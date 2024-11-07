Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Increases 2024 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA outlook

Initiated new $500 million share repurchase program upon $280 million share repurchase completion

Appointed Jay Stasz as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 15, 2024

HAMPTON, N.H., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"We delivered solid results in the quarter, including more than 5 percent revenue growth, approximately 3 percent net income growth and approximately 10 percent Adjusted EBITDA growth, and are raising our outlook for certain key financial targets," said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, I had the opportunity to address franchisees, club employees, and our team members at our franchisee conference. This was an important opportunity to reinforce our strategic priorities of redefining our brand, enhancing member experience, refining our product, and accelerating club openings, which we expect will drive our next phase of growth. The enthusiasm the franchisees showed was highly encouraging. We also achieved a significant milestone by raising the price of our Classic Card membership to $15 for new members, marking the first increase in over 25 years, underscoring the tremendous value that we continue to offer our members. I am energized by our purpose of enhancing people's lives and creating a healthier world and believe it sets us, our franchisees, and our shareholders up for long-term success."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Total revenue increased from the prior year period by 5.3% to $292.2 million.

System-wide same club sales (which was historically referred to as "same store sales") increased 4.3%.

System-wide sales increased to $1.2 billion from $1.1 billion in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. was $42.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $39.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Net income increased $1.1 million to $42.4 million, compared to $41.3 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income (1) increased $2.9 million to $54.7 million, or $0.64 per diluted share (1) , compared to $51.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

increased $2.9 million to $54.7 million, or $0.64 per diluted share , compared to $51.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased $11.2 million to $123.1 million from $111.9 million in the prior year period.

increased $11.2 million to $123.1 million from $111.9 million in the prior year period. 21 new Planet Fitness clubs were opened system-wide during the period, which included 12 franchisee-owned and 9 corporate-owned clubs, bringing system-wide total clubs to 2,637 as of September 30, 2024.

Cash and marketable securities of $530.7 million, which includes cash and cash equivalents of $298.8 million, restricted cash of $67.8 million and marketable securities of $164.2 million as of September 30, 2024.

(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income per share, diluted are non-GAAP measures. For reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") net income and a computation of Adjusted net income per share, diluted, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" accompanying this press release.

Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

For the third quarter of 2024, total revenue increased $14.7 million or 5.3% to $292.2 million from $277.6 million in the prior year period, including system-wide same club sales growth of 4.3%. By segment:

Franchise segment revenue increased $4.3 million or 4.3% to $102.4 million from $98.2 million in the prior year period. Of the increase, $6.0 million was due to higher royalty revenue, of which $3.2 million was attributable to a franchise same club sales increase of 4.5%, $1.6 million was attributable to new clubs opened since July 1, 2023 and $1.2 million was from higher royalties on annual fees. The increase was partially offset by a $1.5 million decrease in franchise and other fees, a $1.4 million decrease in placement revenue primarily driven by lower equipment placements, and a $0.9 million decrease in revenue associated with the sale of HVAC units to franchisees. Franchise segment revenue also includes $2.0 million of higher National Advertising Fund ("NAF") revenue;

Corporate-owned clubs (which was historically referred to as corporate-owned stores) segment revenue increased $14.9 million or 13.1% to $128.1 million from $113.2 million in the prior year period. Of the increase, $9.6 million was attributable to corporate-owned clubs included in the same club sales base, of which $4.6 million was attributable to a same club sales increase of 3.4%, $1.1 million was attributable to higher annual fee revenue and $3.9 million was attributable to other fees. Additionally, $5.3 million was from new clubs opened since July 1, 2023; and

Equipment segment revenue decreased $4.4 million or 6.7% to $61.7 million from $66.1 million in the prior year period. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower revenue from equipment sales to new franchisee-owned clubs. In the third quarter of 2024, we had equipment sales to 15 new franchisee-owned clubs compared to 22 in the prior year period.

For the third quarter of 2024, net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. was $42.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $39.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Net income was $42.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $41.3 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income increased 5.7% to $54.7 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, from $51.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted net income has been adjusted to reflect a normalized income tax rate of 25.8% and 25.9% for the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively, and excludes certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in the evaluation of ongoing operational performance (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in the evaluation of ongoing operational performance (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"), increased 10.0% to $123.1 million from $111.9 million in the prior year period.

Segment EBITDA represents our Total Segment EBITDA broken down by the Company's reportable segments. Total Segment EBITDA is equal to EBITDA, which is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

Franchise segment EBITDA increased $5.2 million or 7.7% to $72.8 million. The increase is primarily the result of a $4.3 million increase in franchise segment revenue as described above, $1.6 million of lower selling, general and administrative expense, and $1.4 million of lower cost of revenue primarily from lower cost of HVAC units sold to franchisees, partially offset by $2.1 million of higher NAF expense;

Corporate-owned clubs segment EBITDA increased $5.8 million or 13.2% to $50.1 million. The increase was primarily attributable to $7.0 million from corporate-owned clubs included in the same club sales base, partially offset by lower EBITDA of $0.6 million from new clubs opened since July 1, 2023 and $0.6 million of higher selling, general and administrative expense.

Equipment segment EBITDA increased $2.1 million or 12.5% to $18.5 million. The increase was primarily driven by higher margin equipment sales related to an updated equipment mix as a result of the adoption of the new growth model, partially offset by lower equipment sales to new franchisee-owned clubs, as described above.

Share Repurchase Program

On June 12, 2024, we entered into a $280 million accelerated share repurchase agreement (the "ASR Agreement") with Citibank, N.A. (the "Bank"). On June 14, 2024, we paid the Bank $280 million in cash and received approximately 3.1 million shares of our Class A common stock, which were retired.

Final settlement of the ASR Agreement occurred on September 16, 2024. At final settlement, the Bank delivered 0.7 million additional shares of the Company's Class A common stock, which were retired. The final number of shares repurchased was determined based on the volume-weighted average stock price of the Company's Class A common stock of $76.88 during the term of the transaction, less a discount and subject to adjustments pursuant to the terms and conditions of the ASR Agreement.

On June 13, 2024, the Company's board of directors approved a share repurchase program of up to $500 million to replace the 2022 share repurchase program, which became effective on September 16, 2024 upon the completion of the ASR Agreement. As of September 30, 2024, there is $500 million remaining under the 2024 share repurchase program.

2024 Outlook

For the year ending December 31, 2024, the Company is reiterating the following expectations:

New equipment placements of approximately 120 to 130 in franchisee-owned locations

System-wide new club openings of approximately 140 to 150 locations

The following are the Company's growth expectations over its 2023 results:

System-wide same club sales in the 4% to 5% percentage range (previously 3% to 5%)

Revenue to increase in the 8% to 9% range (previously 4% to 6%)

Adjusted EBITDA to increase in the 8% to 9% range (previously 7% to 9%)

Adjusted net income to increase in the 8% to 9% range (previously 4% to 6%)

Adjusted net income per share, diluted to increase in the 11% to 12% range (previously 7% to 9%), based on adjusted diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 86.5 million, inclusive of the shares repurchased as part of the ASR Agreement.

The Company continues to expect 2024 net interest expense to be approximately $75.0 million (excluding the write-off of deferred financing costs associated with our debt refinancing transaction). It also expects capital expenditures to increase approximately 20% (previously 25%) driven by additional clubs in our corporate-owned portfolio and depreciation and amortization to increase approximately 10% (previously 11% to 12%).

Presentation of Financial Measures

Planet Fitness, Inc. (the "Company") was formed in March 2015 for the purpose of facilitating the initial public offering (the "IPO") and related recapitalization transactions that occurred in August 2015, and in order to carry on the business of Pla-Fit Holdings, LLC ("Pla-Fit Holdings") and its subsidiaries. As the sole managing member of Pla-Fit Holdings, the Company operates and controls all of the business and affairs of Pla-Fit Holdings, and through Pla-Fit Holdings, conducts its business. As a result, the Company consolidates Pla-Fit Holdings' financial results and reports a non-controlling interest related to the portion of Pla-Fit Holdings not owned by the Company.

The financial information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to provide measures that we believe are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in the future, the Company may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by similar amounts or other unusual or nonrecurring items. See the tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Total Segment EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures used in our full-year outlook will differ from net income and net income per share, diluted, determined in accordance with GAAP in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this press release. We do not provide guidance for net income or net income per share, diluted, determined in accordance with GAAP or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because we are not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in our net income and net income per share, diluted, for the year ending December 31, 2024. These items are uncertain, depend on many factors and could have a material impact on our net income and net income per share, diluted, for the year ending December 31, 2024, and therefore cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

Same club sales refers to year-over-year sales comparisons for the same club sales base of both corporate-owned and franchisee-owned clubs, which is calculated for a given period by including only sales from clubs that had sales in the comparable months of both years. We define the same club sales base to include those clubs that have been open and for which monthly membership dues have been billed for longer than 12 months. We measure same club sales based solely upon monthly dues billed to members of our corporate-owned and franchisee-owned clubs.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00AM (ET) on November 7, 2024 to discuss the news announced in this press release. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at www.planetfitness.com via the "Investor Relations" link. The webcast will be archived on the website for one year.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness clubs in the world by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.6 million members and 2,637 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the Company's statements with respect to expected future performance presented under the heading "2024 Outlook," those attributed to the Company's Chief Executive Officer in this press release, the Company's expected membership growth and club growth, ability to deliver future shareholder value, and other statements, estimates and projections that do not relate solely to historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "goal," "plan," "prospect," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "ongoing," "contemplate," "future," "strategy" and similar references to future periods, although not all forward-looking statements include these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include competition in the fitness industry, the Company's and franchisees' ability to attract and retain members, the Company's and franchisees' ability to identify and secure suitable sites for new franchise clubs, changes in consumer demand, changes in equipment costs, the Company's ability to expand into new markets domestically and internationally, operating costs for the Company and franchisees generally, availability and cost of capital for franchisees, acquisition activity, developments and changes in laws and regulations, our substantial increased indebtedness as a result of our refinancing and securitization transactions and our ability to incur additional indebtedness or refinance that indebtedness in the future, our future financial performance and our ability to pay principal and interest on our indebtedness, our corporate structure and tax receivable agreements, failures, interruptions or security breaches of the Company's information systems or technology, general economic conditions and the other factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and, once available, the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as well as the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's views only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or representatives undertake any obligation to provide additional information or to correct or update any information set forth in this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended September

30,

Nine Months Ended September

30, (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue:















Franchise

$ 82,873

$ 80,587

$ 254,783

$ 237,313 National advertising fund revenue

19,542

17,578

59,442

52,378 Franchise segment

102,415

98,165

314,225

289,691 Corporate-owned clubs

128,132

113,245

375,976

332,885 Equipment

61,699

66,141

151,003

163,664 Total revenue

292,246

277,551

841,204

786,240 Operating costs and expenses:















Cost of revenue

45,701

53,751

116,628

132,561 Club operations

71,614

63,120

216,119

188,011 Selling, general and administrative

32,647

33,290

93,453

93,705 National advertising fund expense

19,720

17,618

59,624

52,496 Depreciation and amortization

41,033

37,477

120,230

110,254 Other losses (gains), net

280

(56)

698

7,705 Total operating costs and expenses

210,995

205,200

606,752

584,732 Income from operations

81,251

72,351

234,452

201,508 Other income (expense), net:















Interest income

5,610

4,245

16,687

12,339 Interest expense

(26,603)

(21,704)

(72,569)

(64,771) Other (expense) income, net

(558)

148

1,132

631 Total other expense, net

(21,551)

(17,311)

(54,750)

(51,801) Income before income taxes

59,700

55,040

179,702

149,707 Provision for income taxes

16,523

13,474

49,824

38,855 Losses from equity-method investments, net of tax

(782)

(242)

(3,198)

(580) Net income

42,395

41,324

126,680

110,272 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

386

2,190

1,722

7,299 Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.

$ 42,009

$ 39,134

$ 124,958

$ 102,973 Net income per share of Class A common stock:















Basic

$ 0.50

$ 0.46

$ 1.45

$ 1.22 Diluted

$ 0.50

$ 0.46

$ 1.45

$ 1.21 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding:















Basic

84,570

84,610

86,090

84,558 Diluted

84,728

84,886

86,289

84,870

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)









(in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 298,783

$ 275,842 Restricted cash

67,766

46,279 Short-term marketable securities

108,629

74,901 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for uncollectible amounts of $0 and $0 as of

September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

48,958

41,890 Inventory

4,858

4,677 Restricted assets - national advertising fund

363

- Prepaid expenses

14,432

13,842 Other receivables

7,882

11,072 Income tax receivable and prepayments

4,773

3,314 Total current assets

556,444

471,817 Long-term marketable securities

55,535

50,886 Investments, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $18,538 and $17,689 as of

September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

75,078

77,507 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $347,586 and $322,958, as of

September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

421,633

390,405 Right-of-use assets, net

400,246

381,010 Intangible assets, net

334,236

372,507 Goodwill

719,127

717,502 Deferred income taxes

481,456

504,188 Other assets, net

4,426

3,871 Total assets

$ 3,048,181

$ 2,969,693 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit







Current liabilities:







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 22,500

$ 20,750 Accounts payable

31,844

23,788 Accrued expenses

66,530

66,299 Equipment deposits

10,345

4,506 Deferred revenue, current

67,517

59,591 Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements, current

48,553

41,294 Other current liabilities

39,001

35,101 Total current liabilities

286,290

251,329 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

2,152,276

1,962,874 Lease liabilities, net of current portion

408,588

381,589 Deferred revenue, net of current portion

33,578

32,047 Deferred tax liabilities

1,566

1,644 Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements, net of current portion

428,858

454,368 Other liabilities

4,139

4,833 Total noncurrent liabilities

3,029,005

2,837,355 Stockholders' equity (deficit):







Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized, 84,104 and 86,760 shares

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

9

9 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 488 and 1,397 shares

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

-

- Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

220

172 Additional paid in capital

602,948

575,631 Accumulated deficit

(869,309)

(691,461) Total stockholders' deficit attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.

(266,132)

(115,649) Non-controlling interests

(982)

(3,342) Total stockholders' deficit

(267,114)

(118,991) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 3,048,181

$ 2,969,693

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)









Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands)

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 126,680

$ 110,272 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

120,230

110,254 Amortization of deferred financing costs

3,984

4,114 Loss on extinguishment of debt

2,285

- Accretion of marketable securities discount

(2,658)

(2,224) Losses from equity-method investments, net of tax

3,198

580 Dividends accrued on held-to-maturity investment

(1,618)

(1,490) Credit loss (gain) on held-to-maturity investment

849

(6) Deferred tax expense

40,077

34,884 Gain on re-measurement of tax benefit arrangement liability

(774)

- Loss on disposal of property and equipment

400

158 Loss on reacquired franchise rights

-

110 Equity-based compensation expense

5,965

6,326 Other

138

(25) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

(7,443)

10,086 Inventory

(201)

(2,270) Other assets and other current assets

1,735

(1,722) Restricted assets - national advertising fund

(368)

805 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

8,818

(7,488) Other liabilities and other current liabilities

(741)

6,855 Income taxes

(1,553)

(104) Payments pursuant to tax benefit arrangements

(28,786)

(21,780) Equipment deposits

5,835

5,495 Deferred revenue

9,552

9,428 Leases

9,138

4,662 Net cash provided by operating activities

294,742

266,920 Cash flows from investing activities:







Additions to property and equipment

(112,968)

(84,636) Acquisition of franchisees, net of cash acquired

-

(26,264) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

568

2 Purchases of marketable securities

(116,833)

(155,007) Maturities of marketable securities

80,922

37,990 Other investments

-

(20,000) Net cash used in investing activities

(148,311)

(247,915) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

800,000

- Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock

17,221

8,575 Principal payments on capital lease obligations

(100)

(152) Repayment of long-term debt

(603,063)

(15,563) Payment of deferred financing and other debt-related costs

(12,055)

- Repurchase and retirement of Class A common stock

(300,205)

(125,030) Distributions paid to members of Pla-Fit Holdings

(3,345)

(4,216) Net cash used in financing activities

(101,547)

(136,386) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(456)

233 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

44,428

(117,148) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

322,121

472,499 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 366,549

$ 355,351 Supplemental cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest

$ 53,718

$ 60,964 Net cash paid for income taxes

$ 11,248

$ 4,394 Non-cash investing activities:







Non-cash additions to property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 18,446

$ 20,590

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Total Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in the future, the Company may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We refer to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as we use these measures to evaluate our operating performance and we believe these measures are useful to investors in evaluating our performance. We have also disclosed Segment EBITDA as an important financial metric utilized by the Company to evaluate performance and allocate resources to segments in accordance with ASC 280, Segment Reporting. We define EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Segment EBITDA sums to Total Segment EBITDA which is equal to the Non-GAAP financial metric EBITDA. We believe that EBITDA, which eliminates the impact of certain expenses that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance, provides useful information to investors to assess the performance of our segments as well as the business as a whole. Our Board of Directors also uses EBITDA as a key metric to assess the performance of management. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of the Company's core operations. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance in addition to EBITDA because it eliminates the impact of other items that we believe reduce the comparability of our underlying core business performance from period to period and is therefore useful to our investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is set forth below.









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income $ 42,395

$ 41,324

$ 126,680

$ 110,272 Interest income (5,610)

(4,245)

(16,687)

(12,339) Interest expense 26,603

21,704

72,569

64,771 Provision for income taxes 16,523

13,474

49,824

38,855 Depreciation and amortization 41,033

37,477

120,230

110,254 EBITDA 120,944

109,734

352,616

311,813 Purchase accounting adjustments-revenue(1) 29

45

91

378 Purchase accounting adjustments-rent(2) 170

173

512

461 Loss on reacquired franchise rights(3) -

-

-

110 Transaction fees and acquisition-related costs(4) -

-

-

394 Severance costs(5) -

-

1,602

1,220 Executive transition costs(6) 1,342

2,502

2,973

2,502 Legal matters(7) -

-

-

6,250 Loss (gain) on adjustment of allowance for credit losses

on held-to-maturity investment(8) 292

(101)

849

(6) Dividend income on held-to-maturity investment(9) (553)

(511)

(1,618)

(1,490) Loss (gain) on remeasurement of tax benefit

arrangement(10) 575

-

(774)

- Amortization of basis difference of equity-method

investments(11) 240

-

709

- Other(12) 32

50

(75)

(590) Adjusted EBITDA $ 123,071

$ 111,892

$ 356,885

$ 321,042



(1) Represents the impact of revenue-related purchase accounting adjustments associated with the acquisition of Pla-Fit Holdings on November 8, 2012 by TSG (the "2012 Acquisition"). At the time of the 2012 Acquisition, the Company maintained a deferred revenue account, which consisted of deferred area development agreement fees, deferred franchise fees, and deferred enrollment fees that the Company billed and collected up front but recognizes for GAAP purposes at a later date. In connection with the 2012 Acquisition, it was determined that the carrying amount of deferred revenue was greater than the fair value assessed in accordance with ASC 805-Business Combinations, which resulted in a write-down of the carrying value of the deferred revenue balance upon application of acquisition push-down accounting under ASC 805. These amounts represent the additional revenue that would have been recognized if the write-down to deferred revenue had not occurred in connection with the application of acquisition pushdown accounting. (2) Represents the impact of rent related purchase accounting adjustments. In accordance with guidance in ASC 805-Business Combinations, in connection with the 2012 Acquisition, the Company's deferred rent liability was required to be written off as of the acquisition date and rent was recorded on a straight-line basis from the acquisition date through the end of the lease term. This resulted in higher overall rent expense each period than would have otherwise been recorded had the deferred rent liability not been written off as a result of the acquisition push down accounting applied in accordance with ASC 805. The rent related purchase accounting adjustments are adjustments to rent expense recorded in club operations on our condensed consolidated statements of operations, which reflect the difference between the higher rent expense recorded in accordance with GAAP since the acquisition and the rent expense that would have been recorded had the 2012 Acquisition not occurred, as well as the amortization of favorable and unfavorable lease intangible assets. (3) Represents the impact of a non-cash loss recorded in accordance with ASC 805 - Business Combinations related to our acquisition of franchisee-owned clubs. The loss recorded under U.S. GAAP represents the difference between the fair value and the contractual terms of the reacquired franchise rights and is included in other (gains) losses, net on our condensed consolidated statement of operations. (4) Represents transaction fees and acquisition-related costs incurred in connection with our acquisition of franchisee-owned clubs. (5) Represents severance related expenses recorded in connection with a reduction in force during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and the elimination of the President and Chief Operating Officer position during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. (6) Represents certain expenses recorded in connection with the departure of the former Chief Executive Officer, including costs associated with the search for and stock based compensation associated with certain equity awards granted to the Company's new Chief Executive Officer and retention payments for certain key employees through the Chief Executive Officer transition. (7) Represents costs associated with legal matters in which the Company was a defendant. In 2023, this represents an increase in the legal reserve related to preliminary terms of a settlement agreement (the "Preliminary Settlement Agreement"). The legal reserve liability was subsequently paid in 2023. (8) Represents a loss (gain) on the adjustment of the allowance for credit losses on the Company's held-to-maturity investment. (9) Represents dividend income recognized on the Company's held-to-maturity investment. (10) Represents a loss (gain) related to the adjustment of our tax benefit arrangements primarily due to changes in our deferred state tax rate. (11) Represents the Company's pro-rata portion of the basis difference related to intangible asset amortization expense in its equity method investees, which is included within losses from equity-method investments, net of tax on our condensed consolidated statements of operations. (12) Represents certain other gains and charges that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

A reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Total Segment EBITDA is set forth below.









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Segment EBITDA













Franchise segment $ 72,758

$ 67,583

$ 226,478

$ 198,418 Corporate-owned clubs segment 50,107

44,264

141,507

126,499 Equipment segment 18,487

16,434

41,822

39,134 Corporate and other(1) (20,408)

(18,547)

(57,191)

(52,238) Total Segment EBITDA(2) $ 120,944

$ 109,734

$ 352,616

$ 311,813



(1) "Corporate and other" primarily includes corporate overhead costs, such as payroll and related benefit costs and professional services that are not directly attributable to any individual segment. (2) Total Segment EBITDA is equal to EBITDA, which is a metric that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. Refer to "-Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a definition of EBITDA and a reconciliation to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share

Our presentation of Adjusted net income assumes that all net income is attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc., which assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc., adjusted for certain non-cash and other items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations. Adjusted net income per share, diluted, is calculated by dividing Adjusted net income by the total weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding plus any dilutive options and restricted stock units as calculated in accordance with GAAP and assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding Class B common stock as of the beginning of each period presented. Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, supplement GAAP measures and enable us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted net income, and the computation of Adjusted net income per share, diluted, are set forth below.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income $ 42,395

$ 41,324

$ 126,680

$ 110,272 Provision for income taxes 16,523

13,474

49,824

38,855 Purchase accounting adjustments-revenue(1) 29

45

91

378 Purchase accounting adjustments-rent(2) 170

173

512

461 Loss on reacquired franchise rights(3) -

-

-

110 Transaction fees and acquisition-related costs(4) -

-

-

394 Severance costs(5) -

-

1,602

1,220 Executive transition costs(6) 1,342

2,502

2,973

2,502 Legal matters(7) -

-

-

6,250 Loss (gain) on adjustment of allowance for credit

losses on held-to-maturity investment(8) 292

(101)

849

(6) Dividend income on held-to-maturity investment(9) (553)

(511)

(1,618)

(1,490) Loss (gain) on remeasurement of tax benefit

arrangement(10) 575

-

(774)

- Amortization of basis difference of equity-method

investments(11) 240

-

709

- Loss on extinguishment of debt(12) -

-

2,285

- Other(13) 32

50

(75)

(590) Purchase accounting amortization(14) 12,757

12,954

38,272

38,485 Adjusted income before income taxes 73,802

69,910

221,330

196,841 Adjusted income taxes(15) 19,060

18,107

57,161

50,982 Adjusted net income $ 54,742

$ 51,803

$ 164,169

$ 145,859 Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.64

$ 0.59

$ 1.88

$ 1.64 Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding,

diluted(16) 85,260

88,420

87,101

89,107



(1) Represents the impact of revenue-related purchase accounting adjustments associated with the 2012 Acquisition. At the time of the 2012 Acquisition, the Company maintained a deferred revenue account, which consisted of deferred area development agreement fees, deferred franchise fees, and deferred enrollment fees that the Company billed and collected up front but recognizes for GAAP purposes at a later date. In connection with the 2012 Acquisition, it was determined that the carrying amount of deferred revenue was greater than the fair value assessed in accordance with ASC 805-Business Combinations, which resulted in a write-down of the carrying value of the deferred revenue balance upon application of acquisition push-down accounting under ASC 805. These amounts represent the additional revenue that would have been recognized if the write-down to deferred revenue had not occurred in connection with the application of acquisition pushdown accounting. (2) Represents the impact of rent related purchase accounting adjustments. In accordance with guidance in ASC 805-Business Combinations, in connection with the 2012 Acquisition, the Company's deferred rent liability was required to be written off as of the acquisition date and rent was recorded on a straight-line basis from the acquisition date through the end of the lease term. This resulted in higher overall rent expense each period than would have otherwise been recorded had the deferred rent liability not been written off as a result of the acquisition push down accounting applied in accordance with ASC 805. The rent related purchase accounting adjustments are adjustments to rent expense recorded in club operations on our condensed consolidated statements of operations, which reflect the difference between the higher rent expense recorded in accordance with GAAP since the acquisition and the rent expense that would have been recorded had the 2012 Acquisition not occurred, as well as the amortization of favorable and unfavorable lease intangible assets. (3) Represents the impact of a non-cash loss recorded in accordance with ASC 805 - Business Combinations related to our acquisition of franchisee-owned clubs. The loss recorded under U.S. GAAP represents the difference between the fair value and the contractual terms of the reacquired franchise rights and is included in other (gains) losses, net on our condensed consolidated statement of operations. (4) Represents transaction fees and acquisition-related costs incurred in connection with our acquisition of franchisee-owned clubs. (5) Represents severance related expenses recorded in connection with a reduction in force during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and the elimination of the President and Chief Operating Officer position during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. (6) Represents certain expenses recorded in connection with the departure of the former Chief Executive Officer, including costs associated with the search for and stock based compensation associated with certain equity awards granted to the Company's new Chief Executive Officer and retention payments for certain key employees through the Chief Executive Officer transition. (7) Represents costs associated with legal matters in which the Company was a defendant. In 2023, this represents an increase in the legal reserve related to preliminary terms of the Preliminary Settlement Agreement. The legal reserve liability was subsequently paid in 2023. (8) Represents a loss (gain) on the adjustment of the allowance for credit losses on the Company's held-to-maturity investment. (9) Represents dividend income recognized on the Company's held-to-maturity investment. (10) Represents a loss (gain) related to the adjustment of our tax benefit arrangements primarily due to changes in our deferred state tax rate. (11) Represents the Company's pro-rata portion of the basis difference related to intangible asset amortization expense in its equity method investees, which is included within losses from equity-method investments, net of tax on our condensed consolidated statements of operations. (12) Represents the write-off of deferred financing costs associated with the repayment of the 2018-1 Class A-2-II notes prior to the anticipated repayment date. (13) Represents certain other gains and charges that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance. (14) Represents the amount of non-cash amortization expense recorded in each period, in accordance with GAAP, which includes $3.1 million for both the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 and $9.3 million for both the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 of amortization of intangible assets recorded in connection with the 2012 Acquisition, other than favorable leases. This adjustment also includes $9.7 million and $9.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $29.0 million and $29.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, of amortization of intangible assets created in connection with historical acquisitions of franchisee-owned clubs. (15) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 25.8% for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 25.9% for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 applied to adjusted income before income taxes. (16) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

A reconciliation of net income per share, diluted, to Adjusted net income per share, diluted is set forth below:









Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted

Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted Net income attributable to Planet

Fitness, Inc.(1) $ 42,009

84,728

$ 0.50

$ 39,134

84,886

$ 0.46 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests(2) 386

532





2,190

3,534



Net income 42,395









41,324







Adjustments to arrive at adjusted

income before income taxes(3) 31,407









28,586







Adjusted income before income

taxes 73,802









69,910







Adjusted income taxes(4) 19,060









18,107







Adjusted net income $ 54,742

85,260

$ 0.64

$ 51,803

88,420

$ 0.59



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted

Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted Net income attributable to Planet

Fitness, Inc.(1) $ 124,958

86,289

$ 1.45

$ 102,973

84,870

$ 1.21 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests(2) 1,722

812





7,299

4,237



Net income 126,680









110,272







Adjustments to arrive at adjusted

income before income taxes(3) 94,650









86,569







Adjusted income before income

taxes 221,330









196,841







Adjusted income taxes(4) 57,161









50,982







Adjusted net income $ 164,169

87,101

$ 1.88

$ 145,859

89,107

$ 1.64



(1) Represents net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. and the associated weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding. (2) Represents net income attributable to non-controlling interests and the assumed exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc. as of the beginning of the period presented. (3) Represents the total impact of all adjustments identified in the adjusted net income table above to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes. (4) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 25.8% for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 25.9% for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 applied to adjusted income before income taxes.

