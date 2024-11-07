Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 07
[07.11.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.11.24
IE000LZC9NM0
8,855,877.00
USD
0
66,557,124.64
7.5156
07.11.24
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,784,612.00
EUR
0
22,737,242.23
6.0078
07.11.24
IE000GETKIK8
267,123.00
GBP
0
2,690,545.12
10.0723
07.11.24
IE000XIITCN5
637,758.00
GBP
0
5,306,267.32
8.3202