LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. ("MACOM") (Nasdaq: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 27, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 GAAP Results

Revenue was $200.7 million, an increase of 33.5%, compared to $150.4 million in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and an increase of 5.4% compared to $190.5 million in the prior fiscal quarter;

Gross margin was 54.7%, compared to 57.6% in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and 53.2% in the prior fiscal quarter;

Income from operations was $27.5 million, or 13.7% of revenue, compared to income from operations of $15.6 million, or 10.4% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and income from operations of $19.7 million, or 10.4% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and

Net income was $29.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $24.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and net income of $19.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted gross margin was 58.1%, compared to 60.1% in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and 57.5% in the prior fiscal quarter;

Adjusted income from operations was $50.7 million, or 25.2% of revenue, compared to adjusted income from operations of $37.2 million, or 24.7% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and adjusted income from operations of $45.6 million, or 24.0% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and

Adjusted net income was $54.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $40.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and adjusted net income of $48.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.

Fiscal Year 2024 GAAP Results

Revenue was $729.6 million, an increase of 12.5%, compared to $648.4 million in fiscal year 2023;

Gross margin was 54.0%, compared to 59.5% in fiscal year 2023;

Income from operations was $73.7 million, compared to $107.4 million in fiscal year 2023; and

Net income was $76.9 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $91.6 million, or $1.28 income per diluted share in fiscal year 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted gross margin was 57.9%, compared to 61.3% in fiscal year 2023;

Adjusted income from operations was $175.0 million, or 24.0% of revenue, compared to $189.6 million, or 29.2% of revenue, in fiscal year 2023; and

Adjusted net income was $188.2 million, or $2.56 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $193.3 million, or $2.70 per diluted share in fiscal year 2023.

Management Commentary

"Our team continues to identify opportunities to expand our customer base and gain share with our leading products and technologies," said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Business Outlook

For the fiscal first quarter ending January 3, 2025, MACOM expects revenue to be in the range of $212 million to $218 million. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 57% and 59%, and adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be between $0.75 and $0.81 utilizing an anticipated non-GAAP income tax rate of 3% and 75.0 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Conference Call

MACOM will host a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results and business outlook. Investors and analysts may visit MACOM's Investor Relations website at https://ir.macom.com/events-webcasts to register for a user-specific access code for the live call or to access the live webcast. A replay of the call will be available within 24 hours and remain accessible by all interested parties for approximately 90 days.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Industrial and Defense, Data Center and Telecommunications industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the associated earnings call contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about MACOM's strategic plans, priorities and long-term growth drivers, our ability to execute our long-term strategy, strengthen our position and drive market share gains and growth, our ability to develop new products, achieve market acceptance of those products and better address certain markets, expand our capabilities and extend our product offerings, including through the acquisitions of ENGIN-IC, Inc., Linearizer Communications Group and the radio frequency (RF) business of Wolfspeed, Inc. and through the establishment of our European Semiconductor Center, and the teams' capabilities and technologies and expansion thereof and any potential financial benefits derived by and financial impact to MACOM therefrom, strength and competitiveness of new product introductions and technology portfolio expansion, including the anticipated rate of new product introductions, anticipated demand for our products, MACOM's profitability, revenue targets, prospects and growth opportunities in our three primary markets, the potential impact to our business of an economic downturn or recession, anticipated financial and business performance improvements, the estimated financial results for our 2025 fiscal first quarter and the stated business outlook and future results of operations.

These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM's current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including our ability to develop new products and achieve market acceptance of those products; component shortages or other disruptions in our supply chain, including as a result of geopolitical unrest or otherwise; inflationary pressures; any failure to accurately anticipate demand for our products and effectively manage our inventory; our dependence on a limited number of customers; risks related to any weakening of economic conditions; our ability to compete effectively; and those other factors described in "Risk Factors" in MACOM's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Discussion Regarding the Use of Historical and Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") reporting, MACOM provides investors with financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP, such as: non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP income tax rate and non-GAAP interest income. In this release or elsewhere, we may alternatively refer to such non-GAAP measures as "adjusted" measures. This non-GAAP information excludes the effect, where applicable, of intangible amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, non-cash interest, net, acquisition and integration related costs, debt extinguishment costs and the tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment.

Management believes these excluded items are not reflective of our underlying performance and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to: evaluate our ongoing operating performance and compare it against prior periods, make operating decisions, forecast future periods, evaluate potential acquisitions, compare our operating performance against peer companies and assess certain compensation programs. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors to help them evaluate the results of our ongoing operations and enable more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. These non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial data is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation with respect to any forward-looking non-GAAP financial data presented because we do not have and cannot reliably estimate certain key inputs required to calculate the most comparable GAAP financial data, such as future acquisition costs, the possibility and impact of any litigation costs, changes in our GAAP effective tax rate and impairment charges. We believe these unknown inputs are likely to have a significant impact on any estimate of the comparable GAAP financial data.

Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures and are urged to review and consider carefully the adjustments made by management to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may have limited value as analytical tools because they may exclude certain expenses that some investors consider important in evaluating our operating performance or ongoing business performance. Further, non-GAAP financial measures may have limited value for purposes of drawing comparisons between companies because different companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures in different ways because non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Additional information and management's assessment regarding why certain items are excluded from our non-GAAP measures are summarized below:

Amortization Expense - is related to acquired intangible assets which are based upon valuation methodologies and are generally amortized over the expected life of the intangible asset at the time of acquisition, which may result in amortization amounts that vary over time. This non-cash expense is not considered by management in making operating decisions.

Share-Based Compensation Expense - includes share-based compensation expense for awards that are equity and liability classified on our balance sheet and the related employer tax expense at vesting. Share-based compensation expense is partially outside of our control due to factors such as stock price volatility and interest rates, which may be unrelated to our operating performance during the period in which the expense is incurred. It is an expense based upon valuation methodologies and assumptions that vary over time, and the amount of the expense can vary significantly between companies. Share-based compensation expense amounts are not considered by management in making operating decisions.

Non-cash Interest, Net - includes amounts associated with the amortization of certain fees associated with the establishment or amendment of our term loans and convertible notes that are being amortized over the life of the agreements. We believe these amounts are non-cash in nature, are not correlated to future business operations and do not reflect our ongoing operations.

Acquisition and Integration Related Costs - includes items such as professional fees, employee severance and other costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and integration specific activities which are not expected to have a continuing contribution to operations and the amortization of the fair market step-up value of acquired inventory and fixed assets. We believe the exclusion of these items is useful in providing management a basis to evaluate ongoing operating activities and strategic decision making.

Debt Extinguishment Costs - includes the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and professional fees associated with the paydown of our term loans. We believe these non-cash amounts are not correlated to future business operations and do no reflect our ongoing operations.

Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments - includes adjustments to arrive at an estimate of our non-GAAP income tax rate associated with our non-GAAP income over a period of time. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors including our historical and forecast earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, cash taxes paid in relation to our non-GAAP net income before income taxes and our ability to realize tax assets. We generally assess this non-GAAP income tax rate quarterly and have utilized 3% for fiscal year 2024 and for fiscal year 2023. Our historical effective income tax rate under GAAP has varied significantly from our non-GAAP income tax rate due primarily to income taxed in foreign jurisdictions at generally lower tax rates, research and development tax credits and acquisition expenses. We believe it is beneficial for management to review our non-GAAP income tax rate on a consistent basis over periods of time. Items such as those noted above may have a significant impact on our GAAP income tax expense and associated effective tax rate over time.

Adjusted EBITDA - is a calculation that adds depreciation expense to our adjusted income from operations. Management reviews and utilizes this measure for operational analysis purposes. We believe competitors and others in the financial industry also utilize this measure for analysis purposes.

* * *

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 27, 2024 June 28, 2024 September 29, 2023 September 27, 2024 September 29, 2023 Revenue $ 200,710 $ 190,486 $ 150,375 $ 729,578 $ 648,407 Cost of revenue 90,868 89,077 63,749 335,805 262,610 Gross profit 109,842 101,409 86,626 393,773 385,797 Operating expenses: Research and development 49,592 47,531 37,508 182,158 148,545 Selling, general and administrative 32,716 34,162 33,511 137,949 129,852 Total operating expenses 82,308 81,693 71,019 320,107 278,397 Income from operations 27,534 19,716 15,607 73,666 107,400 Other income (expense): Interest income 6,244 5,820 6,056 22,986 20,807 Interest expense (1,274 ) (1,288 ) (2,213 ) (5,136 ) (12,384 ) Other income (expense), net 10 - (458 ) 10 (665 ) Total other income 4,980 4,532 3,385 17,860 7,758 Income before income taxes 32,514 24,248 18,992 91,526 115,158 Income tax (benefit) expense 3,100 4,309 (5,458 ) 14,667 23,581 Net income $ 29,414 $ 19,939 $ 24,450 $ 76,859 $ 91,577 Net income per share: Income per share - Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.28 $ 0.34 $ 1.07 $ 1.29 Income per share - Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.27 $ 0.34 $ 1.04 $ 1.28 Weighted average common shares: Shares - Basic 72,192 72,143 70,988 71,959 70,801 Shares - Diluted 74,524 74,217 71,828 73,575 71,503

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands) September 27, 2024 September 29, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,806 $ 173,952 Short-term investments 435,082 340,574 Accounts receivable, net 105,700 91,253 Inventories 194,490 136,300 Prepaid and other current assets 21,000 19,114 Total current assets 903,078 761,193 Property and equipment, net 176,017 149,496 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 408,289 390,392 Deferred income taxes 212,495 218,107 Other long-term assets 55,761 34,056 Total assets $ 1,755,640 $ 1,553,244 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 43,202 24,966 Accrued liabilities 64,336 57,397 Current portion of finance lease obligations 646 1,162 Total current liabilities 108,184 83,525 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 31,130 31,776 Financing obligation 9,006 9,307 Long-term debt obligations 448,281 447,134 Other long-term liabilities 32,696 33,902 Total liabilities 629,297 605,644 Stockholders' equity 1,126,343 947,600 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,755,640 $ 1,553,244

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited and in thousands) Twelve Months Ended September 27, 2024 September 29, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 76,859 $ 91,577 Depreciation and intangible asset amortization 67,249 52,153 Share-based compensation 45,644 38,103 Deferred income taxes 4,947 19,798 Other adjustments, net (1,029 ) (6,948 ) Accounts receivable (16,805 ) 12,253 Inventories (30,225 ) (10,570 ) Accrued and other liabilities (7,325 ) (21,315 ) Change in other operating assets and liabilities 23,325 (8,134 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 162,640 166,917 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of business, net (72,615 ) (87,692 ) Sales, purchases and maturities of investments (81,752 ) 140,727 Purchases of property and equipment (22,440 ) (24,699 ) Other investing (4,326 ) - Proceeds from sale of assets - 8,005 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (181,133 ) 36,341 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments of long-term debt - (120,766 ) Payments on finance leases and other (1,431 ) (1,209 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchases 6,586 5,574 Common stock withheld for taxes on employee equity awards (14,219 ) (32,619 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,064 ) (149,020 ) Foreign currency effect on cash 411 (238 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (27,146 ) 54,000 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning of period 173,952 119,952 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - End of period $ 146,806 $ 173,952 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities Issuance of common stock in connection with the acquisition of the RF business of Wolfspeed, Inc. $ 57,733 $ -

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 27, 2024 June 28, 2024 September 29, 2023 September 27, 2024 September 29, 2023 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Gross profit - GAAP $ 109,842 54.7 $ 101,409 53.2 $ 86,626 57.6 $ 393,773 54.0 $ 385,797 59.5 Amortization expense 4,305 2.1 4,344 2.3 1,341 0.9 14,790 2.0 4,369 0.7 Share-based compensation expense 1,703 0.8 1,681 0.9 1,389 0.9 6,754 0.9 5,304 0.8 Acquisition and integration related costs 744 0.4 2,059 1.1 981 0.7 7,319 1.0 1,962 0.3 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 116,594 58.1 $ 109,493 57.5 $ 90,337 60.1 $ 422,636 57.9 $ 397,432 61.3

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 27, 2024 June 28, 2024 September 29, 2023 September 27, 2024 September 29, 2023 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Operating expenses - GAAP $ 82,308 41.0 $ 81,693 42.9 $ 71,019 47.2 $ 320,107 43.9 $ 278,397 42.9 Amortization expense (4,351 ) (2.2 ) (4,332 ) (2.3 ) (6,092 ) (4.1 ) (17,602 ) (2.4 ) (23,735 ) (3.7 ) Share-based compensation expense (10,800 ) (5.4 ) (13,010 ) (6.8 ) (9,180 ) (6.1 ) (43,437 ) (6.0 ) (38,285 ) (5.9 ) Acquisition and integration related costs (1,221 ) (0.6 ) (493 ) (0.3 ) (2,462 ) (1.6 ) (11,465 ) (1.6 ) (8,379 ) (1.3 ) Debt extinguishment costs - - - - (143 ) (0.1 ) - - (143 ) - Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 65,936 32.9 $ 63,858 33.5 $ 53,142 35.3 $ 247,603 33.9 $ 207,855 32.1

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 27, 2024 June 28, 2024 September 29, 2023 September 27, 2024 September 29, 2023 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Income from operations - GAAP $ 27,534 13.7 $ 19,716 10.4 $ 15,607 10.4 $ 73,666 10.1 $ 107,400 16.6 Amortization expense 8,656 4.3 8,676 4.6 7,433 4.9 32,392 4.4 28,104 4.3 Share-based compensation expense 12,503 6.2 14,691 7.7 10,569 7.0 50,191 6.9 43,589 6.7 Acquisition and integration related costs 1,965 1.0 2,552 1.3 3,443 2.3 18,784 2.6 10,341 1.6 Debt extinguishment costs - - - - 143 0.1 - - 143 - Adjusted income from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 50,658 25.2 $ 45,635 24.0 $ 37,195 24.7 $ 175,033 24.0 $ 189,577 29.2 Depreciation expense 7,257 3.6 7,333 3.8 6,218 4.1 28,097 3.9 23,846 3.7 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 57,915 28.9 $ 52,968 27.8 $ 43,413 28.9 $ 203,130 27.8 $ 213,423 32.9

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 27, 2024 June 28, 2024 September 29, 2023 September 27, 2024 September 29, 2023 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Net income - GAAP $ 29,414 14.7 $ 19,939 10.5 $ 24,450 16.3 $ 76,859 10.5 $ 91,577 14.1 Amortization expense 8,656 4.3 8,676 4.6 7,433 4.9 32,392 4.4 28,104 4.3 Share-based compensation expense 12,502 6.2 14,691 7.7 10,569 7.0 50,191 6.9 43,589 6.7 Non-cash interest, net 286 0.1 287 0.2 328 0.2 1,146 0.2 1,563 0.2 Acquisition and integration related costs 1,965 1.0 2,552 1.3 3,443 2.3 18,784 2.6 10,341 1.6 Debt extinguishment costs - - - - 560 0.4 - - 560 0.1 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 1,422 0.7 2,795 1.5 (6,698 ) (4.5 ) 8,845 1.2 17,601 2.7 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 54,245 27.0 $ 48,940 25.7 $ 40,085 26.7 $ 188,217 25.8 $ 193,335 29.8

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 27, 2024 June 28, 2024 September 29, 2023 September 27, 2024 September 29, 2023 Net income Income per diluted share Net income Income per diluted share Net income Income per diluted share Net income Income per diluted share Net income Income per diluted share Net income - GAAP diluted $ 29,414 $ 0.39 $ 19,939 $ 0.27 $ 24,450 $ 0.34 $ 76,859 $ 1.04 $ 91,577 $ 1.28 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 54,245 $ 0.73 $ 48,940 $ 0.66 $ 40,085 $ 0.56 $ 188,217 $ 2.56 $ 193,335 $ 2.70

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 27, 2024 June 28, 2024 September 29, 2023 September 27, 2024 September 29, 2023 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Interest income - GAAP $ 6,244 3.1 $ 5,820 3.1 $ 6,056 4.0 $ 22,986 3.2 $ 20,807 3.2 Interest expense - GAAP (1,274 ) (0.6 ) (1,288 ) (0.7 ) (2,213 ) (1.4 ) (5,136 ) (0.7 ) (12,384 ) (1.9 ) Non-cash interest expense 286 0.1 287 0.2 328 0.2 1,146 0.2 1,563 0.2 Adjusted interest income (Non-GAAP) $ 5,256 2.6 $ 4,819 2.5 $ 4,171 2.8 $ 18,996 2.6 $ 9,986 1.5

Contacts

Company Contact:

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Stephen Ferranti

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

P: 978-656-2977

E: stephen.ferranti@macom.com