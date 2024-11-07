

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Solventum Corporation (SOLV) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $122 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $460 million, or $2.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Solventum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $285 million or $1.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.082 billion from $2.074 billion last year.



Solventum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $122 Mln. vs. $460 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $2.66 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.082 Bln vs. $2.074 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.50 to $6.65



