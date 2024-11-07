

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Labor productivity in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the third quarter, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday, while unit labor costs rose by much more than expected.



The Labor Department said labor productivity shot up by 2.2 percent in the third quarter after surging by a downwardly revised 2.1 percent in the second quarter.



Economists had expected labor productivity to jump by 2.3 percent compared to the 2.5 percent spike that had been reported for the previous quarter.



Meanwhile, the report said unit labor costs surged by 1.9 percent in the third quarter after spiking by an upwardly revised 2.4 percent in the second quarter.



Unit labor costs were expected to rise by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase that had been reported for the previous quarter.



