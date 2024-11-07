Regulatory News:

La Française des Jeux (FDJ) (Paris:FDJ), one of Europe's leading betting and gaming operators, today announced that Moody's has given the Group a long-term credit rating of Baa1 stable outlook.

This long-term investment grade rating will enable the FDJ Group to diversify its financing sources and gain access to the bond market, especially as part of its aim to refinance most of the €2 billion bridging loan arranged on 7 October to finance the acquisition of Kindred shares for nearly €2.5 billion.

About FDJ Group

FDJ Group is one of Europe's leading betting and gaming operators, with a vast portfolio of iconic brands and a reputation for technological excellence. With almost 6,000 employees and a presence in around 15 regulated markets in Europe, the Group offers a diversified, responsible range of games, both under exclusive rights and open to competition: lottery games in France and Ireland, via an extensive point-of-sale network and online; sports betting at points of sale in France; and online games open to competition (sports and horse-race betting, poker and online casino games, in markets where these activities are authorised). The FDJ Group has placed responsibility at the heart of its strategy and promotes recreational betting. FDJ Group is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro indices.

For more information, visit www.groupefdj.com

