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under Part 1, Item 1A "Risk Factors" and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Taboola

Taboola is a market leading technology powering recommendations for the open web.

The Company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Approximately 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions. Leading brands, including Walmart, Macy's, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on X.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,230 $ 176,108 Short-term investments - 5,725 Restricted deposits 1,312 1,407 Trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses of $7,640 and $10,207 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 297,330 306,307 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 61,995 69,865 Total current assets 577,867 559,412 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Long-term prepaid expenses 24,470 39,602 Commercial agreement asset 288,061 289,451 Restricted deposits 4,078 4,247 Operating lease right of use assets 60,329 61,746 Property and equipment, net 73,696 72,155 Intangible assets, net 78,485 125,258 Goodwill 555,931 555,931 Total non-current assets 1,085,050 1,148,390 Total assets $ 1,662,917 $ 1,707,802

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Unaudited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables $ 273,618 $ 282,012 Short-term operating lease liabilities 21,873 20,264 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 146,732 118,689 Current maturities of long-term loan - 3,000 Total current liabilities 442,223 423,965 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long-term loan, net of current maturities 146,070 142,164 Long-term operating lease liabilities 44,970 49,450 Warrants liability 1,504 6,129 Deferred tax liabilities, net 3,853 14,815 Other long-term liabilities 12,482 14,217 Total long-term liabilities 208,879 226,775 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Ordinary shares with no par value - Authorized: 700,000,000 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 322,370,752 and 310,911,091 shares issued, and 292,633,697 and 295,670,620 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - - Non-voting Ordinary shares with no par value - Authorized: 46,000,000 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 45,198,702 shares issued, and 44,210,406 and 45,198,702 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - - Treasury Ordinary shares, at cost - 30,725,351 (29,737,055 Ordinary shares and 988,296 Non-voting Ordinary shares) and 15,240,471 Ordinary shares as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (120,030) (55,513) Additional paid-in capital 1,319,043 1,262,093 Accumulated other comprehensive income 165 942 Accumulated deficit (187,363) (150,460) Total shareholders' equity 1,011,815 1,057,062 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,662,917 $ 1,707,802

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Revenues $ 433,012 $ 360,221 $ 1,275,180 $ 1,019,911 Cost of revenues: Traffic acquisition cost 267,997 231,786 821,737 652,602 Other cost of revenues 32,138 27,776 96,835 80,001 Total cost of revenues 300,135 259,562 918,572 732,603 Gross profit 132,877 100,659 356,608 287,308 Operating expenses: Research and development 36,727 35,890 106,264 101,876 Sales and marketing 67,808 59,664 200,253 181,431 General and administrative 23,784 23,839 71,397 76,533 Total operating expenses 128,319 119,393 377,914 359,840 Operating income (loss) 4,558 (18,734) (21,306) (72,532) Finance expenses, net (1,106) (4,402) (3,740) (11,383) Income (loss) before income taxes 3,452 (23,136) (25,046) (83,915) Income tax expenses (9,906) - (11,857) (1,848) Net loss $ (6,454) $ (23,136) $ (36,903) $ (85,763) Net loss per share attributable to Ordinary and Non-voting Ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.02) $ (0.07) $ (0.11) $ (0.25) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Ordinary and Non-voting Ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted 342,886,216 352,591,043 343,606,187 345,631,022

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Net loss $ (6,454) $ (23,136) $ (36,903) $ (85,763) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized and realized gains on available-for-sale marketable securities, net - 46 6 503 Unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments, net 204 570 (783) 113 Other comprehensive income (loss) 204 616 (777) 616 Comprehensive loss $ (6,250) $ (22,520) $ (37,680) $ (85,147)

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION BREAK-DOWN BY EXPENSE LINE

U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 933 $ 999 $ 3,040 $ 3,082 Research and development 6,785 6,256 20,015 18,281 Sales and marketing 4,671 4,127 13,526 12,813 General and administrative 4,797 4,869 15,311 14,692 Total share-based compensation expenses $ 17,186 $ 16,251 $ 51,892 $ 48,868

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION BREAK-DOWN BY EXPENSE LINE

U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 10,580 $ 11,006 $ 31,206 $ 27,764 Research and development 1,384 564 3,493 1,758 Sales and marketing 12,669 13,531 39,597 40,566 General and administrative 160 215 1,680 621 Total depreciation and amortization expense $ 24,793 $ 25,316 $ 75,976 $ 70,709

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (6,454) $ (23,136) $ (36,903) $ (85,763) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,793 25,316 75,976 70,709 Share-based compensation expenses 17,186 16,251 51,892 48,868 Commercial agreement asset amortization 1,390 - 1,390 - Net loss (income) from financing expenses (1,909) 1,033 (1,131) 1,269 Revaluation of the Warrants liability (738) 241 (4,625) (733) Amortization of loan and credit facility issuance costs 363 329 1,092 1,220 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on short-term investments, net 147 (393) 230 (923) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (11,656) (14,681) 12,977 24,590 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets and long-term prepaid expenses 8,797 (6,088) 23,787 2,554 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (1,004) 31,952 (12,901) 2,222 Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities 21,449 3,565 23,027 5,377 Decrease in deferred taxes, net (3,061) (1,724) (10,962) (8,218) Change in operating lease right of use assets 5,354 4,372 14,638 12,447 Change in operating lease liabilities (4,885) (4,578) (16,091) (12,038) Net cash provided by operating activities 49,772 32,459 122,396 61,581 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment, including capitalized internal-use software (6,908) (9,661) (25,130) (19,839) Business acquisition deferred payment - - (719) - Investments in restricted deposits - (253) - (594) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments - 30,033 5,765 107,669 Purchase of short-term investments - - - (21,991) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (6,908) 20,119 (20,084) 65,245 Cash flows from financing activities Issuance costs - - (695) - Exercise of options and vested RSUs 968 2,973 5,709 5,429 Payment of tax withholding for share-based compensation expenses (709) (1,305) (2,396) (3,213) Repurchase of Ordinary shares (9,578) (18,799) (64,517) (23,157) Payments on account of repurchase of Ordinary shares (422) - (422) - Repayment of long-term loan - (750) - (32,250) Net cash used in financing activities (9,741) (17,881) (62,321) (53,191) Exchange rate differences on balances of cash and cash equivalents 1,909 (1,033) 1,131 (1,269) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 35,032 33,664 41,122 72,366 Cash and cash equivalents - at the beginning of the period 182,198 204,595 176,108 165,893 Cash and cash equivalents - at end of the period $ 217,230 $ 238,259 $ 217,230 $ 238,259

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Income taxes $3,796 $3,102 $13,396 $9,935 Interest $3,760 $4,813 $11,054 $14,580 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment, including capitalized internal-use software $4,508 $5,694 $4,508 $5,694 Share-based compensation included in capitalized internal-use software $1,045 $399 $1,745 $1,731 Creation of operating lease right-of-use assets $9,557 $5,011 $13,221 $10,604

APPENDIX: Non-GAAP Reconciliation RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023 (UNAUDITED) The following table provides a reconciliation of revenues to ex-TAC Gross Profit. Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Revenues $ 433,012 ? $ 360,221 ? $ 1,275,180 ? $ 1,019,911 Traffic acquisition cost (1) 267,997 231,786 821,737 652,602 Other cost of revenues 32,138 27,776 96,835 80,001 Gross profit $ 132,877 $ 100,659 $ 356,608 $ 287,308 Add back: Other cost of revenues and amortization (1) 33,528 27,776 ? 98,225 ? 80,001 ex-TAC Gross Profit $ 166,405 ? $ 128,435 ? $ 454,833 ? $ 367,309 1 The three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 included $1,390 initial amortization expenses of the non-cash based Commercial agreement asset. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA. Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Net loss $ (6,454) $ (23,136) $ (36,903) $ (85,763) Adjusted to exclude the following: ? ? ? ? ? ? ? Finance expenses, net 1,106 4,402 3,740 11,383 Income tax expenses 9,906 - 11,857 1,848 Depreciation and amortization (1) 26,183 ? 25,316 ? 77,366 ? 70,709 Share-based compensation expenses 15,423 ? 13,605 ? 44,838 ? 41,022 Holdback compensation expenses (2) 1,763 2,646 7,054 7,846 Other costs (3) - ? - ? 695 ? 1,571 Adjusted EBITDA $47,927 ? $22,833 ? $108,647 ? $48,616 1 The three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 included $1,390 initial amortization expenses of the non-cash based Commercial agreement asset. 2 Represents share-based compensation due to holdback of Ordinary shares issuable under compensatory arrangements relating to Connexity acquisition. 3 The nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 included one-time professional service costs and one-time costs related to the Commercial agreement, respectively. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (loss). Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Net loss $ (6,454) $ (23,136) $ (36,903) $ (85,763) Amortization (1) 16,474 15,980 48,163 47,911 Share-based compensation expenses 15,423 13,605 44,838 41,022 Holdback compensation expenses (2) 1,763 2,646 7,054 7,846 Other costs (3) - - 695 1,571 Revaluation of Warrants (737) 241 (4,624) (733) Foreign currency exchange rate losses (gains) (4) (738) 859 650 625 Income tax effects (3,520) (3,491) (10,820) (11,282) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 22,211 $ 6,704 $ 49,053 $ 1,197 1 The three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 included $1,390 initial amortization expenses of the non-cash based Commercial agreement asset. 2 Represents share-based compensation due to holdback of Ordinary shares issuable under compensatory arrangements relating to Connexity acquisition. 3 The nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 included one-time professional service costs and one-time costs related to the Commercial agreement, respectively. 4 Represents foreign currency exchange rate gains or losses related to the remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities to the Company's functional currency using exchange rates in effect at the end of the reporting period. The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow. Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 49,772 $ 32,459 $ 122,396 $ 61,581 Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized internal-use software (6,908) (9,661) (25,130) (19,839) Free Cash Flow $ 42,864 $ 22,798 $ 97,266 $ 41,742