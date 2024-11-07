Xebra Brands Ltd: Xebra Brands Executes First Distribution Agreement

ICAN Pharmacies to list ELEMENT Branded Products

Xebra Brands ("Xebra" or the "Company") (CSE:XBRA)(OTCQB:XBRAF)(FSE:9YC0), a leading player in the Mexican CBD industry, is pleased to announce the signing of its first distribution agreement for ELEMENTS-branded products with ICAN Pharmacies FADERMEX. This milestone marks a significant step forward for the Company as ELEMENTS products will now be available for sale at ICAN's FADERMEX seven Mexican pharmacy locations.

Under the terms of the agreement, ELEMENT-branded products, manufactured at Restorative Botanicals, will be distributed across all ICAN Pharmacy locations. The products will be available to consumers once the final importation permits have been granted, ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements in Mexico.

"We are excited to partner with ICAN FADERMEX Pharmacies to bring our ELEMENTS-branded products to their customers," said Rodrigo Gallardo, Interim CEO. "This agreement represents a significant milestone for Xebra as we continue to begin to expand our footprint in the market with a close partner. ICAN's reputation for quality healthcare products aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing top-notch wellness solutions."

This distribution agreement marks another step forward in Xebra Brands' partnership with ICAN. In February 2024, it was announced that ICAN would be supplying CBD isolate to Xebra's subsidiary, Desart MX S.A. de C.V., for the production of CBD products in Mexico. The collaboration between Xebra and ICAN highlights their shared vision to advance cannabis-based products in Latin America.

ICAN FADERMEX Pharmacies is operated by ICAN Green , a division of ICAN Investing Group LLC. ICAN Green is a premier cannabis company focused on advancing cannabis-based medications and products in Latin America through education, research, and development. Further announcements regarding the official launch date of ELEMENTS products at ICAN Pharmacy locations will follow upon the issuance of the final importation permits.

For more information about Xebra and its product offerings, please visit www.xebrabrands.com or contact info@xebrabrands.com.

About Xebra Brands

Xebra Brands Ltd., is a leading wellness and botanical product company focused on delivering high-quality CBD products to consumers in Mexico. Through its ELEMENTS brand, Xebra aims to provide innovative, natural products designed to enhance well-being and promote a healthy lifestyle.

About ICAN Green S.A. de C.V.

ICAN Green S.A. de C.V., a division of ICAN Investing Group LLC, is a premier cannabis company focused on advancing cannabis-based medications and products in Latin America through education, research, and development. ICAN Green's network includes ICAN Pharmacies, dedicated to meeting diverse consumer needs with quality healthcare products.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

Rodrigo Gallardo

Interim CEO

For more information contact:

ir@xebrabrands.com

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, these include, without limitation, statements regarding Xebra Brands Ltd.'s expectations in respect of its ability to successfully execute its business plan or business model; its ability to enter into and execute partnerships or joint venture opportunities on acceptable terms; statements regarding expected benefits of partnerships and supply agreements, its ability to provide economic, environmental, social, or any benefits of any type in the communities it operates in or may operate it in the future; its ability to be a first mover in a country, or to obtain or retain government licenses, permits or authorizations in general, or specifically in Mexico, Canada, or elsewhere, including cannabis authorizations from the Mexican Health Regulatory Agency (COFEPRIS); its ability to satisfy the conditions of authorizations granted by COFEPRIS; its ability to successfully apply for, obtain and retain trademarks and other intellectual property in any jurisdiction; its ability to be cost competitive; its ability to commercialize, cultivate, grow, or process hemp or cannabis in Mexico, Canada, or elsewhere and related plans and timing; its ability to manufacture, commercialize or sell cannabis-infused beverages, wellness products, or other products in Mexico, Canada, or elsewhere, and its related plans and claims, including market interest and availability; its ability to create wellness products that have a therapeutic effect or benefit; plans for future growth and the direction of the business; plans to increase product volumes, the capacity of existing facilities, supplies from third party growers and contractors; expected growth of the cannabis industry generally; management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions in general, including manufacturing costs, production activity and market potential in Mexico or any jurisdiction; events or developments that Xebra expects to take place in the future; general economic conditions; and other risk factors described in the MD&A of the Company for the period ended November 30, 2023. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking information and statements. The words "aim", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "intends", "continue", "plans", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Xebra as of the dates of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the inability of Xebra to retain the authorizations granted by COFEPRIS, the inability to successfully complete financings on terms acceptable to Xebra or at all, the inability to generate sufficient revenues or to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plan; changes in government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in various countries; risks associated with agriculture and cultivation activities generally, including inclement weather, access to supply of seeds, poor crop yields, and spoilage; compliance with import and export laws of various countries; significant fluctuations in cannabis prices and transportation costs; the risk of obtaining necessary licenses and permits; inability to identify, negotiate and complete potential acquisitions, dispositions or joint ventures for any reason; the ability to retain key employees; dependence on third parties for services and supplies; non-performance by contractual counter-parties; general economic conditions; the continued growth in global demand for cannabis products and the continued increase in jurisdictions legalizing cannabis; and the timely receipt of regulatory approvals for license applications on terms satisfactory to Xebra. In addition, there is no assurance Xebra will: be a low-cost producer or exporter; obtain a dominant market position in any jurisdiction; have products that will be unique. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Xebra undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the foregoing except as required by law. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies could affect Xebra's actual performance and cause its actual performance to differ materially from what has been expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Xebra. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those set out in such statements.

SOURCE: Xebra Brands Ltd

View the original press release on accesswire.com