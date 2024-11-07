Liveone, Inc.: LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) Reports Q2 Fiscal 2025 Results

Financial Highlights Consolidated Q2 Fiscal 2025 Revenue of $32.6M and YTD Revenue of $65.7M Adjusted EBITDA* (excluding CPS) of $3.3M (Q2 Fiscal 2025) and $6.6M (YTD) Audio Division (Slacker Radio and PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC)) Revenue of $31.7M (Q2 Fiscal 2025, +18%), $63.3M (YTD, +21% YoY)

Fiscal 2025 Guidance Maintains Consolidated Revenue of $120M - $135M Maintains Adjusted EBITDA* of $8M - 15M Maintains Audio Division Revenue of $110M - $120M Maintains Audio Division Adjusted EBITDA* of $12M - $20M

Share Repurchase $12M buyback program reaffirmed 4.4M shares repurchased (~94M outstanding) $6.2M remaining in buyback program



LVO increased ownership to 72% of PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) Acquired 583,000 PODC shares at average price of $1.77, including additional 224,000 shares this quarter

Investor Call Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 10:00 A.M. ET Format: Live conference call and audio webcast





LOS ANGELES, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform, announced today its operating results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024 ("Q2 Fiscal 2025").

As previously announced with the assistance of J.P. Morgan, LiveOne is continuing a process to explore strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. Potential alternatives may include, among others, a strategic acquisition, divestiture, merger, sale or other form of business combination. There can be no assurance that LiveOne's efforts will result in a specific transaction or any particular outcome or its timing.



Q2 Fiscal 2025 Highlights

Paid members as of September 30, 2024 increased 645K or 27%, as compared to the prior year. Total members including free ad-supported memberships was approximately 4.0 million at September 30, 2024.**



PodcastOne was 12th in PODTRAC's Podcast Industry Top Publishers Rankings for September 2024 with a U.S. Unique Monthly Audience of ~5.4M and Global Downloads and Streams of ~16.2M.

Q2 FY25 and Q2 FY24 Results Summary (in $000's, except per share; unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 32,594 $ 28,528 $ 65,672 $ 56,295 Operating income (loss) $ (1,400 ) $ (2,515 ) $ (2,186 ) $ (2,754 ) Total other income (expense) $ (926 ) $ (5,433 ) $ (1,649 ) $ (5,610 ) Net income (loss) $ (2,317 ) $ (7,927 ) $ (3,875 ) $ (8,422 ) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 2,885 $ 2,785 $ 5,788 $ 4,994 Net income (loss) per share basic and diluted ($ 0.02 ) ($ 0.09 ) ($ 0.04 ) ($ 0.11 )



Q2 Fiscal 2025 Results Summary Discussion

For Q2 Fiscal 2025, LiveOne posted revenue of $32.6 million, a 14% increase, as compared to $28.5 million in the same period in the prior year. The Audio Division revenue was $31.7 million, a 18% increase, as compared to revenue of $26.9 in Q2 Fiscal 2024.

Q2 Fiscal 2025 Operating Loss was ($1.4) million compared to Operating Loss of ($2.5) million in Q2 Fiscal 2024. The $1.0 million decrease in Operating Income was largely a result of an decrease in operating expenses.

Q2 Fiscal 2025 Adjusted EBITDA* improved to $2.9 million, as compared to Q2 Fiscal 2024 Adjusted EBITDA* of $2.8 million. Q2 Fiscal 2025 Adjusted EBITDA* was comprised of Audio Division Adjusted EBITDA* of $5.4 million, Media Division Adjusted EBITDA* of ($0.8) million and Corporate Adjusted EBITDA* of ($1.7) million. Audio Division Q2 Fiscal 2025 Adjusted EBITDA* of $5.4 million was driven by improved Contribution Margin* along with decreases in operating expenses.

Capital expenditures for Q2 Fiscal 2024 totaled approximately $0.6 million, which were driven by capitalized software costs associated with development of LiveOne's integrated music player.

LiveOne maintains its guidance for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 ("Fiscal 2025") of consolidated revenue of $120 million - $135 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $8 million - $15 million, and its guidance for its Audio Division of consolidated revenue of $110 million - $120 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $12 million - $20 million.

LiveOne's senior management will host a live conference call and audio webcast to provide a business update and discuss its operating and financial results beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast:

WHEN: Thursday, November 7th

TIME: 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT

DIAL-IN (Toll Free): (800) 715-9871

DIAL IN NUMBER (Local): (646) 307-1963

REPLAY NUMBER: (800) 770-2030

WEBCAST - Both the live webcast and a replay can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of LiveOne's website at Events | LiveOne.



The webcast can also be accessed at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/127231561

The timing, price and actual number of shares repurchased under LiveOne's stock repurchase program, which may include the possibility of buying back shares of common stock of PodcastOne, will be at the discretion of LiveOne's management and will depend on a variety of factors, including stock price, general business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities. The repurchase program will continue to be executed consistent with LiveOne's capital allocation strategy, which will continue to prioritize growing LiveOne's business. Under the stock repurchase program, repurchases can be made from time to time using a variety of methods, including open market purchases, all in compliance with the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. The repurchase program does not obligate LiveOne to acquire any particular amount of shares, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at LiveOne's discretion. LiveOne will review the stock repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size.

About LiveOne

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR's OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone. For more investor information, please visit ir.liveone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne's reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; LiveOne's ability to continue as a going concern; LiveOne's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; LiveOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne's intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne's common stock from time to time under LiveOne's announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; LiveOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne's ability to extend and/or refinance its indebtedness and/or repay its indebtedness when due; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or LiveOne's ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in LiveOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 1, 2024, and in LiveOne's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and LiveOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. LiveOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

**Included in the total number of paid members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members. Total number of paid members does not reflect the new terms of LiveOne's renewed partnership with Tesla, and LiveOne will separately disclose in the future the results of its efforts to convert Tesla drivers (accounted as paid members as of September 30, 2024) who will now be eligible to convert to become direct customers of LiveOne.

* About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present Contribution Margin (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as measures of our performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, operating loss and or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures of our cash flows or liquidity.

We use Contribution Margin (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about these non-GAAP financial measures assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our business separate from non-operational factors that affect operating income (loss) and net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Contribution Margin (Loss) is defined as Revenue less Cost of Sales. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, other (income) expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and before (a) non-cash GAAP purchase accounting adjustments for certain deferred revenue and costs, (b) legal, accounting and other professional fees directly attributable to acquisition activity, (c) employee severance payments and third party professional fees directly attributable to acquisition or corporate realignment activities, (d) certain non-recurring expenses associated with legal settlements or reserves for legal settlements in the period that pertain to historical matters that existed at acquired companies prior to their purchase date and a one-time minimum guarantee to effectively terminate a live events distribution agreement post COVID-19, and (e) certain stock-based compensation expense. Management does not consider these costs to be indicative of our core operating results.

With respect to projected full fiscal year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA, a quantitative reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related charges and legal settlement reserves excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. We expect that the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables entitled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure to GAAP Measure" included at the end of this release.



Financial Information

The tables below present financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

LiveOne , Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: $ 32,594 $ 28,528 $ 65,672 $ 56,295 Operating expenses: Cost of sales 24,518 20,547 49,605 39,748 Sales and marketing 1,491 2,253 2,922 4,157 Product development 1,160 1,439 2,231 2,685 General and administrative 6,283 6,352 11,790 11,760 Impairment of intangible assets - - 176 - Amortization of intangible assets 542 452 1,134 699 Total operating expenses 33,994 31,043 67,858 59,049 Loss from operations (1,400 ) (2,515 ) (2,186 ) (2,754 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (808 ) (780 ) (1,667 ) (2,198 ) Other income (expense) (118 ) (4,653 ) 18 (3,412 ) Total other expense, net (926 ) (5,433 ) (1,649 ) (5,610 ) Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,326 ) (7,948 ) (3,835 ) (8,364 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (9 ) (21 ) 40 58 Net loss (2,317 ) (7,927 ) (3,875 ) (8,422 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (458 ) (347 ) (846 ) (347 ) Net loss attributed to LiveOne $ (1,859 ) $ (7,580 ) $ (3,029 ) $ (8,075 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average common shares - basic and diluted 94,658,182 87,222,168 94,605,055 87,097,201

LiveOne , Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands) September 30, March 31, 2024 2024 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,053 $ 6,987 Restricted cash 30 155 Accounts receivable, net 14,079 13,205 Inventories 1,675 2,187 Prepaid expense and other current assets 2,138 1,801 Total Current Assets 28,975 24,335 Property and equipment, net 3,749 3,646 Goodwill 23,379 23,379 Intangible assets, net 10,986 12,415 Other assets 854 88 Total Assets $ 67,943 $ 63,863 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 29,575 $ 26,953 Accrued royalties 13,358 10,862 Notes payable, current portion 690 692 Deferred revenue 649 728 Senior secured line of credit 7,000 7,000 Derivative liabilities - 607 Total Current Liabilities 51,272 46,842 Notes payable, net 431 771 Other long-term liabilities 9,317 9,354 Deferred income taxes 339 339 Total Liabilities 61,359 57,306 Commitments and Contingencies Mezzanine Equity Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; none and 5,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively - 4,962 Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 13,187 and 18,814 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively 13,187 18,814 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 94,578,077 and 88,627,420 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024, net of treasury shares, respectively 95 92 Additional paid in capital 230,933 216,116 Treasury stock (250 ) (4,782 ) Accumulated deficit (248,623 ) (238,984 ) Total LiveOne's Stockholders' Deficit (4,658 ) (8,744 ) Non-controlling interest 11,242 10,339 Total equity (deficit) 6,584 1,595 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 67,943 $ 63,863

LiveOne , Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure to GAAP Measure

Adjusted EBITDA* Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Non- Recurring Net Depreciation Acquisition and Other (Benefit) Income and Stock-Based Realignment (Income) Provision Adjusted (Loss) Amortization Compensation Costs (1) Expense (2) for Taxes EBITDA* Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Operations - PodcastOne $ (1,669 ) $ 394 $ 861 $ - $ - $ 11 $ (403 ) Operations - Slacker 3,866 743 526 30 642 - 5,807 Operations - Media (1,687 ) 214 198 404 30 - (841 ) Corporate (2,827 ) 2 706 207 254 (20 ) (1,678 ) Total $ (2,317 ) $ 1,353 $ 2,291 $ 641 $ 926 $ (9 ) $ 2,885 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Operations - PodcastOne $ (10,873 ) $ 253 $ 854 $ 413 $ 9,447 $ - $ 94 Operations - Slacker 2,250 694 998 742 354 - 5,038 Operations - Media 3,168 294 178 107 (4,308 ) - (561 ) Corporate (2,472 ) 3 686 78 (60 ) (21 ) (1,786 ) Total $ (7,927 ) $ 1,244 $ 2,716 $ 1,340 $ 5,433 $ (21 ) $ 2,785

Non- Recurring Acquisition and Other (Benefit) Net Income Depreciation and Stock-Based Realignment (Income) Provision Adjusted (Loss) Amortization Compensation Costs (1) Expense (2) for Taxes EBITDA* Six Months Ended September 30, 2024 Operations - PodcastOne $ (3,036 ) $ 1,013 $ 1,254 $ 38 $ - $ 11 $ (720 ) Operations - Slacker 7,218 1,493 1,032 176 1,313 - 11,231 Operations - Media (3,077 ) 431 517 600 60 - (1,469 ) Corporate (4,980 ) 3 1,188 229



276 29 (3,254 ) Total $ (3,875 ) $ 2,940 $ 3,991 $ 1,043 $ 1,649 $ 40 $ 5,788 Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 Operations - PodcastOne $ (11,083 ) $ 339 $ 938 $ 719 $ 9,850 $ - $ 763 Operations - Slacker 5,831 1,408 1,214 874 102 - 9,429 Operations - Media 2,392 543 213 133 (4,952 ) - (1,671 ) Corporate (5,562 ) 8 1,229 130 610 58 (3,527 ) Total $ (8,422 ) $ 2,298 $ 3,594 $ 1,856 $ 5,610 $ 58 $ 4,994

(1 ) Non-Recurring Acquisition and Realignment Costs include non-cash GAAP purchase accounting adjustments for certain deferred revenue and costs, legal, accounting and other professional fees directly attributable to acquisition activity, employee severance payments and third party professional fees directly attributable to acquisition or corporate realignment activities, and certain non-recurring expenses associated with legal settlements or reserves for legal settlements in the period that pertain to historical matters that existed at acquired companies prior to their purchase date

(2 ) Other (income) expense above primarily includes interest expense and change in fair value of derivative liabilities. These are included in the statement of operations in other income (expense) and are an add back to net loss above in the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA* to loss.

* See the definition of Adjusted EBITDA under "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" within this release.

LiveOne , Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure to GAAP Measure

Contribution Margin* Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Revenue: $ 32,594 $ 28,528 Less: Cost of sales (24,518 ) (20,547 ) Amortization of developed technology (691 ) (726 ) Gross Profit 7,385 7,255 Add back amortization of developed technology: 691 726 Contribution Margin* $ 8,076 $ 7,981

Six Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Revenue: $ 65,672 $ 56,295 Less: Cost of sales (49,605 ) (39,748 ) Amortization of developed technology (1,466 ) (1,473 ) Gross Profit 14,601 15,074 Add back amortization of developed technology: 1,466 1,473 Contribution Margin* $ 16,067 $ 16,547