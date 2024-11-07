Innodata Inc.: Innodata Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results; Record 136% Revenue Growth Year-Over-Year

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / INNODATA INC. (Nasdaq:INOD) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Revenue of $52.2 million, 136% revenue growth year-over-year.
Net income of $17.4 million, or $0.60 per basic share and $0.51 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, in the same period last year. Third quarter net income included a $5.6 million benefit as a result of recognizing a deferred tax asset that related to our accumulated net operating losses and other deferred expenses from prior periods.
Adjusted EBITDA of $13.9 million, an increase of 337% from $3.2 million in the same period last year.*
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $26.4 million at September 30, 2024 and $13.8 million at December 31, 2023.
Guidance raised to between 88% and 92% year-over-year revenue growth for full year 2024.
*Adjusted EBITDA is defined below.
Jack Abuhoff, CEO, said "Innodata continued to build on its recent progress, leading to record third quarter revenue of $52.2 million, an increase of 136% year-over-year. As a result of strong business momentum, Innodata is raising 2024 full-year revenue guidance to between 88% and 92% year-over-year revenue growth.
"We are seeing strong business momentum reflected in revenue growth, margin expansion, broadening customer relationships, and continuing progress on our strategic roadmap. We believe increasing investments by the world's largest tech companies in generative AI and large language models (LLMs) will continue to be a growth catalyst for Innodata."
"The hard work and dedication of our talented team has enabled us to scale and to meet or exceed the expectations of some of the most demanding, fast-moving companies in the world. We believe Innodata is well positioned to capture the generative AI market opportunity and continue to drive value for shareholders."
Big Tech Customer Roster and New Win
Beyond the Big Tech customer we ramped up considerably this quarter, we have seven other Big Tech customers that we believe will collectively become a significant part of our revenue makeup next year. Our confidence is bolstered by the progress we made this quarter in broadening these relationships, expanding our engagements and securing new wins.
Our Big Tech customer roster now includes five of the Magnificent Seven, one of the most prominent AI research and development companies and a prominent social media company. We are proud to announce that we won this prominent social media company, our eighth Big Tech customer, in the third quarter. These companies are all investing significantly in generative AI development initiatives, for which Innodata is providing data engineering support.
The Company also secured its second federal government agency win. The agency will be leveraging the new generative AI capabilities built into Innodata's Agility platform.
Record Revenue and Strong Balance Sheet
Revenue for third quarter 2024 reached $52.2 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 136%. On a sequential basis, the Company observed a 60% increase of $19.7 million from its second quarter 2024 revenue of $32.6 million.
Innodata continues to operate a strong balance sheet, which enables the Company to invest in growth. As of September 30, 2024, the Company's cash balances were $26.4 million, up approximately $10 million from the second quarter 2024.
Amounts in this press release have been rounded. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.
About Innodata
Innodata (Nasdaq:INOD) is a global data engineering company. We believe that data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are inextricably linked. That's why we're on a mission to help the world's leading technology companies and enterprises drive Generative AI / AI innovation. We provide a range of transferable solutions, platforms, and services for Generative AI / AI builders and adopters. In every relationship, we honor our 35+ year legacy delivering the highest quality data and outstanding outcomes for our customers.
Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning our operations, economic performance, financial condition, developmental program expansion and position in the generative AI services market. Words such as "project," "believe," "expect," "can," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "anticipate," "indicate," "predict," "likely," "estimate," "plan," "potential," "possible," or the negatives thereof, and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, impacts resulting from ongoing geopolitical conflicts, including between Russia and Ukraine, Hamas' attack against Israel and the ensuing conflict and increased hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and Iran and Israel; investments in large language models; that contracts may be terminated by customers; projected or committed volumes of work may not materialize; pipeline opportunities and customer discussions which may not materialize into work or expected volumes of work; the likelihood of continued development of the markets, particularly new and emerging markets, that our services support; the ability and willingness of our customers and prospective customers to execute business plans that give rise to requirements for our services; continuing reliance on project-based work in the Digital Data Solutions (DDS) segment and the primarily at-will nature of such contracts and the ability of these customers to reduce, delay or cancel projects; potential inability to replace projects that are completed, canceled or reduced; our DDS segment's revenue concentration in a limited number of customers; our dependency on content providers in our Agility segment; the Company's ability to achieve revenue and growth targets; difficulty in integrating and deriving synergies from acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic investments; potential undiscovered liabilities of companies and businesses that we may acquire; potential impairment of the carrying value of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets of companies and businesses that we acquire; a continued downturn in or depressed market conditions; changes in external market factors; the potential effects of U.S. monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve; changes in our business or growth strategy; the emergence of new, or growth in existing competitors; various other competitive and technological factors; our use of and reliance on information technology systems, including potential security breaches, cyber-attacks, privacy breaches or data breaches that result in the unauthorized disclosure of consumer, customer, employee or Company information, or service interruptions; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Our actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors," Part II, Item 7. "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2024, as updated or amended by our other filings that we may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements will occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof.
We undertake no obligation to update or review any guidance or other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by the U.S. federal securities laws.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP ("GAAP"), we provide certain non-GAAP financial information. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in making comparisons of period-to-period operating results. In some respects, management believes non-GAAP financial measures are more indicative of our ongoing core operating performance than their GAAP equivalents by making adjustments that management believes are reflective of the ongoing performance of the business.
We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides investors with greater transparency by providing investors a more complete understanding of our financial performance, competitive position, and prospects for the future, particularly by providing the same information that management and our Board of Directors use to evaluate our performance and manage the business. However, the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release have certain limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures that we present may differ from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
Adjusted EBITDA
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Innodata Inc. and its subsidiaries in accordance with U.S. GAAP before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (which derives EBITDA), plus additional adjustments for loss on impairment of intangible assets and goodwill, stock-based compensation, income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, non-recurring severance, and other one-time costs.
We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate core results of operations and trends between fiscal periods and believe that these measures are important components of our internal performance measurement process.
A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the tables that accompany this release.
INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per-share amounts)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
$
52,224
$
22,169
$
111,281
$
60,663
Direct operating costs
30,893
13,945
70,964
39,534
Selling and administrative expenses
9,910
7,401
27,235
22,772
Interest (income) expense, net
(26
)
66
(55
)
122
40,777
21,412
98,144
62,428
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
11,447
757
13,137
(1,765
)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(5,944
)
374
(5,235
)
780
Consolidated net income (loss)
17,391
383
18,372
(2,545
)
Income attributable to non-controlling interests
2
12
8
15
Net Income (loss) attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries
$
17,389
$
371
$
18,364
$
(2,560
)
Income (loss) per share attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries:
Basic
$
0.60
$
0.01
$
0.64
$
(0.09
)
Diluted
$
0.51
$
0.01
$
0.55
$
(0.09
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
28,994
28,459
28,873
27,930
Diluted
34,007
32,463
33,297
27,930
Tax provision for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2024 includes a net tax benefit of $5.6 million resulting from the recognition of deferred tax asset of the company's accumulated net loss carry forward (NOLCO) and other deferred expenses.
INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
26,364
$
13,806
Short term investments - other
14
14
Accounts receivable, net
23,186
14,288
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,221
3,969
Total current assets
54,785
32,077
Property and equipment, net
3,325
2,281
Right-of-use-asset, net
4,435
5,054
Other assets
1,771
2,445
Deferred income taxes, net
7,890
1,741
Intangibles, net
13,880
13,758
Goodwill
2,084
2,075
Total assets
$
88,170
$
59,431
LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
7,692
$
5,722
Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits
9,619
7,799
Deferred revenues
6,500
3,523
Income and other taxes
3,961
3,848
Long-term obligations - current portion
1,166
1,261
Operating lease liability - current portion
855
782
Total current liabilities
29,793
22,935
Deferred income taxes, net
30
22
Long-term obligations, net of current portion
7,311
6,778
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
4,027
4,701
Total liabilities
41,161
34,436
Non-controlling interests
(700
)
(708
)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
47,709
25,703
Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and stockholders' equity
$
88,170
$
59,431
The company's Deferred Tax Assets as of September 30, 2024 includes deferred tax assets related to the company's accumulated net loss carry forward (NOLCO) and other deferred expenses previously with a full valuation allowance.
INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Consolidated net income (loss)
$
18,372
$
(2,545
)
Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income (loss) to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,219
3,479
Stock-based compensation
2,881
2,998
Deferred income taxes
(6,153
)
(120
)
Pension cost
948
791
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(8,834
)
(1,198
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,222
)
449
Other assets
673
(243
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
1,892
268
Deferred revenues
2,977
702
Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits
1,822
1,019
Income and other taxes
109
189
Net cash provided by operating activities
17,684
5,789
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(5,522
)
(4,320
)
Proceeds from sale of short term investments - others
-
494
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,522
)
(3,826
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
810
3,158
Withholding taxes on net settlement of restricted stock units
(97
)
-
Payment of long-term obligations
(516
)
(329
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
197
2,829
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
199
228
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
12,558
5,020
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
13,806
9,792
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
26,364
$
14,812
INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Consolidated
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss) attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries
$
17,389
$
371
$
18,364
$
(2,560
)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(5,944
)
374
(5,235
)
780
Interest expense
21
163
190
295
Depreciation and amortization
1,535
1,237
4,219
3,479
Severance**
-
-
-
580
Stock-based compensation
855
1,017
2,881
2,998
Non-controlling interests
2
12
8
15
Adjusted EBITDA - Consolidated
$
13,858
$
3,174
$
20,427
$
5,587
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
DDS Segment
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss) attributable to DDS Segment
$
16,526
$
444
$
16,492
$
(751
)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(5,887
)
371
(5,183
)
772
Interest expense
20
162
187
291
Depreciation and amortization
670
328
1,513
811
Severance**
-
-
-
33
Stock-based compensation
760
854
2,523
2,524
Non-controlling interests
2
12
8
15
Adjusted EBITDA - DDS Segment
$
12,091
$
2,171
$
15,540
$
3,695
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Synodex Segment
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss) attributable to Synodex Segment
$
381
$
(154
)
$
973
$
(19
)
Depreciation and amortization
112
155
406
479
Severance**
-
-
-
6
Stock-based compensation
38
60
136
177
Adjusted EBITDA - Synodex Segment
$
531
$
61
$
1,515
$
643
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Agility Segment
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss) attributable to Agility Segment
$
482
$
81
$
899
$
(1,790
)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(57
)
3
(52
)
8
Interest expense
1
1
3
4
Depreciation and amortization
753
754
2,300
2,189
Severance**
-
-
-
541
Stock-based compensation
57
103
222
297
Adjusted EBITDA - Agility Segment
$
1,236
$
942
$
3,372
$
1,249
** Represents non-recurring severance incurred for a reduction in headcount in connection with the re-alignment of the Company's cost structure.
INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
DDS
$
44,694
$
16,003
$
89,810
$
41,929
Synodex
1,935
1,728
5,792
5,705
Agility
5,595
4,438
15,679
13,029
Total Consolidated
$
52,224
$
22,169
$
111,281
$
60,663
