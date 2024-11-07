MUSQ LLC: Join MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF's Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on November 12

MUSQ LLC, the company behind the MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (NYSE:MUSQ), is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on November 12, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature MUSQ LLC's Founder and CEO, David Schulhof.

The MUSQ ETF provides investors with exposure to the global music ecosystem. Tracking the MUSQ Global Music Industry Index (MUSQIX), the ETF includes publicly traded companies with core interests in music streaming, content and distribution, live events, satellite and broadcast radio, and music equipment and technology. The global music industry is projected to grow at a double-digit pace, with Goldman Sachs predicting the industry's revenue will reach $163.7 billion by 2030.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-eIibBt6QJSOAJXckXUcyw#/registration

Questions can be pre-submitted to MUSQ@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About MUSQ LLC

MUSQ LLC is the mastermind behind the MUSQ Global Music Industry Index (MUSQIX), and the MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (NYSE:MUSQ). MUSQ LLC's founder and CEO, David Schulhof, is an experienced music investor and operator with more than 25 years of investing and operating public and private companies in the music and entertainment industry.

For more information, please contact info@musq.com

*For a complete list of MUSQ holdings and sector breakdown, please click here. Holdings subject to change.

** Source: Yang, Lisa, et al, Music in the Air, Goldman Sachs Equity Research, May 01, 2024

MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF is offered by prospectus. Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other important information can be found in the MUSQ ETF prospectus, which should be read carefully before investing and can be obtained by visiting https://musqetf.com or by calling 1-855- MUSQ-ETF(687-7383).

Risk Disclosures

There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its stated objectives. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, international investments may involve the risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, differences in generally accepted accounting principles or social, economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in small- or mid-capitalization companies typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund's concentration in an industry or sector can increase the impact of, and potential losses associated with, the risks from investing in those industries/sectors. The Fund is non-diversified.

The Fund is new and has a limited operating history for investors to evaluate. A new and smaller fund may not attract sufficient assets to achieve investment and trading efficiencies. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies. Because the Fund's NAV is determined in U.S. dollars, the Fund's NAV could decline if currencies of the underlying securities depreciate against the U.S. dollar or if there are delays or limits on repatriation of such currencies. Currency exchange rates can be very volatile and can change quickly and unpredictably. All investing involves risk, and asset allocation and diversification do not guarantee a profit or protection against a loss. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, might be worth more or less than their original cost. ETFs are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, as well as other risks specific to the particular ETF. ETF shares are traded on exchanges, and are traded and priced throughout the trading day. ETFs permit an investor to purchase a selling interest in a portfolio of stocks throughout the trading day. Because ETFs trade on an exchange, ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV). The prices of ETFs may sometimes vary significantly from the NAVs of a ETFs' underlying securities. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., which is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC or any of its affiliates.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies

1-407-644-4256

MUSQ@redchip.com

