Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
07.11.2024 18:30 Uhr
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 07


BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 25,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 551.24 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 11 November 2024 the issued share capital of the Company will be 98,163,150 Ordinary Shares, excluding 19,765,788 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 16.76% of the Company's total issued share capital (117,928,938 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 98,163,150 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427

07 November 2024


