Performance Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine-Months Ended September 30, 2024

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) ("we" or the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, today reported net income of $12.4 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $12.0 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. These results are compared to a net income of $10.4 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $9.9 million for the same period in 2023. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the third quarter of 2024 were $0.96 and $0.32, respectively.

Revenue was $22.9 million ($22.1 million net of voyage expenses) for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $24.1 million ($23.4 million net of voyage expenses) for the same period in 2023. This decrease was attributable to the decrease in the ownership days following the sale of the vessel P. Kikuma in December 2023, partially offset by the increase in time-charter equivalent rates ("TCE rates") realized during the quarter. Fleetwide, the average TCE rate for the third quarter of 2024 was $34,307, compared with an average rate of $31,787 for the same period in 2023. During the third quarter of 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $16.1 million, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $17.9 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, amounted to $34.0 million, compared to a net income of $44.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, amounted to $32.7 million, and resulted in earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $2.65 and $0.87, respectively. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, amounted to $32.4 million, and resulted in earnings per common share, basic and diluted, of $3.26 and $1.25, respectively. The difference between net income and net income attributable to common stockholders for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, mainly reflects aggregate non-cash items of $10.6 million, as per US GAAP accounting standards, which did not affect the Company's operating cash flows.

Commenting on the results of the third quarter of 2024, Andreas Michalopoulos, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"We are pleased with our solid third-quarter 2024 performance, which reflected an increase in revenue, net income, and basic and diluted EPS compared to the prior quarter. During this quarter, tanker charter rates maintained their average year-to-date levels, supported by constrained supply growth and increased tonne-mile demand resulting from longer haul tanker voyages due to Red Sea disruptions and the Atlantic-Asia trade growth. Going forward, we believe that our balanced fleet deployment strategy, combined with our exposure to the spot market through pool arrangements, will provide steady cash flows and opportunities to capitalize on the solid market fundamentals of our sector.

"Given our pipeline, we anticipate that we will be able to redeploy our vessels at attractive charter rates during the seasonally strong fall and winter period. At the same time, we remain focused on employing our opening vessels and continuing to secure delivery financing for our newbuilding vessels.

"Looking ahead, our newbuild program is supported by a strategic partnership with a top-tier charterer and we maintain close relationships with international shipping leaders. At the same time, our existing fleet continues to generate strong cash flows. We are executing a clear strategy and believe we have a strong foundation for continued growth and shareholder value creation."

Corporate Developments

Update on Outstanding Shares and Warrants

As of November 6, 2024, the Company had outstanding 12,432,158 common shares. In addition, the following common share purchase warrants were outstanding as of such date:

Class A Warrants to purchase up to 567,366 common shares at an exercise price of $15.75 per common share;

Warrants issued July 19, 2022, to purchase up to 1,033,333 common shares at an exercise price of $1.65 per common share;

Warrants issued August 16, 2022, to purchase up to 2,122,222 common shares at an exercise price of $1.65 per common share;

Series A Warrants issued March 3, 2023, which are exchangeable for up to 14,300 common shares; and

Series B Warrants issued March 3, 2023, to purchase up to 4,097,000 common shares at an exercise price of $2.25 per common share.



Finally, the Company had 50,726 shares of its Series B Convertible Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and 1,423,912 shares of its Series C Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock outstanding.

Tanker Market Update for the Third Quarter of 2024:

Tanker fleet supply was 693.6 million dwt, up 0.2% from 692.2 million dwt from the previous quarter and up 0.8% from Q3 2023 levels of 688.1 million dwt.

The tanker sector is heading towards 2025 on a positive note, with tonne-mile demand expected to grow by 4.1% in 2024. Firm volume growth observed in shipments from the Americas towards Asia, coupled with continuous support arising from Red Sea-related trade flow shifts, further support tonne-mile demand.

Tanker fleet supply in deadweight terms is estimated to grow by just 0.8% in 2024 and by a moderate 2.4% in 2025.

Tanker fleet utilization is expected to average 85.8% in 2024, as compared to an average of 85.2% in 2023. Analysts expect that tanker fleet utilization will remain near 86.0% in 2025.

Newbuilding tanker contracting was 4.8 million dwt in the third quarter, resulting in a tanker orderbook-to-fleet ratio of 12.9%.

Daily spot charter rates for Aframax tankers averaged $31,724 down 38.0% from the previous quarter average of $51,140 and up 15.7% from the Q3 2023 average of $27,409.

The value of a 10-year-old Aframax tanker at the end of the third quarter was $59.0 million, down 1.7% from $60.0 million in the previous quarter, and up 15.7% from $51.0 million in Q3 2023.

The number of tankers used for floating storage (excluding dedicated storage) stood at 114 (13.3 million dwt) in the third quarter, unchanged from 114 (14.2 million dwt) at the end of the previous quarter and down 10.9% from 128 (17.0 million dwt) in Q3 2023.

Global oil consumption was 103.3 million bpd, up 0.1% from the previous quarter level of 103.1 million bpd, and up 0.7% from Q3 2023 levels of 102.6 million bpd.

Global oil production was 103.3 million bpd, up 0.4% from the previous quarter level of 102.8 million bpd and up 1.4% from Q3 2023 levels of 101.8 million bpd.

OECD commercial inventories were 2,811 million barrels, down 0.9% from the previous quarter level of 2,836 million barrels, and down 0.2% from Q3 2023 levels of 2,816 million barrels.



The above market outlook update is based on information, data, and estimates derived from industry sources. There can be no assurances that such trends will continue or that anticipated developments in tanker demand, fleet supply or other market indicators will materialize. While we believe the market and industry information included in this release to be generally reliable, we have not independently verified any third-party information or verified that more recent information is not available.

Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (in thousands of US Dollars, except per share data, fleet data and average daily results) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA: Revenue $ 22,889 $ 24,114 $ 65,768 $ 85,098 Voyage expenses 795 719 2,378 3,234 Vessel operating expenses 4,777 5,524 14,700 15,855 Net income 12,411 10,369 34,027 44,452 Net income attributable to common stockholders 11,953 9,891 32,652 32,425 Earnings per common share, basic 0.96 0.88 2.65 3.26 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.32 0.27 0.87 1.25 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 7.0 8.0 7.0 8.0 Number of vessels 7.0 8.0 7.0 8.0 Ownership days 644 736 1,918 2,184 Available days 644 736 1,918 2,144 Operating days (1) 644 730 1,902 2,120 Fleet utilization 100.0 % 99.2 % 99.2 % 98.9 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (2) $ 34,307 $ 31,787 $ 33,050 $ 38,183 Daily vessel operating expenses (3) $ 7,418 $ 7,505 $ 7,664 $ 7,260

(1) Operating days are the number of available days in a period less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire. The specific calculation counts as on-hire the days of the ballast leg of the spot voyages, as long as a charter party is in place. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues. (2) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as revenue (voyage, time charter and pool revenue), less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., voyage (spot) charters, time charters and bareboat charters). (3) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance and vessel registry, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, lubricant costs, tonnage taxes, regulatory fees, environmental costs, lay-up expenses and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Fleet Employment Profile (As of November 6, 2024)

Performance Shipping Inc.'s fleet is employed as follows: Vessel

Year of Build

Capacity

Builder

Vessel Type

Charter Type

Notes

Operating Aframax Tanker Vessels 1 BLUE MOON 2011 104,623 DWT Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering Co., LTD. Crude Pool 2 BRIOLETTE 2011 104,588 DWT Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering Co., LTD. Crude Time-Charter 3 P. YANBU 2011 105,391 DWT Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering Co., LTD. Crude Time-Charter 4 P. SOPHIA 2009 105,071 DWT Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD Crude Pool 5 P. ALIKI 2010 105,304 DWT Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD Product Time-Charter 6 P. MONTEREY 2011 105,525 DWT Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD Crude Time-Charter 7 P. LONG BEACH 2013 105,408 DWT Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD Product Time-Charter Newbuilding LR1 and LR2 Tanker Vessels 8 HULL 1515 - 114,000 DWT China Shipbuilding Trading Company Limited and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Company Limited Product Time-Charter 1 9 HULL 1596 - 114,000 DWT China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Ltd. ("CSTC") and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. Product Time-Charter 1 10 HULL 1597 - 114,000 DWT China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Ltd. ("CSTC") and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. Product Time-Charter 1 11 HULL 1624 - 75,000 DWT Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group Co., Ltd. Chemical/ Product - 1 As previously announced, the Company has secured five-year time charter contracts for three of its newbuilding vessels, with employment to commence upon delivery of the vessels in the fourth quarter of 2025, and first and second quarter of 2026.

About the Company

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, including with respect to the delivery of the vessels we have agreed to acquire, future market conditions and the prospective financing and employment of our vessels. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect," "targets," "likely," "would," "could," "seeks," "continue," "possible," "might," "pending" and similar expressions, terms or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including, without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker shipping industry, changes in the supply of vessels, changes in worldwide oil production and consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, crew costs, drydocking and insurance costs, our future operating or financial results, availability of financing and refinancing including with respect to vessels we agree to acquire, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, the length and severity of epidemics and pandemics, including COVID-19, and their impact on the demand for seaborne transportation of petroleum and other types of products, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, general domestic and international political conditions or events, including "trade wars", armed conflicts including the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas or Iran, the imposition of new international sanctions, acts by terrorists or acts of piracy on ocean-going vessels, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, labor disputes or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors. Please see our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

PERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC. FINANCIAL TABLES Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUE: Revenue $ 22,889 $ 24,114 $ 65,768 $ 85,098 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses 795 719 2,378 3,234 Vessel operating expenses 4,777 5,524 14,700 15,855 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 3,336 3,811 9,936 11,276 General and administrative expenses 2,119 1,981 5,823 5,396 (Reversal) / Provision for credit losses - 34 (7 ) (21 ) Foreign currency losses / (gains) 70 (5 ) 81 33 Operating income $ 11,792 $ 12,050 $ 32,857 $ 49,325 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest and finance costs (218 ) (2,278 ) (1,326 ) (7,642 ) Interest income 841 999 2,490 2,204 Changes in fair value of warrants' liability (4 ) (402 ) 6 565 Total other income / (expenses), net $ 619 $ (1,681 ) $ 1,170 $ (4,873 ) Net income $ 12,411 $ 10,369 $ 34,027 $ 44,452 Income allocated to participating securities - - - (1 ) Deemed dividend to the Series C preferred stockholders due to triggering of a down-round feature - - - (9,809 ) Deemed dividend to the July 2022 and August 2022 warrants holders due to triggering of a down-round feature - - - (789 ) Dividends on preferred stock (458 ) (478 ) (1,375 ) (1,428 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 11,953 $ 9,891 $ 32,652 $ 32,425 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.96 $ 0.88 $ 2.65 $ 3.26 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.27 $ 0.87 $ 1.25 Weighted average number of common shares, basic 12,432,158 11,261,597 12,343,009 9,950,612 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted 39,218,178 38,618,629 39,211,738 34,486,994 UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 12,411 $ 10,369 $ 34,027 $ 44,452 Comprehensive income $ 12,411 $ 10,369 $ 34,027 $ 44,452

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Expressed in thousands of US Dollars) September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023*

ASSETS (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 69,523 $ 68,267 Advances for vessels under construction and other vessels' costs 51,006 11,303 Vessels, net 192,557 202,108 Other fixed assets, net 38 44 Other assets 7,705 14,544 Total assets $ 320,829 $ 296,266 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Long-term bank debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs $ 49,317 $ 54,886 Other liabilities 5,519 8,196 Total stockholders' equity 265,993 233,184 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 320,829 $ 296,266 * The balance sheet data as of December 31, 2023 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.

OTHER FINANCIAL DATA For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Cash provided by Operating Activities $ 16,148 $ 17,883 $ 47,841 $ 58,692 Net Cash used in Investing Activities $ (7,028 ) $ (197 ) $ (39,718 ) $ (11,708 ) Net Cash used in Financing Activities $ (2,341 ) $ (3,025 ) $ (6,867 ) $ (1,314 )



