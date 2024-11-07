LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turning Point Brands, Inc. ("TPB" or "the Company") (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Q3 2024 vs. Q3 2023

Total consolidated net sales increased 3.8% to $105.6 million Zig-Zag Products net sales increased 5.5% Stoker's Products net sales increased 12.1% Creative Distribution Solutions net sales decreased 17.4%

Gross profit increased 4.0% to $53.7 million

Net income increased 14.3% to $12.4 million

Adjusted net income increased 9.8% to $15.9 million (see Schedule B for a reconciliation to net income)

Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.3% to $27.2 million (see Schedule A for a reconciliation to net income)

Diluted EPS of $0.68 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.87 compared to $0.58 and $0.76, respectively, in the same period one year ago (see Schedule B for a reconciliation to Diluted EPS)

Graham Purdy, President and CEO, commented, "We were pleased by our third quarter results. We believe Zig-Zag is on a sustainable growth trajectory. Stoker's MST continued to grow market share, while FRE sales more than quadrupled versus year-ago and grew 26% sequentially as we continue to expand our national footprint."

Zig-Zag Products Segment (47% of total net sales in the quarter)

For the third quarter, Zig-Zag Products net sales increased 5.5% to $49.3 million driven by strong performance in our North American Papers & Wraps business as well as solid growth in cigars.

For the quarter, the Zig-Zag Products segment gross profit increased 2.2% to $27.3 million. Gross margin declined 180 basis points to 55.4% driven primarily by product mix.

Stoker's Products Segment (39% of total net sales in the quarter)

For the third quarter, Stoker's Products net sales increased 12.1% to $41.4 million. The segment was driven by low single-digit growth from MST and triple-digit growth off of a low base for FRE partially offset by low-single-digit decline in loose-leaf chew. For the third quarter, total Stoker's Products segment volume increased 2.9%, while price / product mix increased 9.2%.

For the quarter, the Stoker's Products segment gross profit increased 12.1% to $23.1 million. Gross margin increased 10 basis points to 55.8%

Creative Distribution Solutions ("CDS") (14% of total net sales in the quarter)

For the third quarter, CDS net sales were $14.9 million, gross profit was $3.3 million, and gross margin was 22.1%.

Performance Measures in the Third Quarter

Third quarter consolidated selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $33.2 million compared to $31.4 million in the third quarter of 2023.

The third quarter SG&A included the following notable items:

$1.2 million of FDA PMTA-related expenses for modern oral products compared to $0.3 million in the year-ago period; and

$0.9 million of transaction related costs compared to $0.1 million in the year-ago period

Total gross debt as of September 30, 2024 was $250.0 million. Net debt (total gross debt less unrestricted cash) as of September 30, 2024 was $216.4 million. The Company ended the quarter with total liquidity of $92.4 million, comprised of $33.6 million in cash and $58.8 million of asset backed revolving credit facility capacity.

2024 Outlook

The Company is increasing its previous full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance from $98 to $102 million to $101 to $103 million, excluding CDS.

During the quarter, the Company re-purchased 26,978 shares of common stock at a cost of $1.1 million.

On November 6, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company increased the Company's share repurchase authorization by $77.9 million to an aggregate amount of $100.0 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss). A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures accompanies this release.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients through its iconic Zig-Zag® and Stoker's® brands. TPB's products are available in more than 217,000 retail outlets in North America, and on sites such as www.zigzag.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by TPB in this press release, its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for TPB to predict or identify all such events or how they may affect it. TPB has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to those included it the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC. These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Financial Statements Follow on Subsequent Pages

Turning Point Brands, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands except share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Net sales (1) $ 105,617 $ 101,722 Cost of sales 51,918 50,100 Gross profit 53,699 51,622 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 33,169 31,385 Operating income 20,530 20,237 Interest expense, net 3,773 3,984 Investment (gain) loss (203 ) 2,101 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (481 ) Income before income taxes 16,960 14,633 Income tax expense 4,601 3,767 Consolidated net income 12,359 10,866 Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (16 ) 35 Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 12,375 $ 10,831 Basic income per common share: Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 0.70 $ 0.62 Diluted income per common share: Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 0.68 $ 0.58 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 17,722,855 17,595,980 Diluted 18,448,720 20,098,450 (1) Net sales include excise taxes billed to customers of $0.8 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands except share data) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, ASSETS 2024 2023 Current assets: Cash $ 33,557 $ 117,886 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $59 in 2024 and $78 in 2023 10,582 9,989 Inventories, net 106,416 98,960 Other current assets 34,197 40,781 Total current assets 184,752 267,616 Property, plant, and equipment, net 26,082 25,300 Deferred income taxes 919 1,468 Right of use assets 10,788 11,480 Deferred financing costs, net 1,984 2,450 Goodwill 136,413 136,250 Other intangible assets, net 78,621 80,942 Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) escrow deposits 29,482 28,684 Other assets 18,968 15,166 Total assets $ 488,009 $ 569,356 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,436 $ 8,407 Accrued liabilities 30,475 33,635 Current portion of long-term debt - 58,294 Total current liabilities 43,911 100,336 Notes payable and long-term debt 248,282 307,064 Lease liabilities 9,057 9,950 Total liabilities 301,250 417,350 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares 40,000,000; issued and outstanding shares -0- - - Common stock, voting, $0.01 par value; authorized shares, 190,000,000; 20,167,180 issued shares and 17,716,847 outstanding shares at September 30, 2024, and 19,922,137 issued shares and 17,605,677 outstanding shares at December 31, 2023 202 199 Common stock, nonvoting, $0.01 par value; authorized shares, 10,000,000; issued and outstanding shares -0- - - Additional paid-in capital 123,833 119,075 Cost of repurchased common stock (2,450,333 shares at September 30, 2024, and 2,316,460 shares at December 31, 2023) (82,263 ) (78,093 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,112 ) (2,648 ) Accumulated earnings 146,014 112,443 Non-controlling interest 1,085 1,030 Total stockholders' equity 186,759 152,006 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 488,009 $ 569,356

Turning Point Brands, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 37,455 $ 27,916 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Gain on extinguishment of debt - (1,858 ) Loss on sale of property, plant, and equipment 38 34 Gain on MSA investments (14 ) - Depreciation and other amortization expense 3,393 2,388 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,337 2,315 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,947 1,795 Deferred income tax expense 349 694 Stock compensation expense 5,720 4,660 Noncash lease income (317 ) (48 ) Loss on investments 2,722 11,162 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (412 ) (2,112 ) Inventories (7,281 ) 3,036 Other current assets 3,075 (1,384 ) Other assets (1,031 ) (5,110 ) Accounts payable 5,019 2,865 Accrued liabilities and other (3,679 ) (6,348 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 49,321 $ 40,005 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures $ (3,516 ) $ (4,206 ) Purchases of investments (8,865 ) (200 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 4,520 - Purchases of non-marketable equity investments (1,250 ) - Proceeds on the sale of property, plant and equipment 3 3 MSA escrow deposits, net 44 - Net cash used in investing activities $ (9,064 ) $ (4,403 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Convertible Senior Notes repurchased $ - $ (41,794 ) Payment of Convertible Senior Notes (118,541 ) - Proceeds from call options - 114 Payment of financing costs (133 ) - Payment of dividends (3,644 ) (3,354 ) Exercise of options 1,341 419 Redemption of options (328 ) (346 ) Redemption of restricted stock units (840 ) - Redemption of performance based restricted stock units (1,212 ) (995 ) Common stock repurchased (4,170 ) - Net cash used in financing activities $ (127,527 ) $ (45,956 ) Net decrease in cash $ (87,270 ) $ (10,354 ) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash $ (29 ) $ 22 Cash, beginning of period: Unrestricted $ 117,886 $ 106,403 Restricted 4,929 4,929 Total cash at beginning of period $ 122,815 $ 111,332 Cash, end of period: Unrestricted $ 33,557 $ 96,071 Restricted 1,959 4,929 Total cash at end of period $ 35,516 $ 101,000

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, we use non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss). We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) are used by management to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes and are presented to our board of directors. We believe that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) are appropriate measures of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate to business performance.

We define "EBITDA" as net income before interest expense, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as net income before interest expense, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, other non-cash items and other items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. We define "Adjusted Net Income" as net income excluding items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. We define "Adjusted Diluted EPS" as diluted earnings per share excluding items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. We define "Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)" as operating income (loss) excluding other non-cash items and other items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance.

Non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Diluted EPS, and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) exclude significant expenses that are required by U.S. GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements and is subject to inherent limitations. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate this non-U.S. GAAP measure differently than we do or may not calculate it at all, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

In accordance with SEC rules, we have provided, in the supplemental information attached, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the next directly comparable GAAP measures.

Schedule A Turning Point Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 12,375 $ 10,831 Add: Interest expense, net 3,773 3,984 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (481 ) Income tax expense 4,601 3,767 Depreciation expense 981 782 Amortization expense 1,204 844 EBITDA $ 22,934 $ 19,727 Components of Adjusted EBITDA Corporate and CDS restructuring (a) 186 190 ERP/CRM (b) 154 138 Stock options, restricted stock, and incentives expense (c) 1,769 1,824 Transactional expenses and strategic initiatives (d) 873 76 FDA PMTA (e) 1,242 275 Non-cash asset impairment (f) - 2,173 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,158 $ 24,403 (a) Represents costs associated with corporate and CDS restructuring, including severance. (b) Represents cost associated with scoping and mobilization of new ERP and CRM systems and cost of duplicative ERP licenses. (c) Represents non-cash stock options, restricted stock, incentives expense and Solace performance stock units. (d) Represents the fees incurred for transaction expenses. (e) Represents costs associated with applications related to FDA premarket tobacco product application ("PMTA"). The PMTA regime requires the Company to submit an application to the FDA to receive marketing authorization to continue to sell certain of its product lines with continued sales permitted during the pendency of the applications. The application is a onetime resource-intensive process for each covered product line; however, due to the nature of the implementation process for those product lines already in the market, applications can take multiple years to complete rather than the typical one-time submission. The Company currently has only two product lines currently subject to the PMTA process, having utilized other regulatory pathway options available for our other product lines. The Company does not expect to submit additional PMTA applications for any new product lines after the submission for the remaining two are complete. (f) Represents impairment of investment assets.

Schedule B Turning Point Brands Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS (dollars in thousands except share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Income before income taxes Income tax expense (h) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest Adjusted Net Income Adjusted Diluted EPS Income before income taxes Income tax expense (h) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS $ 16,960 $ 4,601 $ (16 ) $ 12,375 $ 0.68 $ 14,633 $ 3,767 $ 35 $ 10,831 $ 0.58 Gain on extinguishment of debt (a) - - - - - (481 ) (124 ) - (357 ) (0.02 ) Corporate restructuring (b) 186 50 - 136 0.01 190 49 - 141 0.01 ERP/CRM (c) 154 42 - 112 0.01 138 36 - 102 0.01 Stock options, restricted stock, and incentives expense (d) 1,769 480 - 1,289 0.07 1,824 470 - 1,354 0.07 Transactional expenses and strategic initiatives (e) 873 237 - 636 0.03 76 20 - 56 0.00 FDA PMTA (f) 1,242 337 - 905 0.05 275 71 - 204 0.01 Non-cash asset impairment (g) - - - - - 2,173 559 - 1,614 0.08 Tax benefit (i) - (494 ) - 494 0.03 - (575 ) - 575 0.03 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 21,184 $ 5,253 $ (16 ) $ 15,947 $ 0.87 $ 18,828 $ 4,272 $ 35 $ 14,521 $ 0.76 Totals may not foot due to rounding (a) Represents gain on extinguishment of debt. (b) Represents costs associated with corporate and CDS restructuring, including severance. (c) Represents cost associated with scoping and mobilization of new ERP and CRM systems and cost of duplicative ERP licenses. (d) Represents non-cash stock options, restricted stock, incentives expense and Solace PRSUs. (e) Represents the fees incurred for transaction expenses. (f) Represents costs associated with applications related to FDA premarket tobacco product application ("PMTA"). The PMTA regime requires the Company to submit an application to the FDA to receive marketing authorization to continue to sell certain of its product lines with continued sales permitted during the pendency of the applications. The application is a onetime resource-intensive process for each covered product line; however, due to the nature of the implementation process for those product lines already in the market, applications can take multiple years to complete rather than the typical one-time submission. The Company currently has only two product lines currently subject to the PMTA process, having utilized other regulatory pathway options available for our other product lines. The Company does not expect to submit additional PMTA applications for any new product lines after the submission for the remaining two are complete. (g) Represents impairment of investment assets. (h) Income tax expense calculated using the effective tax rate for the quarter of 27.1% in 2024 and 25.7% in 2023. (i) Represents adjustment from quarterly tax rate to annual projected tax rate of 25% in 2024 and 23% in 2023.

Schedule C Turning Point Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Consolidated Zig-Zag Products Stoker's Products Creative Distribution Solutions 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 105,617 $ 101,722 $ 49,324 $ 46,754 $ 41,380 $ 36,916 $ 14,913 $ 18,052 Gross profit $ 53,699 $ 51,622 $ 27,327 $ 26,745 $ 23,071 $ 20,572 $ 3,301 $ 4,305 Operating income (loss) $ 20,530 $ 20,237 $ 17,378 $ 16,672 $ 17,162 $ 15,703 $ (278 ) $ (460 ) Adjustments: Corporate restructuring 186 190 - - - - - 190 ERP/CRM 154 138 - - - - - - Transactional expenses and strategic initiatives 873 76 - - - - - - FDA PMTA 1,242 275 - - - - - - Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 22,985 $ 20,916 $ 17,378 $ 16,672 $ 17,162 $ 15,703 $ (278 ) $ (270 )

