

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) Thursday reported net loss of $494 million or $2.46 per share, wider than net loss of $266 million or $1.25 per share in the same quarter a year ago. The company also cut its full-year outlook.



Excluding one-time items, the company posted earnings of $0.50 per share, compared with $0.49 per share last year.



Operating loss was $462 million, higher than $236 million loss a year ago.



Sales for the quarter increased to $951 million from $947 million in the previous year.



On average, 9 analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.47 per share on revenue of $939.1 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead, Dentsply Sirona now expects adjusted EPS of $1.82 - $1.86, down from the previous outlook of $1.96 - $2.02. The consensus estimate was for $1.98 per share.



Additionally, the company now sees organic sales declining 3.5 percent - 2.5 percent for the full year. Previously, it was expecting organic sales to decline 1 percent to flat.



