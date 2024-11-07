

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $370.9 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $452.7 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Monster Beverage Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $392.4 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $1.88 billion from $1.86 billion last year.



Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



