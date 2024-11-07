

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources (EOG) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.67 billion, or $2.95 per share. This compares with $2.03 billion, or $3.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $1.64 million or $2.89 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $5.965 billion from $6.212 billion last year.



EOG Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.67 Bln. vs. $2.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.95 vs. $3.48 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.965 Bln vs. $6.212 Bln last year.



