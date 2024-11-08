Suess MicroTec, a leading semiconductor equipment supplier, reported remarkable progress in the third quarter of 2023 despite a dip in incoming orders. The company's revenue soared by nearly 50% to €102.5 million, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) skyrocketed from €1.3 million to €17.3 million. This impressive performance resulted in an EBIT margin of 16.9%, marking the strongest quarter of the year. However, the order intake fell by 18.4% to €84 million, causing some investor concern and a subsequent stock price decline.

Optimistic Outlook and Strategic Expansion

Despite the order weakness, Suess MicroTec remains optimistic for the full year, expecting to achieve results at the upper end of its forecasted ranges. The company now anticipates annual revenue between €380 and €410 million, with an operating margin of 14% to 16%. To support its growth trajectory, Suess MicroTec plans to open a new, larger production facility in Taiwan, nearly doubling its clean room manufacturing capacity. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company's market position and secure potential follow-up orders in the coming months, particularly as demand normalizes in the Chinese market while showing significant growth in other regions.

