The "Ireland Prefabricated Construction Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 100+ KPIs, Market Size Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prefabricated construction industry in Ireland is expected to grow by 8.8% to reach EUR 1.82 billion in 2024.
The medium to long-term growth story in Ireland remains intact. The prefabricated construction industry in Ireland is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.5% during 2024-2028. The prefabricated construction output in the country is expected to reach EUR 2.52 billion by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prefabricated construction industry, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by prefabricated materials, methods, and products across various construction sectors. In addition, it provides market size and forecast of the prefabricated industry covering end markets along with demand analysis in Ireland. With over 100 KPIs at the country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.
- End Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in the prefabricated industry in Ireland.
- Prefabricated Methods: Provides an in-depth analysis of industry across 3 methods- panelised construction, modular (Volumetric) construction, and hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction in Ireland.
- Prefabricated Materials: Provides demand analysis across 7 key materials such as aluminum, wood, iron steel, concrete, glass, and other.
- Prefabricated Products: Provides demand analysis of market by 7 key products such as building superstructure, roof construction, floor construction, interior room modules, exterior walls, columns beams, and other.
Scope
Ireland by Building Construction Sector
- Residential
- Single-Family
- Multi Family
- Commercial
- Office
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Other
- Institutional
- Industrial
Ireland by Prefabrication Methods
- Panelised construction
- Modular (Volumetric) construction
- Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction
Ireland by Prefabricated Material
- Aluminium
- Wood
- Iron Steel
- Concrete
- Glass
- Other
Ireland by Prefabricated Product
- Building Superstructure
- Roof Construction
- Floor Construction
- Interior Room Modules
- Exterior Walls
- Columns Beams
- Other
Ireland by Prefabricated Product
- Aluminium (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)
- Wood (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)
- Iron Steel (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)
- Concrete (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)
- Glass (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)
- Other (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)
Ireland by Prefabrication Construction Sector
- Residential (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)
- Commercial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)
- Industrial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)
- Institutional (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lct7x
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241107155054/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900