Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) said the company expects fiscal 2025 EPS in a range of $7.65 - $8.85, and adjusted EPS in a range of $8.60 - $9.80. Sales are projected in between a decline of 4% and an increase of 2%, on an organic basis.



Q4 Results:



The company's earnings came in at $239.1 million, or $2.09 per share. This compares with $302.9 million, or $2.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.6% to $2.035 billion from $2.562 billion last year. Organic sales decreased 21%.



