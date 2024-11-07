Integral Metals Corp. Announces the Proposed Sale of the Zigzag Project and the Settlement of the Related Litigation

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG) (the "Company" or "Integral") announces that, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, it has reached an agreement with Volta Metals Ltd. ("Volta") to sell the Zigzag Project, located in the Thunder Bay Mining Division in Ontario, Canada (the "Zigzag Project"), to Volta and settle the litigation with Volta in respect of Integral's acquisition of the Zigzag Project from Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (the "Volta Claim").

Pursuant to the property sale agreement (the "PSA") entered into between Integral and Volta, Integral has agreed to sell the Zigzag Project to Volta in consideration for C$350,000 in cash and the release by Volta of all claims against Integral with respect to the Volta Claim and related matters. Pursuant to the PSA, Integral has also agreed to release Volta from all claims that it may have with respect to the Volta Claim and related matters. Following the closing of the transactions set forth in the PSA, the Volta Claim, as between Integral and Volta, will be settled.

The sale of the Zigzag Project to Volta and the related settlement of the Volta Claim are subject to certain customary conditions precedent, and are expected to be completed on or about November 8, 2024.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium and germanium, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada, including the Northwest Territories and Manitoba, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts. The Company is currently focused on the exploration of its material property, the Kap Property, which is comprised of six contiguous claims located in the Northwest Territories.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the closing of the transactions contemplated in the PSA, including the expected timing thereof.

