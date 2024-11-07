BCC Research LLC: Global Medical Tapes Market Growth Driven by Aging Population and Healthcare Advances

Advances in Medical Technology and Emphasis on Patient Safety Propel Growth in Medical Tapes Market

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Global Medical Tapes Market" is expected to grow from $5.6 billion in 2024 to $7.0 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029."

The report on the medical tapes segments the market by product type-fabric, paper, plastic-and by application, focusing on wound care, surgery, and other uses. End users are categorized into hospitals and clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. The market is driven by increased healthcare expenditure, technological advances, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. It also addresses challenges such as high costs and regulatory complexities while identifying opportunities such as the expansion of markets in developing regions. The report's regional analysis includes forecasts and supply chain evaluations.

This medical tape report is especially relevant today due to the increasing demand for advanced wound care solutions. It emphasizes the importance of the technological innovations and regulatory changes that are shaping the market, making the report a valuable resource for industry professionals navigating this critical landscape.

The following factors drive the global market for medical tapes:

Surgical Procedures: With the increase in the number of medical technology and healthcare facilities, the number of surgeries performed globally is rising steadily. Medical tapes are vital in these procedures for securing dressings and devices.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure: Investments in healthcare by governments and private sectors have improved facilities and equipment. This boosts demand for medical supplies, including medical tapes.

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Aging Population: The world's aging population requires continuous medical care, i which medical tapes are indispensable. As the elderly population grows, along with the incidence chronic diseases, the demand for medical tapes in both acute and long-term care continues to rise.

Request a sample copy of the report on the global market for medical tapes.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $5.4 billion Market size forecast $7.0 billion Growth rate CAGR of 4.7% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segment covered Products, Applications, End Users, and Regions Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, and India Market drivers • More surgical procedures performed. • Increasing healthcare expenditures. • Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population.

Interesting facts about the global market for medical tapes:

Smart medical tapes with embedded sensors monitor skin temperature, moisture, and wound healing.

These tapes transform simple adhesives into advanced health-monitoring tools.

The report on the global market for medical tapes addresses the following questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the medical tapes market?

- The global medical tapes market was valued at $5.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $7.0 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2029.



What are the factors driving the growth of the medical tapes market?

- The growth of the market is primarily driven by the rising number of surgical procedures performed, the increase in healthcare expenditures, the growing incidence of chronic diseases, and the world's aging populations.



What segments are covered in the report?

- The global medical tapes market is segmented by product, application, end user, and region.



Which product segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029?

- The wound care segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029.



Which region has the highest market share?

- North America holds the highest share of the market.

Leading companies in the market include:

3M

B. BRAUN SE

CARDINAL HEALTH

DERMARITE INDUSTRIES LLC

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MEDTRONIC

MOLNLYCKE AB

MEDIPURPOSE

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

Other related reports include:

Markets for Advanced Wound Management Technologies: This report analyzes the global market for advanced wound management (AWM) products and technologies. It discusses the types of AWM products, including advanced nonbiological wound dressings (foam, hydrogel, film, alginate, gelling fiber, hydrocolloid, superabsorbent, contact layer), wound biologics/bioactives (cellular and tissue-based products, skin substitutes), external wound healing devices (negative pressure wound therapy systems, oxygen therapy devices, and others), and anti-adhesion products. The report covers the competitive landscape, including profiles and market shares of key competitors.

Global Market for Pain Management Drugs and Devices: This report focuses on pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Its key segments include post-operative pain, neuropathic pain, cancer pain, migraine/headache, and musculoskeletal pain. The report outlines the business segments, financials, and product portfolios of leading companies in the market.

Directly purchase a copy of the report from BCC Research.

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement, and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St. Ste 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: info@bccresearch.com,

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/5013934/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-medical-tapes-market-growth-driven-by-aging-population-and-healthcare-advances-302299319.html