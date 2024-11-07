IBM Selected as Official Fan Engagement and Data Analytics Partner for Scuderia Ferrari

ARMONK, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Ferrari S.p.A. to become the official Fan Engagement and Data Analytics Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP, the most renowned Formula 1 team, starting in 2025.

The partnership brings together two iconic and enduring brands, both driven by a passion for innovation and a commitment to progress. IBM and Scuderia Ferrari HP will conceive, develop, and deliver world-class digital experiences to bring racing enthusiasts closer than ever to the racing team.

IBM and Scuderia Ferrari HP will develop a fully reimagined mobile app to be unveiled during the 2025 season. This includes applying IBM's technology and consulting expertise to analyze and transform Ferrari's massive volume and variety of data - both current and historical - into custom insights, personalized content, and innovative features designed to supercharge the fan experience. IBM will also provide its new cutting-edge technology and data-driven solutions to increase speed and production.

"In Formula 1, seconds matter whether it's on or off the track. The ability for Scuderia Ferrari HP to quickly deliver world-class insights from their abundant data will only happen through the benefit of technology," said Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at IBM. "Bringing together its passionate fanbase, historic prominence, and the latest innovative data and analytics solutions uniquely positions Scuderia Ferrari HP to grow global engagement while also modernizing and scaling its digital operations."

"We are proud to launch this partnership with IBM, one of the most prestigious companies in the world offering technology and consulting expertise," said Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer at Ferrari. "Our two companies share values such as the pursuit of excellence and the desire to always keep pushing the boundaries in our respective spheres of activity, as well as combining our technology and skills to pursue the highest quality and cutting-edge technology. IBM, like Ferrari, seeks out talented people to grow its team and it is therefore the perfect partner to bring a new dimension to motorsport enthusiasts and our loyal fans at a time when Formula 1 has never been so popular with youngsters. The collaboration with IBM will see us offering Scuderia Ferrari HP fans unprecedented experiences that will open the doors of the Scuderia to the outside world, as well as collaborating together on many other fronts to create activations that will generate value for both brands."

For more than 30 years, IBM has partnered with some of the most iconic sporting organizations - including Wimbledon, the US Open, the Masters Tournament and ESPN Fantasy Football - working side-by-side to modernize their digital infrastructure and bring these marquee events to life for millions of fans around the world. These partnerships are powered by the same data and analytics technology used by IBM clients across industries to build enhanced customer experiences, help their employees reach new levels of productivity and make more informed, data-driven business decisions.

