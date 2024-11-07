

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kelly Services (KELYB) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $0.8 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $6.6 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $7.7 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $1.038 billion from $1.118 billion last year.



Kelly Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $0.8 Mln. vs. $6.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.02 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.038 Bln vs. $1.118 Bln last year.



