Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 16:36 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EICMA 2024, TODAY THE OPENING TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC

Record numbers for the International Two-Wheel Exhibition in Rho Fiera Milano: over 770 exhibitors, 45 countries represented and 2136 brands.

Until Sunday, at Rho Fiera Milano, all the novelties of the sector, but also entertainment, gaming, an exhibition of vintage motorbikes, and exciting races with motorsport legends. Great expectations for the return to racing of Australian champion Casey Stoner.

MILAN, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1914-2024: EICMA is 110 years old. From the first edition held at the Kursaal Diana in Milan with less than forty stands and exhibitors from six nations, to the one that opened to the general public this morning in Rho Fiera Milano, 81st, with more than 770 exhibitors from 45 different countries and no less than 2163 brands represented. The 2024 Edition of the International Exhibition of Two-wheel Vehicles celebrates a journey of more than a century - a unique achievement in the world in the panorama of trade fair events - with record numbers and a claim, 'EICMA, leaving our mark for 110 years', which represents a clear declaration of intent.

The over 330,000 square metres and 10 pavilions occupied this year are in fact the stage for hundreds of world previews and sector novelties, the reference industry is bringing to the stage: the present and the future of mobility on two wheels. Large and important returns among manufacturers, which make the exhibition offer of this edition almost complete; the share of companies coming to EICMA for the first time is also substantial, a good 26%. The presence of foreign exhibitors from all continents is very rich, while one third of the total exhibitors fly the Italian flag.

After the success of the two-day event dedicated to the press and trade operators, today the opening to fans: for visitors all latest news in the sector, but also entertainment, gaming, an exhibition of vintage motorbikes and exciting races with motorsport legends. There is great expectation for the return to competition of Australian champion Casey Stoner, who will race on Saturday in the MotoLive arena, the foreign area of EICMA, where the public can freely watch competitions with the best riders of the off-road disciplines, be enthralled by the stuntmen, and be carried away by the stage and music.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eicma-2024-today-the-opening-to-the-general-public-302298955.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.