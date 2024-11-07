Ceva, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

- Total revenue of $27.2 million, up 13% year-over-year

- Ceva-powered device shipments of 522 million units in the quarter, driven by a record of more than 400 million Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cellular IoT combined shipments

- Strategic licensing deals signed with satellite OEM for 5G-Advanced platform and smartphone OEM for Spatial Audio software

- First licensing deal signed for NeuPro-Nano embedded AI NPU targeting consumer AIoT

- Raises financial guidance for full year 2024

- Announces expansion of existing share repurchase program with an additional 700,000 shares

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, reflect Ceva's continuing operations only, with the Intrinsix business reflected as a discontinued operation, unless otherwise noted.

Operational Highlights:

Released second NeuPro-Nano embedded AI NPU - NPN64, available for licensing

New cellular IoT industrial module launched by STMicroelectronics based on Ceva cellular IoT platform

New AI/ML MCU family launched by Alif Semiconductor based on Ceva Bluetooth Low Energy and 802.15.4 IPs

Partnership with Edge Impulse to enable faster, easier development of edge AI applications on Ceva-NeuPro NPUs

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $27.2 million, up 13% compared to $24.1 million reported for the third quarter of 2023. Licensing and related revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $15.6 million, up 12% compared to $13.9 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $11.6 million, the fourth sequential year-over-year increase, and up 15% compared to $10.1 million reported for the same quarter a year ago.

Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer of Ceva, commented: "We delivered another strong performance in the third quarter, driven by double-digit year-over-year revenue growth for both licensing and royalties. We continue to experience exceptional demand for our IP portfolio, as evidenced by strategic OEM customer deals for 5G-Advanced satellite communications and spatial audio for headphones and earbuds. We also achieved a significant milestone in embedded AI, with our first licensing deal signed for our NeuPro-Nano NPU targeting consumer AIoT devices. In royalties, strength in the consumer and industrial markets drove Ceva-powered shipments to the second highest quarter on record, including record combined shipments of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cellular IoT devices of more than 400 million units."

During the quarter, 10 IP licensing agreements were concluded, targeting a wide range of end markets and applications, including embedded AI solutions for consumer AIoT devices, 5G-Advanced satellite broadband for infrastructure and terminals, 5G for cellular IoT and V2X, spatial audio for headphones and TWS earbuds, and Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and UWB connectivity for wearables and hearables. Three of the deals signed in the quarter were with OEMs and three deals signed were with first-time customers.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 85%, as compared to 90% in the third quarter of 2023. GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $2.6 million, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $2.7 million for the same period in 2023. GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.3 million, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $2.8 million reported for the same period in 2023. GAAP diluted loss per share for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.06, as compared to GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.12 for the same period in 2023.

GAAP net loss with the discontinued operation for the third quarter of 2023 was $5.0 million. GAAP diluted loss per share with the discontinued operation for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.21.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 87%, as compared to 92% for the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2024 increased 30% to $2.1 million, as compared to non-GAAP operating income of $1.6 million reported for the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the third quarter of 2024 increased 137% and 133% to $3.4 million and $0.14, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share of $1.4 million and $0.06, respectively, reported for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income, including the discontinued operation for the third quarter of 2023, was $0.4 million. Non-GAAP diluted income per share, including the discontinued operation for the third quarter of 2023, was $0.02.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of Ceva, stated: "Our robust third quarter earnings more than doubled our non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share year-over-year. For the full year, we now expect overall revenues to be higher than previous guidance, at a new range of 7%-9% growth, enabling us to double our non-GAAP fully diluted EPS year-over-year. We continued to buy back the company's stock during the quarter, repurchasing approximately 186,000 shares for approximately $4.2 million under our stock repurchase program. Furthermore, the Ceva Board of Directors today authorized the expansion of the company's share repurchase program with an additional 700,000 shares of common stock available for repurchase, bringing the total shares available for repurchase to approximately 1 million. At the end of the quarter, our cash and cash equivalent balances, marketable securities and bank deposits were approximately $158 million, ensuring we are well-positioned to explore opportunities for non-organic growth."

Ceva Conference Call

On November 7, 2024, Ceva management will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the operating performance for the quarter.

The conference call will be available via the following dial in numbers:

U.S. Participants: Dial 1-844-435-0316 (Access Code: Ceva)

International Participants: Dial +1-412-317-6365 (Access Code: Ceva)

The conference call will also be available live via webcast at the following link: https://app.webinar.net/pyMYRB4aBXo. Please go to the web site at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available by dialing +1-877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (access code: 2106460) from one hour after the end of the call until 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on November 14, 2024. The replay will also be available at Ceva's web site www.ceva-ip.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that if they materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Ceva to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding customer demand for Ceva's IP portfolio, Ceva's positioning for non-organic growth given its current assets and updated guidance for the full year 2024. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause differing Ceva results include: the effect of intense industry competition; the ability of Ceva's technologies and products incorporating Ceva's technologies to achieve market acceptance; Ceva's ability to meet changing needs of end-users and evolving market demands; the cyclical nature of and general economic conditions in the semiconductor industry; Ceva's ability to diversify its royalty streams and license revenues; Ceva's ability to continue to generate significant revenues from the handset baseband market and to penetrate new markets; instability and disruptions related to the ongoing Israel - Gaza conflict; and general market conditions and other risks relating to Ceva's business, including, but not limited to, those that are described from time to time in our SEC filings. Ceva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP gross margin for both the third quarter of 2024 and 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.2 million and (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.1 million.

Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.2 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million and (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with business acquisitions.

Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.0 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million and (c) $0.1 million of costs associated with business acquisitions.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the third quarter of 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.2 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million, (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with business acquisitions and (d) Income of $0.02 million associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities. Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the third quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.0 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million, (c) $0.1 million of costs associated with business acquisitions and (d) Income of $0.2 million associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities.

Non-GAAP net income including the discontinued operation and diluted income per share including the discontinued operation for the third quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.0 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million, (c) $0.1 million of costs associated with business acquisitions, (d) Income of $0.2 million associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities and (e) $1.2 million loss associated with discontinued operations.

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From wireless connectivity IPs (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP), to scalable Edge AI NPU IP s and sensor fusion solutions, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple - to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 18 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva is a sustainability- and environmentally-conscious company, adhering to our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. As such, we emphasize and focus on environmental preservation, recycling, the welfare of our employees and privacy - which we promote on a corporate level. At Ceva, we are committed to social responsibility, values of preservation and consciousness towards these purposes.

Ceva, Inc. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS - U.S. GAAP U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data







Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues:







Licensing and related revenues $ 15,574 $ 13,940 $ 44,266 $ 45,739 Royalties 11,633 10,133 33,450 27,518









Total revenues 27,207 24,073 77,716 73,257









Cost of revenues 3,961 2,357 9,397 9,389









Gross profit 23,246 21,716 68,319 63,868









Operating expenses:







Research and development, net 17,990 17,814 54,739 54,544 Sales and marketing 3,088 2,862 8,999 8,213 General and administrative 4,642 3,608 11,751 11,346 Amortization of intangible assets 150 149 449 445 Total operating expenses 25,870 24,433 75,938 74,548









Operating loss (2,624) (2,717) (7,619) (10,680) Financial income, net 2,299 924 4,962 3,497 Reevaluation of marketable equity securities 21 160 (97) (76)









Loss before taxes on income (304) (1,633) (2,754) (7,259) Income tax expense 1,007 1,117 4,296 3,080 Net loss from continuing operation (1,311) (2,750) (7,050) (10,339) Discontinued operation - (2,207) - (5,308)









Net loss $ (1,311) $ (4,957) $ (7,050) $ (15,647)









Basic and diluted net loss per share:







Continuing operation $ (0.06) $ (0.12) $ (0.30) $ (0.44) Discontinued operation - (0.09) - (0.23) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.06) $ (0.21) $ (0.30) $ (0.67)









Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss

per share (in thousands):







Basic and diluted 23,678 23,605 23,605 23,473

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts







Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net loss $ (1,311) $ (4,957) $ (7,050) $ (15,647) Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of

revenues 176 216 570 636 Equity-based compensation expense included in research

and development expenses 2,421 2,257 6,866 6,703 Equity-based compensation expense included in sales

and marketing expenses 491 478 1,307 1,305 Equity-based compensation expense included in general

and administrative expenses 1,120 1,018 2,936 2,787 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition

of businesses 279 278 835 753 Costs associated with business and asset acquisitions 251 100 783 195 (Income) loss associated with the remeasurement of

marketable equity securities (21) (160) 97 76 Non-GAAP from discontinued operations - 1,184 - 3,233 Non-GAAP net income $ 3,406 $ 414 $ 6,344 $ 41 GAAP weighted-average number of Common Stock

used in computation of diluted net loss and loss per share

(in thousands) 23,678 23,605 23,605 23,473 Weighted-average number of shares related to

outstanding stock-based awards (in thousands) 1,544 1,304 1,462 1,172 Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in

computation of diluted earnings per share, excluding the

above (in thousands) 25,222 24,909 25,067 24,645



















GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.06) $ (0.21) $ (0.30) $ (0.67) Equity-based compensation expense $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.48 $ 0.49 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition

of businesses $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.03 Costs associated with business and asset acquisitions $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.03 $ 0.01 Income (loss) associated with the remeasurement of

marketable equity securities $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Non-GAAP from discontinued operation - $ 0.05 - $ 0.14 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.02 $ 0.25 $ 0.00



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited GAAP Operating loss $ (2,624) $ (2,717) $ (7,619) $ (10,680) Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of

revenues 176 216 570 636 Equity-based compensation expense included in

research and development expenses 2,421 2,257 6,866 6,703 Equity-based compensation expense included in sales

and marketing expenses 491 478 1,307 1,305 Equity-based compensation expense included in

general and administrative expenses 1,120 1,018 2,936 2,787 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition

of businesses 279 278 835 753 Costs associated with business and asset acquisitions 251 100 783 195 Total non-GAAP Operating Income $ 2,114 $ 1,630 $ 5,678 $ 1,699



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited









GAAP Gross Profit $ 23,246 $ 21,716 $ 68,319 $ 63,868 GAAP Gross Margin 85 % 90 % 88 % 87 %









Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of

revenues 176 216 570 636 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition

of businesses 129 129 386 308 Total Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 23,551 $ 22,061 $ 69,275 $ 64,812 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 87 % 92 % 89 % 88 %











Ceva, Inc. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. Dollars in thousands)











September 30, December 31,



2024 2023 (*)



Unaudited Unaudited ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 13,228 $ 23,287 Marketable securities and short-term bank deposits

144,884 143,251 Trade receivables, net

15,250 8,433 Unbilled receivables

23,380 21,874 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

13,970 12,526 Total current assets

210,712 209,371 Long-term assets:





Severance pay fund

6,851 7,070 Deferred tax assets, net

1,685 1,609 Property and equipment, net

6,875 6,732 Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,625 6,978 Investment in marketable equity securities

309 406 Goodwill

58,308 58,308 Intangible assets, net

2,132 2,967 Other long-term assets

12,394 10,644 Total assets

$ 304,891 $ 304,085







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Trade payables

$ 1,960 $ 1,154 Deferred revenues

3,418 3,018 Accrued expenses and other payables

19,770 20,202 Operating lease liabilities

2,571 2,513 Total current liabilities

27,719 26,887 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued severance pay

7,304 7,524 Operating lease liabilities

2,627 3,943 Other accrued liabilities

1,471 1,390 Total liabilities

39,121 39,744 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock

24 23 Additional paid in-capital

256,685 252,100 Treasury stock

(2,943) (5,620) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(956) (2,329) Retained earnings

12,960 20,167 Total stockholders' equity

265,770 264,341 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 304,891 $ 304,085



(*) Derived from audited financial statements.

