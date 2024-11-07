CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) ("Krispy Kreme", "KKI", or the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 29, 2024.

Third Quarter Highlights (vs Q3 2023)

Net revenue of $379.9 million

Organic revenue grew 3.5% to $376.4 million

GAAP net income of $37.6 million, linked to the sale of a majority ownership stake of Insomnia Cookies ($39.6 million net income attributable to KKI)

Adjusted EBITDA of $34.7 million

GAAP operating cash flow of $3.3 million

Global Points of Access ("POA") increased 2,417, or 18.0%, to 15,811

"Krispy Kreme delivered a seventeenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year organic sales growth driven by increased Delivered Fresh Daily and digital sales," said Josh Charlesworth, CEO.

"Consumers ask us every day, 'When can you bring Krispy Kreme to my town?' hence our strategy of making our fresh doughnuts more available around the world. The successful start of our nationwide U.S. rollout at McDonald's, which began in Chicago in October and continues next week across Ohio and Indiana, is a major milestone on this journey, and we now expect to be delighting Krispy Kreme's fans with our melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts fresh daily in nearly 2,000 McDonald's restaurants by the end of 2024."

"Now well into my first year as CEO, we have streamlined and focused our business with the sale of our majority stake in Insomnia Cookies complete and the acceleration of our US DFD expansion underway. To better align our talent and our capital to our business priorities, we are now restructuring our management teams to concentrate on maximizing our profitable expansion of the U.S. while focusing international efforts on the wider adoption of our capital-light franchise model. With our resources prioritized to the things that matter most, I believe that these changes will result in a bigger and better Krispy Kreme," Charlesworth continued.

Financial Highlights Quarter Ended $ in millions, except per share data September 29, 2024 October 1, 2023 Change GAAP: Net revenue $ 379.9 $ 407.4 (6.8 )% Operating loss $ (16.0 ) $ (2.1 ) nm Operating loss margin (4.2 )% (0.5 )% (370) bps Net income/(loss) $ 37.6 $ (40.3 ) nm Net income/(loss) attributable to KKI $ 39.6 $ (40.5 ) nm Diluted income/(loss) per share $ 0.23 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.47 Non-GAAP (1): Organic revenue $ 376.4 $ 363.8 3.5 % Adjusted net (loss)/income, diluted $ (2.5 ) $ 4.4 nm Adjusted EBITDA $ 34.7 $ 43.7 (20.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.1 % 10.7 % (160) bps Adjusted diluted (loss)/income per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.04 )

Notes: (1) Non-GAAP figures - please refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Key Operating Metrics Quarter Ended $ in millions September 29, 2024 October 1, 2023 Change Global Points of Access 15,811 13,394 18.0 % Sales per Hub (U.S.) TTM $ 4.9 $ 4.8 2.1 % Sales per Hub (International) TTM $ 10.1 $ 9.9 2.0 % Digital Sales as a Percent of Doughnut Shop Sales 15.5 % 12.6 % 290 bps

Third Quarter 2024 Consolidated Results (vs Q3 2023)

Krispy Kreme's third-quarter results reflect the sale of a majority ownership stake of Insomnia Cookies. The business is now fully focused on its core strategy of producing, selling and distributing fresh doughnuts daily and executing on its profitable U.S. growth strategy and capital light international model. Net revenue was $379.9 million in Q3 2024, a decline of 6.8%, compared to $407.4 million in the same quarter last year. GAAP Net Income was $37.6 million, including the gain on divestiture of a controlling interest in Insomnia Cookies, compared to prior year net loss of $40.3 million. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.23, compared to a loss of $0.24 in the same quarter last year.

Total company organic revenue grew 3.5% compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Delivered Fresh Daily ("DFD") sales and digital sales both grew 15%, more than offsetting expected consumer softness in U.S. Retail and the U.K.

Adjusted EBITDA was $34.7 million, a decline of 20.7% largely driven by the sale of a majority ownership stake in Insomnia Cookies. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 160 bps to 9.1%, due to underperformance in the U.K. and incremental vehicle accident claims costs in the U.S. Adjusted Net Loss, diluted was $2.5 million in the quarter. Adjusted Diluted EPS declined to $(0.01) from $0.03 in the same quarter last year.

Third Quarter 2024 Segment Results (vs Q3 2023)

U.S.: In the U.S. segment, net revenue declined $31.8 million, or 12.2%, driven by the $43.5 million impact associated with the sale of a majority ownership stake of Insomnia Cookies in July 2024. Organic revenue growth of $5.5 million, or 2.5%, was driven by a 14% increase in Points of Access and a 21% increase in digital channel revenues.

U.S. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $8.3 million, or 37.5%, with margin declining 250 basis points to 6.1%, due to incremental vehicle accident claims costs and McDonald's start-up costs, partially offset by pricing and productivity benefits from the Company's Hub and Spoke model. Following successful pilots with a third-party logistics partner in Los Angeles and Washington, DC, the Company launched an RFP on October 9th with several national and regional carriers for daily delivery of fresh doughnuts to grocers, convenience stores, quick service restaurants, and others.

International: In the International segment, net revenue grew $4.6 million, or 3.7%, with organic revenue growth of $5.3 million or 4.2%, driven by Canada, Japan, and Australia, which more than offset underperformance in the U.K.

International segment Adjusted EBITDA margin improved sequentially despite the seasonally weaker quarter as actions taken to reduce costs delivered improved results. Year over year, Adjusted EBITDA decreased $2.2 million, or 8.7%, with a margin decline of 240 basis points to 17.4%, primarily due to pressure in the U.K. where we have welcomed a new management team focused on improving the business.

Market Development: In the Market Development segment, net revenue declined $0.3 million, or approximately 1.5%, due to the $2.1 million impact of franchise acquisitions in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Market Development organic revenue grew $1.8 million, or approximately 8.6%, with a new market opening in Morocco alongside continued growth in France, Turkey, and Ecuador.

Market Development Adjusted EBITDA grew $1.5 million, or 14.8%, with margin expansion of 770 basis points delivering Adjusted EBITDA margins of 54.2%, driven by royalty flow through and savings in SG&A.

Balance Sheet and Capital Expenditures

During the third quarter of 2024, Operating Cash Flow was $3.3 million. The Company invested $26.1 million, or 6.9% of net revenue, in capital expenditures, driven primarily by the investments in the Hub and Spoke model for the U.S. expansion of the DFD network. During the quarter, the Company received $117.6 million in net proceeds from the divestiture of Insomnia Cookies and $45.0 million from the repayment of an intercompany loan due from Insomnia Cookies, which was used to reduce long term debt.

2024 Financial Guidance

We are adjusting our full year guide to reflect the third quarter results, the acceleration of our expansion with McDonald's, and the completion of the Insomnia Cookies transaction in July 2024:

Net Revenue of $1,650 to $1,685 million

Organic Revenue growth of +5% to +7%

Adjusted EBITDA of $205 to $210 million

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.18 to $0.22

Income Tax rate between 28% and 30%

Capital Expenditures of 7% to 8% of net revenue

Interest Expense, net of $55 million to $60 million

Definitions

The following definitions apply to terms used throughout this press release:

Global Points of Access: Reflects all locations at which fresh doughnuts or cookies can be purchased. We define global points of access to include all Hot Light Theater Shops, Fresh Shops, Carts and Food Trucks, DFD Doors and Cookie Shops, at both Company-owned and franchise locations as of the end of the applicable reporting period. We monitor Global Points of Access as a metric that informs the growth of our omni-channel presence over time and believe this metric is useful to investors to understand our footprint in each of our segments.

Reflects all locations at which fresh doughnuts or cookies can be purchased. We define global points of access to include all Hot Light Theater Shops, Fresh Shops, Carts and Food Trucks, DFD Doors and Cookie Shops, at both Company-owned and franchise locations as of the end of the applicable reporting period. We monitor Global Points of Access as a metric that informs the growth of our omni-channel presence over time and believe this metric is useful to investors to understand our footprint in each of our segments. Hubs: Reflects locations where fresh doughnuts are produced and processed for sale at any point of access. We define Hubs to include self-sustaining Hot Light Theater Shops and Doughnut Factories, at both Company-owned and franchise locations as of the end of the applicable reporting period.

Reflects locations where fresh doughnuts are produced and processed for sale at any point of access. We define Hubs to include self-sustaining Hot Light Theater Shops and Doughnut Factories, at both Company-owned and franchise locations as of the end of the applicable reporting period. Sales Per Hub: Sales per Hub equals Fresh Revenues from Hubs with Spokes, divided by the average number of Hubs with Spokes at the end of each of the five most recent quarters.

Sales per Hub equals Fresh Revenues from Hubs with Spokes, divided by the average number of Hubs with Spokes at the end of each of the five most recent quarters. Fresh Revenues from Hubs with Spokes: Fresh Revenues include product sales generated from our Doughnut Shop business (including digital), as well as DFD sales, but excluding sales from Branded Sweet Treats. It also excludes all Insomnia Cookies revenues as the measure is focused on the Krispy Kreme business. Fresh Revenues from Hubs with Spokes equals the Fresh Revenues derived from those Hubs currently producing product for other shops, Carts and Food Trucks, and/or DFD doors, but excluding Fresh Revenues derived from those Hubs not currently producing product for other shops, Carts and Food Trucks, and/or DFD doors.

Fresh Revenues include product sales generated from our Doughnut Shop business (including digital), as well as DFD sales, but excluding sales from Branded Sweet Treats. It also excludes all Insomnia Cookies revenues as the measure is focused on the Krispy Kreme business. Fresh Revenues from Hubs with Spokes equals the Fresh Revenues derived from those Hubs currently producing product for other shops, Carts and Food Trucks, and/or DFD doors, but excluding Fresh Revenues derived from those Hubs not currently producing product for other shops, Carts and Food Trucks, and/or DFD doors. Free Cash Flow: Defined as cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.

Conference Call

Krispy Kreme will host a public conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time today to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2024. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 and entering the conference ID 1277949. International participants can access the call via the corresponding number listed HERE and entering the conference ID 1277949. To listen to the live audio webcast and Q&A, visit the Krispy Kreme investor relations website at investors.krispykreme.com. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call. Krispy Kreme's earnings press release and related materials will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in 40 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing digital business with more than 15,500 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme and www.X.com/KrispyKreme.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The words "continue," "towards," "expect," "outlook," "guidance," "explore," or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates that we consider reasonable but are subject to various risks and uncertainties relating to our operations, financial results, financial conditions, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are, and may be, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Our actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements included herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties described under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and described in the other filings we make from time to time with the SEC. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of pandemics, changes in consumer preferences, the impact of inflation, and our ability to execute on our omni-channel business strategy. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document, and we do not undertake any obligation, other than as may be required by applicable law, to update or revise any forward-looking or cautionary statement to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of events, unanticipated or otherwise, or changes in future operating results over time or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including organic revenue growth, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Diluted, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Net Debt, Fresh Revenue from Hubs with Spokes and Sales per Hub, which differ from results using U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are not universally consistent calculations, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Other companies may calculate similarly titled financial measures differently than we do or may not calculate them at all. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP. In order to facilitate a clear understanding of our consolidated historical operating results, you should examine our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with our historical consolidated financial statements and notes thereto filed with the SEC. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures.

To the extent that the Company provides guidance, it does so only on a non-GAAP basis. The Company does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inability to predict the amount and timing of impacts outside of the Company's control on certain items, such as net income and other charges reflected in our reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended September 29,

2024 (13 weeks) October 1,

2023 (13 weeks) September 29,

2024 (39 weeks) October 1,

2023 (39 weeks) Net revenues Product sales $ 370,662 $ 398,745 $ 1,233,585 $ 1,209,767 Royalties and other revenues 9,205 8,622 27,789 25,432 Total net revenues 379,867 407,367 1,261,374 1,235,199 Product and distribution costs 95,840 101,353 310,701 330,292 Operating expenses 192,027 195,380 609,726 575,953 Selling, general and administrative expense 71,110 68,305 207,150 192,355 Marketing expenses 10,680 12,478 35,211 32,101 Pre-opening costs 619 1,059 2,691 2,927 Other income, net (5,781 ) (1,102 ) (6,430 ) (6,051 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 31,376 32,007 99,562 89,142 Operating (loss)/income (16,004 ) (2,113 ) 2,763 18,480 Interest expense, net 16,280 12,807 44,468 36,858 Gain on divestiture of Insomnia Cookies (87,128 ) - (87,128 ) - Other non-operating (income)/expense, net (407 ) 971 1,115 3,031 Income/(loss) before income taxes 55,251 (15,891 ) 44,308 (21,409 ) Income tax expense 17,679 24,367 18,330 17,121 Net income/(loss) 37,572 (40,258 ) 25,978 (38,530 ) Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,991 ) 199 440 2,005 Net income/(loss) attributable to Krispy Kreme, Inc. $ 39,563 $ (40,457 ) $ 25,538 $ (40,535 ) Net income/(loss) per share: Common stock - Basic $ 0.23 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.24 ) Common stock - Diluted $ 0.23 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.24 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 169,596 168,224 169,125 168,183 Diluted 171,486 168,224 171,384 168,183

Krispy Kreme, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) As of (Unaudited) September 29,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,410 $ 38,185 Restricted cash 474 429 Accounts receivable, net 62,019 59,362 Inventories 31,486 34,716 Taxes receivable 19,406 15,526 Prepaid expense and other current assets 25,531 25,363 Total current assets 164,326 173,581 Property and equipment, net 489,782 538,220 Goodwill 1,060,393 1,101,939 Other intangible assets, net 831,735 946,349 Operating lease right of use asset, net 409,425 456,964 Investments in unconsolidated entities 91,033 2,806 Other assets 18,430 20,733 Total assets $ 3,065,124 $ 3,240,592 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 47,577 $ 54,631 Current operating lease liabilities 45,767 50,365 Accounts payable 123,125 156,488 Accrued liabilities 119,832 134,005 Structured payables 139,170 130,104 Total current liabilities 475,471 525,593 Long-term debt, less current portion 804,638 836,615 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 406,726 454,583 Deferred income taxes, net 119,291 123,925 Other long-term obligations and deferred credits 49,858 36,093 Total liabilities 1,855,984 1,976,809 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares authorized as of both September 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 169,799 and 168,628 shares issued and outstanding as of September 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,698 1,686 Additional paid-in capital 1,460,416 1,443,591 Shareholder note receivable (1,924 ) (3,850 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of income tax (9,276 ) 7,246 Retained deficit (271,238 ) (278,990 ) Total shareholders' equity attributable to Krispy Kreme, Inc. 1,179,676 1,169,683 Noncontrolling interest 29,464 94,100 Total shareholders' equity 1,209,140 1,263,783 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,065,124 $ 3,240,592

Krispy Kreme, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Quarters Ended September 29,

2024 (39 weeks) October 1,

2023 (39 weeks) CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income/(loss) $ 25,978 $ (38,530 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 99,562 89,142 Deferred and other income taxes (22 ) 12,634 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 472 Impairment and lease termination charges 368 7,711 Loss/(gain) on disposal of property and equipment 470 (168 ) Gain on divestiture of Insomnia Cookies (87,128 ) - Gain on remeasurement of equity method investment (5,579 ) - Gain on sale-leaseback - (9,646 ) Share-based compensation 24,603 17,821 Change in accounts and notes receivable allowances 433 504 Inventory write-off 1,731 10,522 Settlement of interest rate swap derivatives - 7,657 Amortization related to settlement of interest rate swap derivatives (5,910 ) (7,334 ) Other 263 566 Change in operating assets and liabilities, excluding business acquisitions and divestitures, and foreign currency translation adjustments (35,982 ) (47,319 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 18,787 44,032 CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY/(USED FOR) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (86,877 ) (88,605 ) Proceeds from sale-leaseback - 10,025 Acquisition of shops and franchise rights from franchisees, net of cash acquired (26,612 ) - Purchase of equity method investment (3,506 ) - Net proceeds from divestiture of Insomnia Cookies 117,646 - Principal payment received from loan to Insomnia Cookies 45,000 - Disbursement for loan receivable (1,086 ) - Other investing activities 180 222 Net cash provided by/(used for) investing activities 44,745 (78,358 ) CASH FLOWS (USED FOR)/PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from the issuance of debt 490,000 1,044,698 Repayment of long-term debt and lease obligations (545,692 ) (965,250 ) Payment of financing costs - (5,000 ) Proceeds from structured payables 298,551 145,099 Payments on structured payables (264,346 ) (159,571 ) Payment of contingent consideration related to a business combination - (925 ) Capital contribution by shareholders, net of loans issued 919 631 Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 364 - Distribution to shareholders (17,743 ) (17,657 ) Payments for repurchase and retirement of common stock (4,366 ) (1,609 ) Distribution to noncontrolling interest (35,035 ) (12,883 ) Net cash (used for)/provided by financing activities (77,348 ) 27,533 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,086 (2,796 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,730 ) (9,589 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 38,614 35,730 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 25,884 $ 26,141 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 18,787 $ 44,032 Less: Purchase of property and equipment (86,877 ) (88,605 ) Free cash flow $ (68,090 ) $ (44,573 )

Krispy Kreme, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest expense, net, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization, with further adjustments for share-based compensation, certain strategic initiatives, acquisition and integration expenses, and other certain non-recurring, infrequent or non-core income and expense items. Adjusted EBITDA is a principal metric that management uses to monitor and evaluate operating performance and provides a consistent benchmark for comparison across reporting periods.

We define "Adjusted Net Income, Diluted" as net loss attributable to common shareholders, adjusted for interest expense, share-based compensation, certain strategic initiatives, acquisition and integration expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, the tax impact of adjustments, and other certain non-recurring, infrequent or non-core income and expense items. "Adjusted EPS" is Adjusted Net Income, Diluted converted to a per share amount.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Diluted, and Adjusted EPS have certain limitations, including adjustments for income and expense items that are required by GAAP. In evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation, such as share-based compensation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Diluted, and Adjusted EPS should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Diluted, and Adjusted EPS supplementally.

Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended (in thousands) September 29, 2024 October 1, 2023 September 29, 2024 October 1, 2023 Net income/(loss) $ 37,572 $ (40,258 ) $ 25,978 $ (38,530 ) Interest expense, net 16,280 12,807 44,468 36,858 Income tax expense 17,679 24,367 18,330 17,121 Depreciation and amortization expense 31,376 32,007 99,562 89,142 Share-based compensation 9,969 7,452 24,603 17,821 Employer payroll taxes related to share-based compensation 49 96 299 310 Gain on divestiture of Insomnia Cookies (87,128 ) - (87,128 ) - Other non-operating (income)/expense, net (1) (407 ) 971 1,115 3,031 Strategic initiatives (2) 11,426 5,895 20,434 23,841 Acquisition and integration expenses (3) 1,938 49 3,037 479 New market penetration expenses (4) 156 678 1,194 1,013 Shop closure expenses/(income), net (5) 21 (449 ) 788 356 Restructuring and severance expenses (6) 631 552 769 2,799 Gain on remeasurement of equity method investment (7) (5,579 ) - (5,579 ) - Gain on sale-leaseback - - - (9,646 ) Other (8) 716 (426 ) (257 ) 2,888 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,699 $ 43,741 $ 147,613 $ 147,483

Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended (in thousands) September 29, 2024 October 1, 2023 September 29, 2024 October 1, 2023 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: U.S. $ 13,922 $ 22,258 $ 89,206 $ 88,878 International 22,779 24,961 64,970 68,645 Market Development 11,271 9,816 36,046 31,862 Corporate (13,273 ) (13,294 ) (42,609 ) (41,902 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,699 $ 43,741 $ 147,613 $ 147,483

Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) September 29, 2024 October 1, 2023 September 29, 2024 October 1, 2023 Net income/(loss) $ 37,572 $ (40,258 ) $ 25,978 $ (38,530 ) Share-based compensation 9,969 7,452 24,603 17,821 Employer payroll taxes related to share-based compensation 49 96 299 310 Gain on divestiture of Insomnia Cookies (87,128 ) - (87,128 ) - Other non-operating (income)/expense, net (1) (407 ) 971 1,115 3,031 Strategic initiatives (2) 11,426 5,895 20,434 23,841 Acquisition and integration expenses (3) 1,938 49 3,037 479 New market penetration expenses (4) 156 678 1,194 1,013 Shop closure expenses/(income) (5) 21 (449 ) 788 356 Restructuring and severance expenses (6) 631 552 769 2,799 Gain on remeasurement of equity method investment (7) (5,579 ) - (5,579 ) - Gain on sale-leaseback - - - (9,646 ) Other (8) 716 (426 ) (257 ) 2,888 Amortization of acquisition related intangibles (9) 7,780 7,386 22,597 22,027 Loss on extinguishment of 2019 Facility (10) - - - 472 Tax impact of adjustments (11) 20,766 22,694 13,765 8,574 Tax specific adjustments (12) (2,395 ) (28 ) (3,210 ) (2,343 ) Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,991 (199 ) (440 ) (2,005 ) Adjusted net (loss)/income attributable to common shareholders - Basic $ (2,494 ) $ 4,413 $ 17,965 $ 31,087 Additional income attributed to noncontrolling interest due to subsidiary potential common shares (4 ) (7 ) (28 ) (14 ) Adjusted net (loss)/income attributable to common shareholders - Diluted $ (2,498 ) $ 4,406 $ 17,937 $ 31,073 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 169,596 168,224 169,125 168,183 Dilutive effect of outstanding common stock options, RSUs, and PSUs - 2,421 2,259 2,249 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 169,596 170,645 171,384 170,432 Adjusted net (loss)/income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.11 $ 0.18 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.18

(1) Primarily foreign translation gains and losses in each period. (2) The quarter and three quarters ended September 29, 2024 consist primarily of costs associated with the divestiture of the Insomnia Cookies business, preparing for the McDonald's U.S. expansion, and global transformation (with these three specific initiatives aggregating to approximately $11.3 million and $20.0 million for the quarter and three quarters ended September 29, 2024, respectively). The quarter and three quarters ended October 1, 2023 consist primarily of costs associated with global transformation and U.S. initiatives such as the decision to exit the Branded Sweet Treats business, including property, plant and equipment impairments, inventory write-offs, employee severance, and other related costs. (3) Consists of acquisition and integration-related costs in connection with the Company's business and franchise acquisitions, including legal, due diligence, and advisory fees incurred in connection with acquisition and integration-related activities for the applicable period. (4) Consists of start-up costs associated with entry into new countries for which the Company's brands have not previously operated, including Brazil and Spain. (5) Includes lease termination costs, impairment charges, and loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment. The quarter and three quarters ended October 1, 2023 include gains related to the termination of leases at certain Krispy Kreme shops in the U.S. where the Company had already recognized impairment of the corresponding right of use assets in a prior period. (6) The quarter and three quarters ended September 29, 2024 consists primarily of costs associated with the restructuring of the KK U.K. executive team. The quarter and three quarters ended October 1, 2023 consists primarily of costs associated with restructuring of the global executive team. (7) Consists of a gain related to the remeasurement of the equity method investments in KremeWorks USA, LLC and KremeWorks Canada, L.P. to fair value immediately prior to the acquisition of the shops. (8) The quarter and three quarters ended September 29, 2024 and October 1, 2023 consist primarily of legal and other regulatory expenses incurred outside the ordinary course of business. The three quarters ended September 29, 2024 also include a gain from insurance proceeds received related to a shop in the U.S. that was destroyed and subsequently rebuilt. (9) Consists of amortization related to acquired intangible assets as reflected within depreciation and amortization in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (10) Includes interest expenses related to unamortized debt issuance costs from the 2019 Facility associated with extinguished lenders as a result of the March 2023 debt refinancing. (11) Tax impact of adjustments calculated applying the applicable statutory rates. The quarter and three quarters ended September 29, 2024 and October 1, 2023 also include the impact of disallowed executive compensation expense. (12) The quarter and three quarters ended September 29, 2024 consist of the recognition of previously unrecognized tax benefits unrelated to ongoing operations, a discrete tax benefit unrelated to ongoing operations, the release of valuation allowances on state net operating losses associated with the divestiture of Insomnia Cookies, and the effect of various tax law changes on existing temporary differences. The quarter and three quarters ended October 1, 2023 consist of the recognition of a previously unrecognized tax benefit unrelated to ongoing operations, the effect of tax law changes on existing temporary differences, and a discrete tax benefit unrelated to ongoing operations.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. Segment Reporting (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages or otherwise stated) Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended September 29, 2024 October 1, 2023 September 29, 2024 October 1, 2023 Net revenues: U.S. $ 228,376 $ 260,177 $ 813,615 $ 808,938 International 130,697 126,077 380,716 358,653 Market Development 20,794 21,113 67,043 67,608 Total net revenues $ 379,867 $ 407,367 $ 1,261,374 $ 1,235,199

Q3 2024 Organic Revenue - QTD (in thousands, except percentages) U.S. International Market Development Total Company Total net revenues in third quarter of fiscal 2024 $ 228,376 $ 130,697 $ 20,794 $ 379,867 Total net revenues in third quarter of fiscal 2023 260,177 126,077 21,113 407,367 Total Net Revenues Growth (31,801 ) 4,620 (319 ) (27,500 ) Total Net Revenues Growth % -12.2 % 3.7 % -1.5 % -6.8 % Less: Impact of Insomnia Cookies divestiture (43,531 ) - - (43,531 ) Adjusted net revenues in third quarter of fiscal 2023 216,646 126,077 21,113 363,836 Adjusted net revenue growth 11,730 4,620 (319 ) 16,031 Impact of acquisitions (6,228 ) (1,108 ) 2,127 (5,209 ) Impact of foreign currency translation - 1,770 - 1,770 Organic Revenue Growth $ 5,502 $ 5,282 $ 1,808 $ 12,592 Organic Revenue Growth % 2.5 % 4.2 % 8.6 % 3.5 %

Q3 2024 Organic Revenue - YTD (in thousands, except percentages) U.S. International Market Development Total Company Total net revenues in first three quarters of fiscal 2024 $ 813,615 $ 380,716 $ 67,043 $ 1,261,374 Total net revenues in first three quarters of fiscal 2023 808,938 358,653 67,608 1,235,199 Total Net Revenues Growth 4,677 22,063 (565 ) 26,175 Total Net Revenues Growth % 0.6 % 6.2 % -0.8 % 2.1 % Less: Impact of shop optimization program closures (463 ) - - (463 ) Less: Impact of Branded Sweet Treats exit (5,853 ) - - (5,853 ) Less: Impact of Insomnia Cookies divestiture (43,531 ) - - (43,531 ) Adjusted net revenues in first three quarters of fiscal 2023 759,091 358,653 67,608 1,185,352 Adjusted net revenue growth 54,524 22,063 (565 ) 76,022 Impact of acquisitions (6,228 ) (1,108 ) 2,127 (5,209 ) Impact of foreign currency translation - 1,338 - 1,338 Organic Revenue Growth $ 48,296 $ 22,293 $ 1,562 $ 72,151 Organic Revenue Growth % 6.4 % 6.2 % 2.3 % 6.1 %

Q3 2023 Organic Revenue - QTD (in thousands, except percentages) U.S. International Market Development Total Company Total net revenues in third quarter of fiscal 2023 $ 260,177 $ 126,077 $ 21,113 $ 407,367 Total net revenues in third quarter of fiscal 2022 246,830 107,585 23,107 377,522 Total Net Revenues Growth 13,347 18,492 (1,994 ) 29,845 Total Net Revenues Growth % 5.4 % 17.2 % -8.6 % 7.9 % Less: Impact of shop optimization program closures (3,096 ) - - (3,096 ) Less: Impact of Branded Sweet Treats exit (9,035 ) - - (9,035 ) Adjusted net revenues in third quarter of fiscal 2022 234,699 107,585 23,107 365,391 Adjusted net revenue growth 25,478 18,492 (1,994 ) 41,976 Impact of acquisitions (1,575 ) - 457 (1,118 ) Impact of foreign currency translation - (5,912 ) - (5,912 ) Organic Revenue Growth $ 23,903 $ 12,580 $ (1,537 ) $ 34,946 Organic Revenue Growth % 10.2 % 11.7 % -6.7 % 9.6 %

Q3 2023 Organic Revenue - YTD (in thousands, except percentages) U.S. International Market Development Total Company Total net revenues in first three quarters of fiscal 2023 $ 808,938 $ 358,653 $ 67,608 $ 1,235,199 Total net revenues in first three quarters of fiscal 2022 739,414 322,636 63,249 1,125,299 Total Net Revenues Growth 69,524 36,017 4,359 109,900 Total Net Revenues Growth % 9.4 % 11.2 % 6.9 % 9.8 % Less: Impact of shop optimization program closures (9,613 ) - - (9,613 ) Less: Impact of Branded Sweet Treats exit (15,736 ) - - (15,736 ) Adjusted net revenues in first three quarters of fiscal 2022 714,065 322,636 63,249 1,099,950 Adjusted net revenue growth 94,873 36,017 4,359 135,249 Impact of acquisitions (7,678 ) - 2,227 (5,451 ) Impact of foreign currency translation - (118 ) - (118 ) Organic Revenue Growth $ 87,195 $ 35,899 $ 6,586 $ 129,680 Organic Revenue Growth % 12.2 % 11.1 % 10.4 % 11.8 %

Trailing Four Quarters Ended Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands, unless otherwise stated) September 29,

2024 December 31,

2023 January 1,

2023 U.S.: Revenues $ 1,109,621 $ 1,104,944 $ 1,010,250 Non-Fresh Revenues (1) (3,857 ) (9,416 ) (38,380 ) Fresh Revenues from Insomnia Cookies and Hubs without Spokes (2) (360,354 ) (399,061 ) (404,430 ) Sales from Hubs with Spokes 745,410 696,467 567,440 Sales per Hub (millions) 4.9 4.9 4.5 International: Sales from Hubs with Spokes (3) $ 511,694 $ 489,631 $ 435,651 Sales per Hub (millions) (4) 10.1 10.0 9.7

(1) Includes the exited Branded Sweet Treats business revenues as well as licensing royalties from customers for use of the Krispy Kreme brand. (2) Includes Insomnia Cookies revenues (through the date of the divestiture) and Fresh Revenues generated by Hubs without Spokes. (3) Total International net revenues is equal to Fresh Revenues from Hubs with Spokes for that business segment. (4) International Sales per Hub comparative data has been restated in constant currency based on current exchange rates.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. Global Points of Access (Unaudited) Global Points of Access Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended September 29, 2024 October 1, 2023 December 31, 2023 U.S.: Hot Light Theater Shops 236 229 229 Fresh Shops 71 65 70 Cookie Bakeries (3) - 249 267 DFD Doors (2) 7,711 6,506 6,808 Total 8,018 7,049 7,374 International: Hot Light Theater Shops 48 45 44 Fresh Shops 508 479 483 Carts, Food Trucks, and Other (1) 17 16 16 DFD Doors 4,867 3,588 3,977 Total 5,440 4,128 4,520 Market Development: Hot Light Theater Shops 110 113 116 Fresh Shops 1,059 920 968 Carts, Food Trucks, and Other (1) 30 29 30 DFD Doors 1,154 1,155 1,139 Total 2,353 2,217 2,253 Total Global Points of Access (as defined) 15,811 13,394 14,147 Total Hot Light Theater Shops 394 387 389 Total Fresh Shops 1,638 1,464 1,521 Total Cookie Bakeries (3) - 249 267 Total Shops 2,032 2,100 2,177 Total Carts, Food Trucks, and Other 47 45 46 Total DFD Doors 13,732 11,249 11,924 Total Global Points of Access (as defined) 15,811 13,394 14,147

(1) Carts and Food Trucks are non-producing, mobile (typically on wheels) facilities without walls or a door where product is received from a Hot Light Theater Shop or Doughnut Factory. Other includes a vending machine. Points of Access in this category are primarily found in international locations in airports, train stations, etc. (2) Includes over 160 McDonald's shops located in Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky and the surrounding area as of June 30, 2024. (3) Reflects the divestiture of Insomnia Cookies during the quarter ended September 29, 2024.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. Global Hubs (Unaudited) Hubs Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended September 29, 2024 October 1, 2023 December 31, 2023 U.S.: Hot Light Theater Shops (1) 230 222 220 Doughnut Factories 6 4 4 Total 236 226 224 Hubs with Spokes 152 148 149 Hubs without Spokes 84 78 75 International: Hot Light Theater Shops (1) 39 36 36 Doughnut Factories 14 14 14 Total 53 50 50 Hubs with Spokes 53 50 50 Market Development: Hot Light Theater Shops (1) 108 109 112 Doughnut Factories 26 23 23 Total 134 132 135 Total Hubs 423 408 409

(1) Includes only Hot Light Theater Shops and excludes Mini Theaters. A Mini Theater is a Spoke location that produces some doughnuts for itself and also receives doughnuts from another producing location.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. Net Debt and Leverage (Unaudited) (in thousands, except leverage ratio) September 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current portion of long-term debt $ 47,577 $ 54,631 Long-term debt, less current portion 804,638 836,615 Total long-term debt, including debt issuance costs 852,215 891,246 Add back: Debt issuance costs 3,584 4,371 Total long-term debt, excluding debt issuance costs 855,799 895,617 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (25,410 ) (38,185 ) Net debt $ 830,389 $ 857,432 Adjusted EBITDA - trailing four quarters 211,754 211,624 Net leverage ratio 3.9 x 4.1 x

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@krispykreme.com

Financial Media

Edelman Smithfield for Krispy Kreme, Inc.

Ashley Firlan & Ashna Vasa

KrispyKremeIR@edelman.com