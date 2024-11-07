Resumption of trading in Baltic Horizon Fund bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-11-07 15:00 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided to resume trading in bonds of Baltic Horizon Fund (NHCBFLO28A, ISIN code EE3300003235) starting from 8 November 2024. The announcement of the floating interest rate, which is determined in accordance with the procedures and terms set out in the Prospectus of Baltic Horizon Fund bonds, has been published by the Issuer. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.