

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).



In the Green



AppLovin Corporation (APP) is up over 28% at $216.29. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is up over 24% at $11.49. Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is up over 22% at $17.68. Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) is up over 18% at $8.72. Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) is up over 16% at $40.80. Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) is up over 16% at $29.58. Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is up over 15% at $15.16. Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is up over 14% at $67.02. EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) is up over 13% at $230.00. Arq, Inc. (ARQ) is up over 13% at $6.81. Reborn Coffee, Inc. (REBN) is up over 12% at $2.04. Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) is up over 10% at $12.15. BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is up over 10% at $2.66. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) is up over 9% at $114.51. OppFi Inc. (OPFI) is up over 9% at $5.95. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is up over 9% at $1.24. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) is up over 8% at $7.75. iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) is up over 7% at $4.79.



In the Red



Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) is down over 38% at $1.98. Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) is down over 30% at $3.60. Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) is down over 29% at $1.40. Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is down over 25% at $10.17. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is down over 18% at $11.89. Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) is down over 16% at $5.94. Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is down over 13% at $32.94. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is down over 13% at $31.05. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) is down over 12% at $32.76. DatChat, Inc. (DATS) is down over 12% at $1.96. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) is down over 11% at $3.66. Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) is down over 10% at $36.29. Simpple Ltd. (SPPL) is down over 9% at $1.23. Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) is down over 7% at $56.94.



