Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 15:27 Uhr
Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC"), November 7, 2024, Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2024 Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview

In the third quarter, Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") reported an $846,000 improvement in core operating results (net income before provision for credit losses and tax expense, a non-GAAP measurement) which resulted in the Bank having core operating income of $236,000 compared to a loss of $610,000 the previous linked quarter. Ramsey Hamadi, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The Bank made significant progress in the third quarter executing on several key initiatives, including reducing operating expenses, narrowing its sales focus and expanding the Bank's margins. Noninterest expense declined $370,000 from the previous quarter due primarily to lower compensation cost for employees and Board of Directors. Net interest income increased $254,000 on a wider net interest margin and a growing balance sheet, where both regulatory capital and tangible book values grew. Total regulatory capital increased $326,000 to $64.9 million due to positive operating income, and tangible book value increased 3% primarily from a decline in comprehensive loss on investment securities held for sale."

Hamadi continued, "While the Bank had many favorable trends during the third quarter, we moved a commercial relationship of $1.5 million in loans on industrial equipment to a nonaccrual loan status, which means the Bank no longer anticipates collecting all its future interest and principal on these loans. At quarter end, these loans represented 0.40% of the Bank's total loan portfolio. During the quarter, the Bank made a specific provision for credit losses against this loan relationship of $377,000 and an additional provision for the general allowance for credit losses of $607,000 for a total provision of $984,000. The Bank's allowance for credit losses totaled 1.23% of loans outstanding at quarter end compared to 1.02% at June 30. The Bank's allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was 0.36% at quarter end compared to 0.29% the prior quarter end."

Income Statement Comparison

The Bank's net loss totaled $748,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to a net loss of $611,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Core operating results, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for credit losses and taxes, reflected earnings of $236,000 for the third quarter compared to a loss of $610,000 for the linked quarter.

Net interest income increased $254,000 to $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $2.7 million for the linked quarter. The Bank's net interest margin for the third quarter increased 16 basis points to 2.25% compared to the linked quarter.

Interest income increased $165,000, or 2%, to $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $7.0 million in the linked quarter. The growth in interest income was due primarily to the growth in average loans, which increased $7.4 million during the quarter to $369.1 million, and an increase in the weighted average yield on average loans to 6.17% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 6.10% in the second quarter of 2024. The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 4.57% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 4.51% in the second quarter.

Noninterest income increased 215% to $325,000 in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $103,000 in the linked quarter. There was interest rate swap fee income of $83,000 in the third quarter. There was a small gain on securities of $13,000 in the third quarter compared to a loss of $119,000 in the second quarter of 2024. The second quarter loss was due essentially to a one-time loss of $136,000 on the sale of a SBIC investment.

Noninterest expense decreased $370,000 in the third quarter of 2024 over the linked quarter resulting predominantly from the operating cost reduction initiative implemented in the second quarter. In connection with this expense reduction, there was a one-time severance expense of $87,000 recognized in the second quarter. Salaries and benefits expense decreased $152,000, or 7%, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter due to the elimination of positions. The Bank had 56 employees at the end of September and June 2024 compared to 61 employees at the end of March 2024. Other operating expenses decreased $124,000 for the third quarter of 2024 over the previous quarter due principally to decreases in professional fees and director compensation expense.

Balance Sheet Comparison

Total assets increased $13.8 million to $535.2 million at September 30, 2024 from $521.4 million at June 30, 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, loans increased $8.2 million and deposits increased $32.9 million. Core customer deposit growth represented $31.4 million of the deposit increase during the third quarter. Other borrowings decreased $21.0 million to $9.0 million at September 30, 2024 from $30.0 million at June 30, 2024.

Shareholders' equity increased $1.6 million during the third quarter of 2024 to $45.0 million. Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss ("AOCI") improved by $2.3 million in the third quarter to a loss of $14.8 million from a loss of $17.1 million in the prior quarter. The AOCI loss is expected to reverse as the bond portfolio shortens in life and is assumed to mature at par value.

Regulatory Capital

Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital. The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of shareholders' equity as calculated under GAAP but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI loss. Tier 2 capital is primarily the allowance for funded and unfunded credit losses. Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets.

The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines at September 30, 2024:

Capital and Capital Ratios






Quarter Ended






9/30/2024






Amount


Ratio

Actual








(dollars in thousands)















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 64,907


13.05 %

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 59,848


12.03 %

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$ 59,848


10.91 %









Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under





Prompt Corrective Action Provisions





(dollars in thousands)















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 50,000


10.00 %

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 40,000


8.00 %

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$ 27,000


5.00 %

Loans

The Bank's outstanding loans increased $8.2 million, or 2%, to $371.6 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $363.4 million at June 30, 2024 and increased $42.6 million, or 13%, from $329.0 million at September 30, 2023. While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $137.6 million, bringing total loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $509.2 million at September 30, 2024. For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner-occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. As of September 30, 2024, approximately 50% of the Bank's outstanding loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:

Loan Diversification



Quarter Ended


Percentage of

Loan Category


9/30/2024


Loan Portfolio

Other Construction & Land Development


$ 65,242,160



Nonowner-occupied Commercial Real Estate


120,548,809



Total Commercial Real Estate


185,790,969


50 %






Owner-occupied Real Estate


99,333,612



C&I


85,692,576



Total C&I


185,026,188


50 %






Other Revolving Loans


794,533


0 %






Total


$ 371,611,690



Credit Risk and Allowance for Credit Losses

The Bank has $1.5 million in nonaccrual loans to one credit relationship at September 30, 2024 compared to no nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $984,000 for the third quarter that included $377,000 in specific reserves for the nonaccrual relationship.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $4.6 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $3.7 million at June 30, 2024, which were 1.23% and 1.02% of outstanding loans, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, recorded as a liability on the balance sheet, was $499,000, or 0.36% of the unfunded commitments, at September 30, 2024 compared to $366,000, or 0.29%, at June 30, 2024.

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value per share was $5.63 at September 30, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the AOCI loss and the impairment on the Bank's deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value per share was $7.83 at September 30, 2024.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses from the beginning of operations created a deferred tax asset of $2.7 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in AOCI as a gain or loss, based on current circumstances, and constitutes an unrealized component of equity. At September 30, 2024, the Bank had an aggregate AOCI loss of $14.8 million. Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there are no credit losses, the value of the securities will return to their face values at maturity. Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates its current AOCI loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.

Outlook

In late September, the Federal Reserve lowered the federal funds target rate by 50 basis points and signaled additional rate reductions would be considered. We expect the Bank's net interest margin to steadily rise over the next two years although there could be some compression in the margin in the near term as further rate reductions occur.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The management of Triad Business Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the provision for credit losses, income tax, deferred tax asset, and AOCI. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank






















Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024



$ Change


% Change
















Assets














Cash & Due from Banks



$ 30,648,321


$ 21,551,174



$ 9,097,147


42 %


Securities





128,716,405


130,253,022



(1,536,617)


-1 %


Federal Funds Sold




-


-



-


0 %
















Loans





371,611,690


363,409,566



8,202,124


2 %


Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")


(4,559,992)


(3,708,405)



(851,587)


-23 %


Loans, Net




367,051,698


359,701,161



7,350,537


2 %
















Other Assets




8,760,394


9,915,475



(1,155,081)


-12 %


Total Assets




$ 535,176,818


$ 521,420,832



$ 13,755,986


3 %
















Liabilities













Demand Deposits




$ 123,144,094


$ 109,414,180



$ 13,729,914


13 %


ICS Reciprocal - Checking



4,692,723


4,089



4,688,634


N/M


Commercial Operating Accounts


127,836,817


109,418,269



18,418,548


17 %
















Interest-bearing NOW



19,405,621


19,161,806



243,815


1 %
















Core MMA & Savings



87,007,973


93,142,481



(6,134,508)


-7 %


ICS Reciprocal - MMA



49,159,929


32,959,556



16,200,373


49 %


Total MMA & Savings



136,167,902


126,102,037



10,065,865


8 %
















Core Time Deposits




29,305,651


26,866,489



2,439,162


9 %


CDARS - Reciprocal




19,233,313


18,975,442



257,871


1 %


Brokered CDs




145,377,533


143,942,948



1,434,585


1 %


Total Time Deposits




193,916,497


189,784,879



4,131,618


2 %
















Total Deposits




477,326,837


444,466,991



32,859,846


7 %


Other Borrowings




9,000,000


30,000,000



(21,000,000)


-70 %


Federal Funds Purchased



-


-



-


0 %


ACL on Unfunded Commitments



498,632


366,167



132,465


36 %


Other Liabilities




3,336,685


3,174,047



162,638


5 %


Total Liabilities




490,162,154


478,007,205



12,154,949


3 %
















Shareholders' Equity












Common Stock




73,086,971


72,997,463



89,508


0 %


Accumulated Deficit




(13,239,432)


(12,491,018)



(748,414)


-6 %


Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss


(14,832,875)


(17,092,818)



2,259,943


13 %


Total Shareholders' Equity



45,014,664


43,413,627



1,601,037


4 %
















Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$ 535,176,818


$ 521,420,832



$ 13,755,986


3 %
















Shares Outstanding




7,989,860


7,985,194



4,666


0 %


Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.63


$ 5.44



$ 0.19


3 %















Triad Business Bank

























Income Statement (Unaudited)




For Three Months Ended


For Three Months Ended













September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024



$ Change


% Change


Interest Income














Interest & Fees on Loans




$ 5,727,249


$ 5,483,641



$ 243,608


4 %


Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,082,175


1,087,361



(5,186)


0 %


Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks



300,897


369,258



(68,361)


-19 %


Other Interest Income




80,740


85,328



(4,588)


-5 %


Total Interest Income




7,191,061


7,025,588



165,473


2 %

















Interest Expense














Interest on Checking Deposits




206,359


216,178



(9,819)


-5 %


Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,317,088


1,427,510



(110,422)


-8 %


Interest on Time Deposits




2,356,834


2,501,019



(144,185)


-6 %


Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



-


155



(155)


-100 %


Interest on Borrowings




298,956


122,057



176,899


145 %


Other Interest Expense




65,224


65,692



(468)


-1 %


Total Interest Expense




4,244,461


4,332,611



(88,150)


-2 %


Net Interest Income





2,946,600


2,692,977



253,623


9 %



Provision for Credit Losses



984,052


291



983,761


N/M


Net Interest Income After Provision for CL



1,962,548


2,692,686



(730,138)


-27 %

















Total Noninterest Income




325,482


103,409



222,073


215 %

















Noninterest Expense













Salaries & Benefits





1,938,269


2,089,993



(151,724)


-7 %


Severance - One-time Expense




-


87,153



(87,153)


-100 %


Premises & Equipment




124,197


131,464



(7,267)


-6 %


Total Other Noninterest Expense



973,977


1,098,106



(124,129)


-11 %


Total Noninterest Expense




3,036,443


3,406,716



(370,273)


-11 %


















Loss Before Income Tax



(748,413)


(610,621)



(137,792)


-23 %



Income Tax




-


-



-


0 %



Net Loss





$ (748,413)


$ (610,621)



$ (137,792)


-23 %

















Net Loss per Share















Basic





$ (0.09)


$ (0.09)



$ (0.00)


0 %



Diluted





$ (0.09)


$ (0.09)



$ (0.00)


0 %


Weighted Average Shares Outstanding













Basic





7,988,720


6,800,657



1,188,063


17 %



Diluted





7,988,720


6,800,657



1,188,063


17 %

















Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ 235,639


$ (610,330)



$ 845,969


139 %
















Triad Business Bank
































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)



































Quarter Ended






Quarter Ended










9/30/2024






6/30/2024










































Interest






Interest










Income/


Yield/




Income/


Yield/






Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate

















Yield on Average Loans



$ 369,122,453


$ 5,727,249


6.173 %


$ 361,771,395


$ 5,483,641


6.096 %

















Yield on Average Investment Securities


$ 129,426,737


$ 1,082,175


3.326 %


$ 130,130,898


$ 1,087,361


3.361 %

















Yield on Average Interest-earning Assets

$ 522,164,299


$ 7,191,061


5.479 %


$ 519,890,371


$ 7,025,588


5.435 %

















Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

$ 369,159,154


$ 4,244,461


4.574 %


$ 386,698,922


$ 4,332,611


4.506 %

















Net Interest Margin















Interest Income






$ 7,191,061






$ 7,025,588



Interest Expense






4,244,461






4,332,611



Average Earnings Assets



$ 522,164,299






$ 519,890,371





Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



$ 2,946,600


2.245 %




$ 2,692,977


2.083 %

















Loan to Asset Ratio















Loan Balance




$ 371,611,690






$ 363,409,566





Total Assets




535,176,818




69.437 %


521,420,832




69.696 %

















Leverage Ratio















Tier 1 Capital




$ 59,847,539






$ 60,506,445





Average Total Assets



548,333,546




10.914 %


547,797,162




11.045 %

















Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit

$ 137,621,753






$ 127,353,161





Standby Letters of Credit



169,012






186,252





































Triad Business Bank























Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023

















Assets















Cash & Due from Banks



$ 30,648,321


$ 21,551,174


$ 30,489,026


$ 33,610,971


$ 28,774,582


Securities





128,716,405


130,253,022


131,199,978


137,537,443


135,448,032


Federal Funds Sold




-


-


-


-


-

















Loans





371,611,690


363,409,566


359,199,494


334,142,073


328,954,619


Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")


(4,559,992)


(3,708,405)


(3,681,954)


(3,729,925)


(3,738,836)


Loans, Net




367,051,698


359,701,161


355,517,540


330,412,148


325,215,783

















Other Assets




8,760,394


9,915,475


9,943,701


9,591,119


8,845,602


Total Assets




$ 535,176,818


$ 521,420,832


$ 527,150,245


$ 511,151,681


$ 498,283,999

















Liabilities














Demand Deposits




$ 123,144,094


$ 109,414,180


$ 102,564,892


$ 99,389,815


$ 101,103,791


ICS Reciprocal - Checking



4,692,723


4,089


11,390,196


14,204,733


11,241,300


Commercial Operating Accounts


127,836,817


109,418,269


113,955,088


113,594,548


112,345,091

















Interest-bearing NOW



19,405,621


19,161,806


21,532,867


22,518,830


20,914,221

















Core MMA & Savings



87,007,973


93,142,481


102,969,388


85,891,021


95,161,537


ICS Reciprocal - MMA



49,159,929


32,959,556


42,157,824


76,963,368


73,887,703


Total MMA & Savings



136,167,902


126,102,037


145,127,212


162,854,389


169,049,240

















Core Time Deposits




29,305,651


26,866,489


21,153,172


11,019,913


10,598,293


CDARS - Reciprocal




19,233,313


18,975,442


11,701,169


10,601,322


9,555,900


Brokered CDs




145,377,533


143,942,948


164,119,991


139,859,453


129,584,145


Total Time Deposits




193,916,497


189,784,879


196,974,332


161,480,688


149,738,338

















Total Deposits




477,326,837


444,466,991


477,589,499


460,448,455


452,046,890


Other Borrowings




9,000,000


30,000,000


9,000,000


9,000,000


9,000,000


Federal Funds Purchased



-


-


-


-


-


ACL on Unfunded Commitments



498,632


366,167


392,328


678,444


647,068


Other Liabilities




3,336,685


3,174,047


3,205,767


3,422,078


2,750,602


Total Liabilities




490,162,154


478,007,205


490,187,594


473,548,977


464,444,560

















Shareholders' Equity













Common Stock




73,086,971


72,997,463


66,938,869


66,692,747


66,448,450


Accumulated Deficit




(13,239,432)


(12,491,018)


(11,880,398)


(11,779,488)


(10,978,995)


Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss


(14,832,875)


(17,092,818)


(18,095,820)


(17,310,555)


(21,630,016)


Total Shareholders' Equity



45,014,664


43,413,627


36,962,651


37,602,704


33,839,439

















Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$ 535,176,818


$ 521,420,832


$ 527,150,245


$ 511,151,681


$ 498,283,999

















Shares Outstanding




7,989,860


7,985,194


6,695,121


6,695,121


6,693,965


Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.63


$ 5.44


$ 5.52


$ 5.62


$ 5.06
















Triad Business Bank


























Income Statement (Unaudited)




For Three Months Ended


For Three Months Ended


For Three Months Ended


For Three Months Ended


For Three Months Ended








September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


Interest Income















Interest & Fees on Loans




$ 5,727,249


$ 5,483,641


$ 5,253,323


$ 4,853,516


$ 4,547,570


Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,082,175


1,087,361


1,090,009


1,170,658


1,171,364


Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks



300,897


369,258


283,289


322,412


405,520


Other Interest Income




80,740


85,328


87,369


83,452


82,167


Total Interest Income




7,191,061


7,025,588


6,713,990


6,430,038


6,206,621


















Interest Expense















Interest on Checking Deposits




206,359


216,178


218,511


233,811


217,879


Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,317,088


1,427,510


1,430,372


1,484,151


1,508,522


Interest on Time Deposits




2,356,834


2,501,019


2,161,020


1,829,874


1,608,518


Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



-


155


-


-


-


Interest on Borrowings




298,956


122,057


200,034


223,442


161,457


Other Interest Expense




65,224


65,692


66,637


67,927


67,359


Total Interest Expense




4,244,461


4,332,611


4,076,574


3,839,205


3,563,735


Net Interest Income





2,946,600


2,692,977


2,637,416


2,590,833


2,642,886



Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses

984,052


291


(334,087)


322,715


255,792


Net Interest Income After Provision for CL



1,962,548


2,692,686


2,971,503


2,268,118


2,387,094


















Total Noninterest Income




325,482


103,409


304,219


300,928


183,114


















Noninterest Expense














Salaries & Benefits





1,938,269


2,089,993


2,210,023


2,276,590


2,155,982


Severance - One-time Expense




-


87,153


-


-


-


Premises & Equipment




124,197


131,464


136,442


137,398


125,426


Total Other Noninterest Expense



973,977


1,098,106


1,030,167


955,551


947,367


Total Noninterest Expense




3,036,443


3,406,716


3,376,632


3,369,539


3,228,775



















Loss Before Income Tax



(748,413)


(610,621)


(100,910)


(800,493)


(658,567)



Income Tax




-


-


-


-


-



Net Loss





$ (748,413)


$ (610,621)


$ (100,910)


$ (800,493)


$ (658,567)


















Net Loss per Share
















Basic





$ (0.09)


$ (0.09)


$ (0.02)


$ (0.12)


$ (0.10)



Diluted





$ (0.09)


$ (0.09)


$ (0.02)


$ (0.12)


$ (0.10)


Weighted Average Shares Outstanding














Basic





7,988,720


6,800,657


6,695,121


6,694,694


6,693,965



Diluted





7,988,720


6,800,657


6,695,121


6,694,694


6,693,965


















Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ 235,639


$ (610,330)


$ (434,997)


$ (477,778)


$ (402,775)

















Triad Business Bank
















































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)


















































Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended






9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


12/31/2023


9/30/2023






























Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio

Actual
























(dollars in thousands)















































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 64,907


13.05 %


$ 64,581


13.26 %


$ 59,133


12.22 %


$ 59,322


12.70 %


$ 59,855


12.89 %

























Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 59,848


12.03 %


$ 60,507


12.43 %


$ 55,059


11.38 %


$ 54,913


11.76 %


$ 55,469


11.94 %

























Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$ 59,848


10.91 %


$ 60,507


11.05 %


$ 55,059


10.37 %


$ 54,913


10.52 %


$ 55,469


10.76 %

















































Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under





















Prompt Corrective Action Provisions





















(dollars in thousands)















































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 50,000


10.00 %


$ 49,000


10.00 %


$ 48,000


10.00 %


$ 47,000


10.00 %


$ 46,000


10.00 %

























Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 40,000


8.00 %


$ 39,000


8.00 %


$ 39,000


8.00 %


$ 37,000


8.00 %


$ 37,000


8.00 %

























Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$ 27,000


5.00 %


$ 27,000


5.00 %


$ 27,000


5.00 %


$ 26,000


5.00 %


$ 26,000


5.00 %









































































Triad Business Bank
























Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)























Tangible Book Value


























Actual
9/30/2024


Non-GAAP
9/30/2024



Total Shareholders' Equity






$ 45,014,664


$ 45,014,664



Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance



-


2,749,132



Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



-


14,832,875



Adjusted Shareholders' Equity





$ 45,014,664


$ 62,596,671





























Shares Outstanding






7,989,860


7,989,860



Tangible Book Value per Share





$ 5.63


$ 7.83





























Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value





$ 2.20
















During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset. When sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation allowance will be eliminated. This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at September 30, 2024 had there been no valuation allowance at that date.












Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Since the securities value will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other comprehensive loss has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.














Pre-provision Income (Loss)































Qtr Ended
9/30/2024


Qtr Ended
6/30/2024



Loss Before Income Tax






$ (748,413)


$ (610,621)



Provision for Credit Losses






984,052


291



Pre-provision Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)


$ 235,639


$ (610,330)
















The pre-provision income (loss) is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.


























SOURCE Triad Business Bank

© 2024 PR Newswire
