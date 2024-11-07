- Presentations to be webcast on www.exelixis.com

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that company management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences in November:

Guggenheim's Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 9:00 a.m. ET 6:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, November 12 in Boston.

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 10:20 a.m. ET 7:20 a.m. PT on Monday, November 18 in New York City.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 10:30 a.m. BST 5:30 a.m. ET 2:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday, November 19 in London, UK.

To access the webcast links, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the Event Calendar page under the Investors News heading. Replays will also be available at the same location for at least 30 days.

About Exelixis

Exelixis is a globally ambitious oncology company innovating next-generation medicines and regimens at the forefront of cancer care. Powered by drug discovery and development excellence, we are rapidly evolving our product portfolio to target an expanding range of tumor types and indications with our clinically differentiated pipeline of small molecules, antibody-drug conjugates and other biotherapeutics. This comprehensive approach harnesses decades of robust investment in our science and partnerships to advance our investigational programs and extend the impact of our flagship commercial product, CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib). Exelixis is driven by a bold scientific pursuit to create transformational treatments that give more patients hope for the future. For information about the company and its mission to help cancer patients recover stronger and live longer, visit www.exelixis.com, follow @ExelixisInc on X (Twitter), like Exelixis, Inc. on Facebook and follow Exelixis on LinkedIn.

Exelixis, the Exelixis logo and CABOMETYX are registered U.S. trademarks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241107742591/en/

Contacts:

Investors Contact:

Varant Shirvanian

Director, Investor Relations

Exelixis, Inc.

650-837-7917

vshirvanian@exelixis.com

Media Contact:

Hal Mackins

For Exelixis, Inc.

415-994-0040

hal@torchcommunications.com