WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
07.11.24
15:29 Uhr
1,580 Euro
+0,050
+3,27 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5601,67021:08
Dow Jones News
07.11.2024 19:46 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Nov-2024 / 18:14 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
7 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               7 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      125,000 
Highest price paid per share:         138.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          134.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 134.9326p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 332,161,151 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (332,161,151) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      134.9326p                    125,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
110              134.50          08:11:50         00309244808TRLO1     XLON 
2487              135.50          08:12:26         00309245135TRLO1     XLON 
1668              135.50          08:12:30         00309245175TRLO1     XLON 
265              136.00          08:19:28         00309250221TRLO1     XLON 
1389              136.50          08:20:25         00309250987TRLO1     XLON 
185              136.50          08:23:06         00309252960TRLO1     XLON 
115              137.00          08:30:20         00309258165TRLO1     XLON 
1518              137.00          08:30:20         00309258166TRLO1     XLON 
861              137.00          08:37:46         00309262834TRLO1     XLON 
851              138.00          10:31:03         00309312675TRLO1     XLON 
850              138.00          10:31:03         00309312676TRLO1     XLON 
851              138.00          10:31:03         00309312677TRLO1     XLON 
1693              137.50          10:31:03         00309312678TRLO1     XLON 
883              136.50          10:35:11         00309312841TRLO1     XLON 
1766              135.50          11:15:33         00309314756TRLO1     XLON 
883              135.50          11:15:33         00309314757TRLO1     XLON 
207              136.00          11:54:15         00309315997TRLO1     XLON 
820              135.50          12:00:20         00309316143TRLO1     XLON 
144              135.50          12:05:30         00309316287TRLO1     XLON 
681              135.50          12:05:30         00309316288TRLO1     XLON 
826              135.50          12:33:15         00309317093TRLO1     XLON 
879              135.00          12:33:15         00309317094TRLO1     XLON 
1890              135.00          12:33:15         00309317095TRLO1     XLON 
380              135.00          12:33:15         00309317096TRLO1     XLON 
4881              135.50          14:02:01         00309319896TRLO1     XLON 
1748              135.50          14:02:01         00309319897TRLO1     XLON 
1184              135.50          14:02:01         00309319898TRLO1     XLON 
79               135.50          14:02:01         00309319899TRLO1     XLON 
4888              135.50          14:02:01         00309319900TRLO1     XLON 
3383              135.00          14:02:01         00309319901TRLO1     XLON 
2613              134.50          14:02:02         00309319902TRLO1     XLON 
640              134.50          14:02:02         00309319903TRLO1     XLON 
135              134.50          14:02:02         00309319904TRLO1     XLON 
127              135.00          14:02:02         00309319905TRLO1     XLON 
387              135.00          14:02:02         00309319906TRLO1     XLON 
1491              135.00          14:02:02         00309319907TRLO1     XLON 
546              135.00          14:02:02         00309319908TRLO1     XLON 
536              135.00          14:02:02         00309319909TRLO1     XLON 
565              135.00          14:02:02         00309319910TRLO1     XLON 
2624              134.50          14:02:15         00309319914TRLO1     XLON 
943              135.50          14:13:18         00309320382TRLO1     XLON 
506              135.50          14:13:18         00309320383TRLO1     XLON 
1288              135.50          14:13:18         00309320384TRLO1     XLON 
822              135.50          14:15:06         00309320448TRLO1     XLON 
1645              134.50          14:18:02         00309320592TRLO1     XLON 
823              134.50          14:18:02         00309320593TRLO1     XLON 
822              134.50          14:18:02         00309320594TRLO1     XLON 
822              134.50          14:18:02         00309320595TRLO1     XLON 
2585              134.50          14:18:02         00309320596TRLO1     XLON 
862              134.50          14:22:30         00309320934TRLO1     XLON 
558              134.50          14:22:30         00309320935TRLO1     XLON 
304              134.50          14:22:30         00309320936TRLO1     XLON 
918              134.50          14:28:42         00309321124TRLO1     XLON 
1500              134.50          14:28:42         00309321125TRLO1     XLON 
910              134.50          14:28:42         00309321126TRLO1     XLON 
821              134.50          14:29:55         00309321173TRLO1     XLON 
886              134.00          14:36:49         00309321581TRLO1     XLON 
1               134.00          14:51:19         00309322350TRLO1     XLON 
2               134.00          14:51:19         00309322351TRLO1     XLON 
2546              134.50          14:53:24         00309322483TRLO1     XLON 
4183              134.50          14:54:14         00309322518TRLO1     XLON 
321              135.00          15:08:54         00309323220TRLO1     XLON 
487              135.00          15:08:54         00309323221TRLO1     XLON 
1400              135.00          15:08:54         00309323222TRLO1     XLON 
339              135.00          15:08:54         00309323223TRLO1     XLON 
434              135.00          15:08:54         00309323224TRLO1     XLON 
199              135.00          15:08:54         00309323225TRLO1     XLON 
1490              135.00          15:08:54         00309323226TRLO1     XLON 
857              135.00          15:08:54         00309323227TRLO1     XLON 
3529              134.50          15:08:54         00309323228TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2024 13:14 ET (18:14 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

2486              134.50          15:08:54         00309323229TRLO1     XLON 
453              134.50          15:22:51         00309323848TRLO1     XLON 
4520              134.50          15:22:51         00309323849TRLO1     XLON 
1057              135.00          15:36:06         00309324336TRLO1     XLON 
845              135.00          15:37:09         00309324373TRLO1     XLON 
844              135.00          15:38:10         00309324417TRLO1     XLON 
4167              134.50          15:38:23         00309324425TRLO1     XLON 
4304              134.50          15:46:43         00309324765TRLO1     XLON 
879              134.50          15:47:14         00309324771TRLO1     XLON 
823              134.00          16:14:53         00309326114TRLO1     XLON 
823              134.00          16:14:53         00309326115TRLO1     XLON 
823              134.00          16:14:53         00309326116TRLO1     XLON 
823              134.00          16:14:53         00309326117TRLO1     XLON 
823              134.00          16:14:53         00309326118TRLO1     XLON 
823              134.00          16:14:53         00309326119TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.00          16:15:10         00309326174TRLO1     XLON 
14               134.00          16:15:10         00309326175TRLO1     XLON 
502              134.00          16:18:23         00309326406TRLO1     XLON 
524              134.00          16:18:23         00309326407TRLO1     XLON 
389              134.50          16:18:32         00309326416TRLO1     XLON 
540              134.50          16:18:32         00309326417TRLO1     XLON 
2830              134.50          16:18:32         00309326418TRLO1     XLON 
485              134.50          16:18:32         00309326419TRLO1     XLON 
568              134.50          16:18:32         00309326420TRLO1     XLON 
3679              134.50          16:18:32         00309326421TRLO1     XLON 
818              134.50          16:18:32         00309326422TRLO1     XLON 
2877              134.50          16:18:32         00309326423TRLO1     XLON 
42               134.50          16:18:32         00309326424TRLO1     XLON 
715              134.00          16:18:32         00309326425TRLO1     XLON 
165              134.00          16:18:51         00309326438TRLO1     XLON 
715              134.00          16:18:51         00309326439TRLO1     XLON 
879              134.00          16:18:51         00309326440TRLO1     XLON 
836              134.00          16:19:23         00309326472TRLO1     XLON 
836              134.00          16:19:23         00309326473TRLO1     XLON 
906              134.00          16:23:08         00309326815TRLO1     XLON 
258              134.00          16:24:40         00309326886TRLO1     XLON 
897              134.00          16:24:50         00309326892TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  357837 
EQS News ID:  2025341 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2025341&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2024 13:14 ET (18:14 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
