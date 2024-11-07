Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 18:06 Uhr
Soren West Joins TAIT as Executive Vice President of Middle East and North Africa

Industry veteran tapped for leading and expanding business, bringing decades of expertise to a region undergoing rapid growth

LITITZ, Pa., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAIT is thrilled to announce industry veteran and executive producer Soren West has joined the company as Executive Vice President, MENA. In this role, Soren will be a key leader for TAIT focusing on growth across MENA and the Gulf Coast.

Soren West

Mr. West has a long history with TAIT and the Rock Lititz Community.

"I went to TAIT for a job in 1996 and they turned me away," says West. "I spent the next 22 years working across the street; we grew up together."

In those two decades, Mr. West served as CEO of ATOMIC, co-founder of Beame Lighting (which was sold to 4Wall,) and one of the founding visionaries of Rock Lititz. West left ATOMIC in 2017 to form his own creative entertainment, media, and brand communications company in Los Angeles, his namesake, SOREN WEST, LLC, which was recently acquired by the executive team who has been operating the company for the last few years.

Adam Davis, CEO of TAIT says, "Soren has been our client, our vendor, occasionally our competitor, and always our friend for nearly 30 years, and we have tremendous respect for what he's accomplished in our business. It's about time we joined forces. He's a dynamo; a perfect fit - a trusted, experienced talent who can carry the TAIT name and mission into new territories."

"It feels like my journey has come full-circle," West added, "like coming home. I'm thrilled by the opportunity to be part of this great company and to be part of the exciting cultural and economic change going on across MENA."

TAIT, the global leader in live experience for over 45 years, is a trusted partner to the world's most influential artists, brands, and institutions. Working across live, brand, placemaking, and location-based experiences, TAIT creates moments that move people across the world every day. Super Bowl halftime extravaganzas, award-winning theme parks, World Expo pavilions, Olympic opening ceremonies, and much more have been brought to life through their global multi-disciplinary team.

For more information visit www.taittowers.com or contact TAIT@kwtglobal.com.

About TAIT

TAIT partners with artists, brands, IP holders and place makers to bring culture-defining, never-before-seen experiences to life. With a legacy of innovation spanning over 45 years, TAIT has grown from pioneering in rock 'n' roll concert staging to setting the global standard for extraordinary live events and experiences through cutting-edge technology, precision engineering, and creative design. TAIT's 20 global offices have developed iconic productions and experiences in over 30 countries, all seven continents, and even outer space for renowned performers, theme parks, exhibits, and venues across the globe, including partnerships with Taylor Swift, Cirque Du Soleil, Royal Opera House, Nike, NASA, Bloomberg, Google, Beyoncé, and The Olympics.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2550874/TAIT_Soren_West.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/soren-west-joins-tait-as-executive-vice-president-of-middle-east-and-north-africa-302298093.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
