Ladybug Resource Group: Ladybug Continues to Accelerate Growth Targeting Strategic Acquisitions

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: LBRG), now operating as Ladybug Nutratech, a leading player in the health and wellness products sector, continues to accelerate revenue growth, across all business sectors.

Ladybug's recent announcement of $6.0 million in revenue growth marks a remarkable 10,527% increase over the same period last year, highlighting the Company's commitment to strategic innovation and market expansion. This strong growth trajectory, coupled with the results of the U.S. elections, unlocks new opportunities for securing capital to support significant growth and Ladybug's strategic acquisitions of e-commerce nutritional companies.

Ladybug's year-to-date performance in the first half of 2024 showcases robust revenue growth driven by a suite of strategic initiatives. These include the launch of new product lines, strategic acquisitions, and the introduction of NutraBuddy, an AI-powered eCommerce platform aimed at attracting over 10 million users within its first-year post-launch. Ladybug continues prioritizing online marketing and sales, focusing on innovative products that integrate nutritional and pharmaceutical elements to provide unparalleled simplicity for their customers to achieve and maintain comprehensive health benefits. In an era marked by a rising awareness of health and wellness and an aging population seeking natural, preventative solutions, the nutraceutical industry has seen a surge in demand. This trend is further propelled by the convenience of e-commerce, allowing consumers easy access to a wide range of nutritional options from home.

James Kurko, Chairman and CEO of Ladybug Resources, proudly commented on the continued growth results, " We are pleased with these results and look forward to remarkable financial performance in 2024, anticipating new growth opportunities and complementary strategic acquisitions."

Stay connected:

Website: LadybugNutraTech.com

OTC Markets: LBRG

X (formally Twitter)

Linked-In

Facebook

Instagram

About Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group Inc., operating under Ladybug NutraTech, is making great strides to be a leading player in the health and wellness e-commerce sector. With innovative strategies, diverse product offerings, and a commitment to customer and shareholder satisfaction, the Company remains at the forefront of its industry.

For further information, please contact:

Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

James P. Kurko

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

info@ladybuglbrg.com

+1 918-727-7137

Ladybugnutratech.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:?

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law."