

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A U.S. citizen who was bound to Syria to Join the Islamic Statae was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport as he tried to board a flight.



A criminal complaint filed in federal court in Brooklyn charges Syed Aman, a resident of Nassau County in New York, with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State.



He was arrested at the JFK Airport in Queens, New York, on Tuesday as he tried to board a flight to Doha, Qatar, from where he planned to travel to Syria to join the terrorist outfit. Aman's initial appearance is scheduled for this afternoon.



As alleged in the complaint, throughout 2023 and 2024, Aman expressed his support for IS through social media posts in an online IS group forum, sent money to an individual he believed to be an IS operative to support its efforts in Syria and made arrangements to travel to Syria to engage in jihad, or holy war.



Since the beginning of October, Aman has been in contact with an FBI intelligence agent and revealed his plan to join IS.



Aman also posted on a social media platform his desire 'to kill Americans' and wrote in a notebook his intent to study becoming a shaheed, or martyr, on behalf of IS, the U.S. Department of Justice said.



