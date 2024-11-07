Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 07

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC

7th November 2024

It is announced that at the close of business on 6thNovember 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

6th November 2024 52.07p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 51.96p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

7th November 2024